Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education Minutes April 13, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education was held on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, in the Mount Vernon School at 6:00 p.m. in the Afterschool Program room. Dale Larsch Board Chairman, called the meeting to order with the following present: Craig Pickart, Jeff Miiller, Mike Deinert and Justin Klumb. Superintendent/PK-5 Principal Clint Nelson, Eric Denning-Principal 6-12, and Allison Sandland- Business Manager were also present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Open forum. All motions are to be considered unanimous unless otherwise stated. Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the agenda for the April13th, 2023, meeting. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 04-23-1 Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the March 13, 2023, regular meeting and CORE minutes. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 04-23-2 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve the following February and March 2023 financial reports: 02/01/2023 General Capital Special Food Enterprise Trust & Fund Outlay Education Service Fund Agency Fund Fund Fund Fund Cash 760500.34 918569.96 -99803.52 63314.53 6796.66 118090.69 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Local Rev. 26070.36 37754.47 16449.61 9513.75 15183.89 County Rev. 827.48 State Rev. 160566.03 1663 Transfer/Fed 28202. 20762 Total Rev. 215665.87 37754.47 38874.61 9513.75 15183.89 Accts. Pay. 50047.53 22943.65 26900.64 11707.80 14837.96 Payroll 168685.74 29107.17 9229.90 Total Exp. 218733.27 22943.65 56008.81 20937.70 14837.96 Adjust/Due -17224 17224 02/28/2023 Cash 740208.94 950604.78 -116937.72 51890.58 6796.66 118436.62 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 03/01/2023 General Capital Special Food Enterprise Trust & Fund Outlay Education Service Fund Agency Fund Fund Fund Fund Cash 740208.94 950604.78 -116937.72 51890.58 6796.66 118436.62 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Local Rev. 35053.30 25818.09 15670.02 10774.80 6540 8344.11 County Rev. 863.36 State Rev. 128889.75 1663 Transfer/Fed 14698. 31452.27 Total Rev. 179504.41 25818.09 1733.02 42227.07 6540 8344.11 Accts. Pay. 48690.95 1849.74 29648.65 10031.30 16779.27 Payroll 159334.90 26184.58 7930.70 Total Exp. 208025.85 1849.74 55833.23 17962 16779.27 Adjust/Due 40 03/31/2023 Cash 711687.50 974573.13 -155437.93 76195.65 13336.66 110001.46 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 04-23-3 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the March 2023 monthly claims and would like to recognize and approve the overage of $754.52 paid through the Imprest fund. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 04-23-4 A discussion was held on a disclosure of conflict of interest (SDCL 3-23-6) for board president Dale Larsch removing snow, this will be table until the next meeting. Clint Nelson, Supt. and PK-5 Principal, reported on SBA testing schedules for grades 3-8 and 11. Eric Denning, Principal-Grades 6-12/Athletic Director, reported on SDHSAA sports proposals and extra duty pay schedule for coaching staff. The 1st reading of the following policies was discussed: KGB, KL, and KLD. Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the 2nd reading of the following policies: KD, KG and BDDH-E. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 04-23-5 Opened sealed Mowing bids, two bids were received. Craig Pickart made a motion to accept the mowing bid from Turf Titans for the 2023 mowing season. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 04-23-6 A discussion was held on the list of capital outlay projects. Craig Pickart made a motion to accept the quote from Rexwinkle Concrete to put a cement floor in the bus barn, payable this prior to June 30, 2023, and to approve quotes from Innovative systems for new bathroom flooring and lunch room tables, payable in school year 23-24. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 04-23-7 Mike Deinert made a motion to offer contracts to Certified and Classified staff. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 04-23-8 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve the changes to the Joint Powers agreement through Northern Plains Insurance Pool. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 04-23-9 Canvas Election Results (SDCL 13-7-30). • The Mount Vernon School District School Board Election was held independently on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023. • The number of registered voters of the school district on the date voter registration closed was 587. • The number of registered voters of the school district who voted in the election was 98. • The percentage of registered voters of the school district who voted in the election was 16.7%. Karlee Tiesler received 75 votes, Jeff Miiller received 73 votes, and Robert Mayer received 36 votes. Karlee Tiesler and Jeff Miiller will fill the two positions on the school board for a three-year term each. Craig Pickart made a motion accepting the canvassing of the election results from the school board election. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 04-23-10 Mr. Nelson would like to recognize Max Schaffer for being selected as SD History teacher of the year, Dana Schuldt and her art team for their Reserve State Championship title at the state art contest, and to Evanna Knecht for being selected Best in Show for Class B. Justin Klumb made a motion to enter Executive Session (SDCL 1-25-2-4) Negotiations and (SDCL 1-25-2-1) Personnel at 7:01pm. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 04-23-11 Board Chair Dale Larsch declared the Board out of executive session at 9:04 pm. No action items resulting from Executive session. Craig Pickart made a motion to adjourn at 9:05 p.m. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 04-23-12 The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 8, 2023 starting @ 6:00 pm in the After School Program room. _________________ ________________ Chairman Date _________________ ________________ Business Manager Date Approved Bills for 04/13/2023. General Fund : A&G Diesel-Repairs 5955.90; Amazon-Supplies 724.77; Capital One-Supplies 11.17; ABC-Annual Monitoring 480; Avera Occupational Health- DOT physicals 135; Brigitt Belau-Clothing Allowance 150; Best Western-State BBB rooms 5550.39; Car Quest-Supplies 95.96; Churchill Manolis Freeman Klundt and Burns LLP-Legal 148; City of Mt Vernon-Water 980.83; Darcy Deinert-Clinic 115; Eric Denning-Fuel 162.03; Forum Communications-Ad 101.25; G&R Controls-Service 225; Jason Helling-Supplies 70.12; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership-Member 300; Jenna Jamison-Supplies 76.60; JCL Solutions-Supplies 6.56; Jostens-Supplies 269.71; David Kluth-Supplies 373.67; Krohmer Plumbing-Service 300.45; Mcloeds-Supplies 42.65; Mt Vernon Gas &Oil- Fuel 3316.56; Northwestern Energy- Electric/Gas 9190.51; Brent Olson-Clinic 120; Overweg Auto-Repairs 71.30; Pomps Tire-Supplies 1007.74; Prime Time Express-Service 180; Ramkota Hotel-AD Conf Room 252.92; Rons Market-Supplies 280; Runnings-Supplies 135.61; Allison Sandland-Supplies 14.45; Santel Communications- Phone 127.64; School Specialty- Supplies 244.81; Dana Schuldt-State Art Rooms/Fuel 433.85; SDASBO-Conf Fee 100; Ryan Stahl-Repairs 480; Studio Aria-Supplies 322; Tech Solutions-Service 3031; Tessiers-Service 2748; Verizon-Phone 40.01; Wagner School-Track fees 100; Westy’s-Fuel 1099.13, Williams Music-Repairs 112. Capital Outlay Access Systems-lease 1239.83; Amazon-Books 35.62; Sterling Computers-Staff Computer 675. Special Education: Career Connections-Day programs 45.55; CORE- Fees 15545.13; Children’s Care Hospital- Tuition 4875; SD Dept of Human Services-Residential 6555.76; Mileage to Parent-73.44. Food Service: Capital One-Supplies 42.26; County Fair-Food 103.92; CWD- Foods 4958.24; East Side Dairy- Milk 1290.82; Performance Foods- Foods 4384.67. Imprest Trust & Agency: 03/2023 Athletic Event workers and Officials: Dan Aaker 150; Joel Bailey 50; Kevin Ball 515.53; James Bridge 100; David Brown 219.52; Josh Davies 150; Andy Deinert 233.59; Cameron Deinert 50; Eric Denning 500; Matt Dykstra 100; Adam Fischer 200; Heather Fristad 30; Jordan Gau 402.60; Chad Gordan 482.08; Jeremy Grady 246.20; Andrew Gross 186.70; Zach Harter 100; Calvin Hunhoff 100; Jeff Haenfler 255.92; Jim Haskamp 288.98; Terry Jastram 156.10; Lee Johnson 262.22; Tucker Kingsbury 272.48; Bill Kurtz 100; Jay Kusler 604.98; Chad Larson 123.10; Mary Lawson 50; Steve Leber 318.32; Tim Mccain 50; Josh Oltsman 50; Austin Rearick 50; Brian Rook 171.40; Beth Sampson 30; Allison Sandland 60; Bob Schroeder 50; Ray Slaba 50; Sue Stahl 30; Scott Sonne 548; Aaron Vandeberg 299.60; Darin Vandeberg 308; Ryan Walters 399.92; Rod Weber 50; Kimball School-Reg Wrestling fees 294.42; Petty Cash-State Meals 3008; Avon School-One Act Fees 349.91; DCI-Finger Prints 43.25; Joel Fischer-Refund 125; Kristen Gillen-Refund 125; Jill Nydam-Refund 125; Jenna Jamison-Fuel 58.22; Dacotah Prairie Museum-Art Entry 75; Tumbleweed-Memorials 84.08. PAYROLL 3-23 GENERAL FUND-1111-ELEM-$28204.48; 1121-MS-$14137.70, 1131-HS-$22668.58, 1111 993-ESSER 4023.20, 1111-999-REAP-$1460.46, 1141-PreSchool- $2400, 1273 Title-$2965.20, 2122-GUIDANCE-$4536.84, 2222-LIBRARY-$1277.02, 2227-TECHNOLOGY-$2132.26, 2321-SUPT.-$5777.19, 2410-PRIN.-$10286.94, 2529-BUS.MGR.-$5002.26, 2549-CUST.-$6960.96, 2552-TRANS.-$6700, 3500-ASP-$518.07; 6900-CO. CURR.-$6488.36. SPECIAL EDUCATION-1221-$9543.07, 1222-$11296.95, 1226-$566.24. FOOD SERVICE-2562-$6306.52. BENEFITS 3-23 GENERAL FUND-SO. SEC./MED-$9232.732, RETIREMENT-$7186.52, INSURANCE-$14414.50, SUPP. RETIREMENT-$880.00 SPECIAL EDUCATION-SO.SEC/MED-$1506.52, RETIREMENT-$1284.04, INSURANCE-$1976.68; FOOD SERVICE-SO. SEC./MED-$441.27, RETIREMENT-$377.52, INSURANCE-$801.89. Published once at the total approximate cost of $153.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 26, 2023) 216305