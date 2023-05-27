Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education Minutes May 8, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education was held on Monday, May 8th, 2023 in the Mount Vernon School at 6:00 p.m. in the Afterschool Program room. Dale Larsch Board Chairman, called the meeting to order with the following present: Craig Pickart, Jeff Miiller, Mike Deinert and Justin Klumb. Superintendent/PK-5 Principal Clint Nelson, Eric Denning-Principal 6-12, and Allison Sandland- Business Manager were also present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Open forum. All motions are to be considered unanimous unless otherwise stated. Jeff Miiller made a motion to accept additions of line items: m. Offer contract to Jocelyn VanDyke for the Kindergarten position for SY 23-24, n. Offer contract to Megan Smith for the Pre-school teaching position for SY 23-24, o. Approve correction to February minutes and approve the agenda for the May 8, 2023, meeting. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 05-23-1 Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the April 13th, 2023, regular meeting, April 24th, 2023 special meeting, April 27th, 2023 special meeting and CORE minutes. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 05-23-2 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the following April 2023 financial reports: 04/01/2023 General Capital Special Food Enterprise Trust & Fund Outlay Education Service Fund Agency Fund Fund Fund Fund Cash 711687.50 974573.13 -155437.93 76195.65 13336.66 110001.46 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Local Rev. 44250.94 36670.98 21741.48 6664.25 20121.69 County Rev. 896.18 State Rev. 128741 1663 Transfer/Fed 8912.63 Total Rev. 173888.12 36670.98 23404.48 15576.88 20121.69 Accts. Pay. 51654.73 1950.45 27094.88 10779.91 375 6057.84 Payroll 169178.05 25865.15 7680.46 3899.31 Total Exp. 220832.78 1950.45 52960.03 18460.37 4274.31 6057.84 Adjust/Due 736.91 17.95 52.25 -633.29 04/30/2023 Cash 665479.75 1009311.61 -184941.23 73312.16 9062.35 127432.02 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 05-23-3 Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the May 2023 monthly claims. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 05-23-4 Based on SDCL 3-23-6, an opportunity for public school officials to disclose any conflicts of interest was provided. Board member Dale Larsch disclosed a potential conflict of interest of direct benefit as he provided snow removal for the district and due to the amount of snow received, he has met the threshold of $5000. Also, Administrator Eric Denning disclosed a potential conflict of interest of direct benefit as he is owner/operator of Turf Titans who hold the summer mowing contract. Following review of the disclosure, Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the direct benefit to both parties because the terms of the contracts are fair and reasonable and not contrary to the public interest and to authorize Craig Pickart as vice-president to sign the disclosure for Dale Larsch and authorized Dale Larsch as board president to sign the disclosure for Eric Denning. Justin Klumb seconded. Dale Larsch abstained from discussion and vote. 05-23-5 Clint Nelson, Supt., and PK-5 Principal, reported on elementary activities. Eric Denning, Principal-Grades 6-12/Athletic Director, reported on Academic awards and the upcoming community service day. The 1st reading of the following policies was discussed: LA and LB. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the 2nd reading of the following policies: KGB, KL, KLD, and GBCA. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 05-23-6 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve schedule of special education extended school year. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 5-23-7 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve SDHSAA membership. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 5-23-8 Justin Klumb made a motion to vote yes on SDHSAA Amendment #1. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 5-23-9 Craig Pickart made a motion to vote yes on SDHSAA Amendment #2. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 5-23-10 Mike Deinert made a motion to vote for Randy Hartmann of Pierre as large school Board of Education member on the SDHSAA. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 5-23-11 Mike Deinert made a motion to vote for Adam Shaw as Division III representative-secondary Principal for the SDHSAA. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 5-23-12 Craig Pickart made a motion to accept contracts of Certified and Classified staff. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 05-23-13 Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the master contract. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 5-23-14 A discussion was held on the current Safe return plan. Craig Pickart made a motion to continue with the plan with no changes at this time. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 5-23-15 A discussion was held on dual credit courses and graduation requirements. A discussion was held on the preliminary budget for 23-24. Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the audit findings for 21-22. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 5-23-16 A discussion was held on a proposed school marketing plan through Cannonball. Jeff Miiller made a motion to move forward immediately with the marketing layout presented. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 5-23-17 The MV Board of Education would like to recognize the staff for all their time and dedication to their students and for a successful school year. Justin Klumb made a motion to enter Executive Session (SDCL 1-25-2-4) Negotiations and (SDCL 1-25-2-1) Personnel at 7:27pm. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 05-23-18 Board Chair Dale Larsch declared the Board out of executive session at 8:00 pm. No action items resulting from Executive session. Jeff Miiller made a motion to adjourn at 8:05 p.m. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 05-23-19 The next regular meeting will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, starting @ 6:00 pm in the After School Program room. ______________________________________ Chairman Date ______________________________________ Business Manager Date Approved Bills for 05/08/2023. General Fund : Amazon-Supplies 65.83; Andes Central School-Golf Entry 162.48; ABC-Annual Inspection 984; Mike Carpentier-CDL Testing 465; City of Mt Vernon-Water 1029.60; CORE Education-Classes 500; County Fair-Supplies 102.48; Forum Communications-Ad 153.50; Chipp Gerlach-Snow Removal 300; Hauff sports-supplies 4296.40; Innovative-Supplies 1214.46; Interstate Auto-Supplies/Service 259.50; JW Pepper-Supplies 100; JCL Solutions-Supplies 920.15; Jostens-Supplies 59.07; KO Pest Control-Service 275; Cole Larsch-Snow removal 500; Dale Larsch-Snow Removal 3787; Jack Larsch-Snow Removal 500; Menards-Supplies 186.82; Menno School-Track Entry 140; Northwestern Energy- Electric/Gas 7384.47; Runnings-Supplies 299.99; Santel Communications- Phone 136.95; Schoenfish &Co-Audit 9000; Tech Solutions-Service 3031; Westy’s-Fuel 1041.57; Jerry Wright-Repairs/labor 622.50; Zimco-Fertilizer. Capital Outlay Access Systems-lease 1155.10; Amazon-Books 167.29; Rexwinkel Concrete-Improvements $32,920; SUI-Annual Fee 6250. Special Education: Career Connections-Day programs 56.93; CORE- Fees 15545.13; Children’s Care Hospital- Tuition 7150; Mileage to Parent-146.88. Food Service: Capital One-Supplies 103.45; County Fair-Food 137.65; CWD- Foods 4165.41; East Side Dairy- Milk 812.07; Performance Foods- Foods 4140.04. Imprest Trust & Agency: 04/2023 Aramark-Supplies $231.03; McCook Central-Wrestling entry $125;Pierre School- BBB SoDak 16 fees $115.85; Avon School- Golf Entry $20; Metlife-Premiums 288.50; Corsica-Stickney School- Track Entry $80; Moke Family-Memorial $50; Election Workers and Rent: Cheryl Hohbach-$175; Ardis Overweg-$175; Betty Newton-$175 and MV Senior Center-$40. Debit Card: NASSP-NHS supplies $156.99; Ventris Learning-teacher manuals $160. PAYROLL 4-23 GENERAL FUND-1111-ELEM-$31491.28; 1121-MS-$14275.20, 1131-HS-$22008.60, 1111 993-ESSER 4023.20, 1111-999-REAP-$1460.46, 1141-PreSchool- $2400, 1273 Title-$2965.20, 2122-GUIDANCE-$4536.84, 2222-LIBRARY-$2074.18, 2227-TECHNOLOGY-$2132.26, 2321-SUPT.-$6196.75, 2410-PRIN.-$10413.46, 2529-BUS.MGR.-$4702.26, 2549-CUST.-$7544.38, 2552-TRANS.-$6500, 3500-ASP-$451.35; 6900-CO. CURR.-$9865.86. SPECIAL EDUCATION-1221-$10602.51, 1222-$10009.25, 1226-$566.24. FOOD SERVICE-2562-$6126.94. BENEFITS 4-23 GENERAL FUND-SO. SEC./MED-$9639.46, RETIREMENT-$7177.05, INSURANCE-$14498.65, SUPP. RETIREMENT-$800.00 SPECIAL EDUCATION-SO.SEC/MED-$1485.48, RETIREMENT-$1270.19, INSURANCE-$1923.26; FOOD SERVICE-SO. SEC./MED-$427.37, RETIREMENT-$351.63, INSURANCE-$1198.53. Published once at the total approximate cost of $xxxx and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 27, 2023) 227314