MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-2 June 12, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education was called to order by Vice-President Brittni Flood at 5:30 PM at the Mitchell Career Technical Education Academy 821 North Capital Street, Mitchell South Dakota, Davison County. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll call of members present: Matthew Christiansen, Shawn Ruml, and Brittni Flood. Board members Deb Olson and Terry Aslesen were present via Telephone. Absent: None. Others present: Dr. Joe Childs, Interim Superintendent, Steve Culhane, Business Manager, and Student representative Dawson Schroeder. Because two board members were via telephone, all motions were done by roll call. All were approved by unanimous vote unless noted. Motion #355277 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Christiansen to amend the agenda by removing item #6 on approving 23-24 Elementary handbook to another meeting. Motion carried. Motion #355278 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Ruml to approve the consent agenda items of the claims, personnel items, and the minutes of the May 22, 2023 meeting. These minutes had been sent to the Daily Republic in unapproved form all in accordance as per SDCL 13-8-35. New Certified Hire: Becky Coats, 5th Grade Teacher/LO, $59,400, effective 2023-2024 school year. New Classified Hires: Annette Kroger, Data Support Specialist, $19.50/hr., 8 hrs./daily, effective May 30, 2023. Elizabeth Martin, Administrative Assistant/GBR, $17.00, 7 hrs./daily, effective August 2, 2023. Mary Eliason, Librarian/MHS, $17.00/hr., 7.5 hrs./daily, effective August 9, 2023. Seth Paulson, Head Boys Soccer, $2,985, effective 2023-2024 school year. Transfers: Mackenzie Elias, 5th Grade Teacher/LO to 5th Grade Teacher/GBR, effective 2023-2024 school year. Laura Starr, Paraeducator/GBR, 7 hrs./daily to CCC/Computer Aide/GBR, 7.25 hrs./daily, effective 2023-2024 school year. Reduction in Hours: Jeanette Uher, Paraeducator/MHS, 7.25/hrs. daily to 5/hrs, daily, effective 2023-2024 school year. Resignations: Erin Fowkes, Counselor/MHS, effective end of 2022-2023 school year. MTC Summer 2023 Adjunct Instructor: Ashley Alarcon, RAD 156-Inro to CT, $1,500, effective Summer of 2023. Sarah Ellis, COMM 210 – Interpersonal Communications and SPCM 101 – Speech Fundamentals, $4,500, effective Summer of 2023. Julie Gross, ENGL 110 – Workplace Communications, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. Julie Harte-Schutte, SOC 100 – Introduction to Sociology, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. Anne Kelly, PSYC 101 – General Psychology, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. Nathanial Raak, MATH 103, Mathematical Reasoning, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. Annika Russell-Manke, ACCT 221 – QuickBooks and BUS 122 – E-Commerce, $4,500, effective Summer of 2023. Ryan VanZee, BUS 170- Entrepreneurship Small Business Management, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. Shirlyce Weisser, MOP 212 – Electronic Records and MOP 230 – Medical Office Administration, $4,500, effective Summer of 2023. MTC Summer 2023 Internship Instructors: Jim Mahoney, BC 290 – Commercial Internship, $3,750, effective Summer of 2023. Tim Goldammer, CA 290 – Internship, $1,500, effective Summer of 2023. Izaak Goldammer, DPT 290 – Internship, $1,250, effective Summer of 2023. Joel Rassel, DPT 290 – Internship, $1,500, effective Summer of 2023. Matt Moore, IST 290 – Internship, $1,000, effective Summer of 2023. Lynne Smith, MLT 234 – Practical Clinical Chemistry, $2,000, effective Summer of 2023. Chris Degen, OPRV 190 – Internship, $1,750, effective Summer of 2023. Mike Benjamin, WBT 290 – Internship, $2,250, effective Summer of 2023. MTC Fall Instructors: Devyn Killion, Culinary Instructor, $48,500, effective August 1, 2023. Dale Mesman, CDL Instructor, $62,000, effective August 1, 2023. Jason Von Eye, AG Technology Instructor, $66,500, effective August 1, 2023. Jordan Von Eye, Accounting/Business Management Instructor, $62,000, effective August 1, 2023. Motion carried. There was no public commentary. At this time the school board canvassed the results of the joint city/school election held on June 6, 2023. Number of registered voters of the school district on date voter registration closed-11,699 Number of registered voters of the school district who voted in the electon-3,543 Percentage of registered voters who voted in the election-30.3% Motion #355279 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Olson to approve the following resolution; RESOLUTION WHEREAS, the members of the School Board of the Mitchell School District 17-2, Davison County, South Dakota, have convened on Monday June 12, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing returns of the City/School Election as provided by law, said election having been held on Tuesday, the 6th day of June, 2023 in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota. BE IT RESOLVED, that the following is a true and correct abstract of the returns of said election held on June 6, 2023. School Board Member (three year term) Debra E. Everson 1,713 Matthew Christiansen 1,629 Bond Issue Yes 2,888 82% No 634 18% NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the following named person is hereby declared to be elected, and that the Business Manager is hereby directed to issue Certificates of Election for the positions of School Board membership for the Mitchell School District 17-2 at the Annual meeting; Debra E. Everson (three year term) And the Bond Issue passes as it exceeded the 60% requirement as per State Law. Roll call vote, Ruml, yes; Olson, yes; Aslesen, Abstained; Christiansen, Abstained; Flood, yes. Motion passes with 3 yes votes and 0 no votes. Motion #355280 Motion by Olson, seconded by Christiansen to approve all bid packages for Alternates 2 through 8 on those original bid documents except for those who will not honor the original bids for the Senior High building project. Ruml made an amendment to the motion to not accept the Masonry bid package and to re-bid. Member Olson seconded the amendment. Motion carried with all members voting yes. Bid packages #4, Masonry, #14, Gypsum Wall Systems, #18, Resilient Flooring, #26 Fire Suppression and #18 Electrical will be re-bid. Motion #355281 Motion by Olson, seconded by Ruml to set meal prices for the 23-24 school year as follows; Breakfast Lunch Student/Reduced price $0.30 $0.40 Student/Regular price Elementary $1.85 $2.80 MMS & MHS $2.00 $3.00 Adults $3.00 $5.00 Carton of Milk will be $0.50 Motion carried. Motion #355282 Motion by Olson, seconded by Christiansen to approve an increase of 1.0 FTE for clerical help at Longfellow due to the re-configuring of the administrative team to new areas of the school district. Motion carried. The following bids were received for MTC Vehicles; MTC School Vehicle Purchases - 6/12/2023 New Vehicle Dealership Purchase Trade allowance net 2019 Ford Transit Van Iverson $45,115 2013 Ford E350 Van $12,500 $32,615 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Iverson $52,520 2013 Ford E350 Van $10,500 $42,020 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Iverson $50,960 2019 Chevrolet $16,500 $34,460 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Iverson $56,150 2017 Pacifica $14,500 $41,650 Total $204,745 $54,000 $150,745 2023 Ford Explorer Vern Eide $48,318 2016 Buick Regal $8,532 $39,786 2023 Ford Explorer Vern Eide $48,518 2016 Buick Regal $10,000 $38,518 Total $96,836 $18,532 $78,304 2022 RAM 2500 Billion $54,578 2015 Ford F250 $20,000 $34,578 2022 RAM 2500 Billion $54,578 2001 Dodge 3500 $6,000 $48,578 2022 RAM 2500 Billion $54,118 2016 Chrylser 200 $6,000 $48,118 Total $163,274 $32,000 $131,274 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado, Prostrollo Motor Sales $46,170.89, 2016 Impala, $4,000 $42,170.89 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado, Prostrollo Motor Sales $44,741.89, 2011 Impala, $3,000 $41,741.89 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado, Prostrollo Motor Sales $46,600.40, 2014 Town & Country $6,000.00, $40,600.40 Totals $137,513.18 $13,000 $124,513.18 2019 Peterbilt 579 Peterson Motors $93,000, 2011 Kenworth $20,000 $73,000 2019 Peterbilt 579 Peterson Motors $93,000, -0- $93,000 2019 Peterbilt 579-13 speed Peterson Motors $109,000, 2011 Peterbilt, $15,000 $94,000 2019 Peterbilt 579-13 speed Peterson Motors, $109,000 -0- $109,000 2016 Freighliner Cascadia Peterson Motors, $55,000, 1996 Freighliner, $7,000 $48,000 2024 Prestiege 32’ flatbed Peterson Motors $38,600 1995 Transcraft, $10,000, $28,600 2024 Prestiege 32’ flatbed Peterson Motors $38,600 2009 Fontaine, $15,000, $23,600 2024 Prestiege 32’ flatbed Peterson Motors $38,600 2018 Dorsey, $20,000, $18,600 2024 Prestiege 32’ flatbed Peterson Motors $38,600 -0- $38,600 Total $613,400 $87,000 $526,400 Purchase prices Trade Allowances Net Purchase price Grand totals $1,215,768.18 $204,532.00 $1,011,236.18 Motion #355283 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Aslesen to approve these low bids meeting the specifications of Iverson’s of Mitchell SD for the net purchase price of $150,745; Vern Eide Ford of Mitchell SD for $78,034; Billion Motors of Sioux Falls SD for $131,274; Prostrollo Motors of Huron SD for $124,513.18 and Peterson Motors of Watertown SD for $526,400. Motion carried. Motion #355284 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Christiansen to declare the following items as surplus property and be either traded in or sold. The following items were traded in for the purchase of new vehicles: 2013 Ford E350 Van Econoline Van E350, 2013 Ford E350 Van Econoline Van E350, 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, 2016 Buick Regal Turbo, 2016 Buick Regal Turbo, 2015 Ford F250, 2001 Dodge Ram 3500, 2016 Chrylser 200 Limited, 2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited, 2011 Chevrolet Impala, 2014 Chrysler Town & Country, 2011 Peterbilt, 1995 Freightliner, 2011 Kenworth, 1995 Transcraft Flatbed, 2018 Dorsey flatbed, 2009 Fontaine Flatbed, The following items are to be sold/dispersed; 1999 Chevrolet Van 1500-12 passenger, 1997 Chevrolet Pickup single cab, long box, Computer desk, 50 gallon fuel tank, 10’ tire snow plow euro mount, 10’ tire snow plow skid loader mount, Chamberlain Lift Master Gate opener, Milwaukee HD Elec Drill, BTI 24V Battery Charger, Power-Flite 36V Battery Charger, E-Series Batter Charger, QuiQ 36V Battery Charger, 2 White Boards Approx. 4’x4’, Milk Carafes-Vintage looking milk bottles personal size, Classic Glass Milk Shake, Stemmed Glass, 3-Bowl Center Pieces, Glass Stemmed Shot Glass, Iced Coffee Mug Glass, 4-Glass Wine Glasses-Variety, 4-Coffee Mugs, Heinz Ketchup Holder, Colored Plates, 2-Floral Designed Plates, 3-Floral Color Designed Plates, Plastic Soda Classes, 2-Plastic Soda Glasses, Steak Locker-Humidity and Cooler for dry aging, Work Bench DPT, Ford tractor Chassis, File Cabinet-4-drawer, Milling Machine Beveler-SKF 20 Plate/Pipe, Band saw-Hydmech PH261, TIG Precision 225, Bosch 7” grinder, 8-Welder ESAB Multi 300, 2-Welder Lincoln Power wave 300, 2-Xray View Boxes, Motorized Wheel Chair-Quantum Q6 Edge 2.0, Dry Erase Board 5’ X 10’, Dry Erase Board 4’ X 12’, 12-Classroom desk/tables CC175 tables, 25-Rolling desk chairs black and tan pattern, 21-Heavier desk / tables with front privacy guard, 33-Rolling desk chairs black with some square back, some red, 2-black 4 drawer file cabinets, 2-Classroom teacher desks laminate, 30-classroom chairs, padded sectional lounging system 4 pieces, 30-Heavier desk / tables with front privacy guard, 30-Rolling desk chairs tan with black dots, 4 drawer filing cabinet tan, Wood book shelf, 2-Green Vinyl Chairs, Green Vinyl Couch. Motion carried. School Board members reported on the meetings they had attended since the last meeting. Superintendent Dr. Childs congratulated the State AA Girls golf champs with their first ever state championship. There being no new business brought forward, Flood, adjourned the meeting at 6:14 PM. Cash Balance as of May 31, 2023 Beginning Balance, $22,102,449 General Fund Balance $7,159,698, Capital Outlay Balance $5,364,051, Special Education Balance $1,016,359, Mitchell Tech Balance $4,020,707, Food Service Balance $1,657,111, Driver’s Ed Balance $27,221, T/A Balance $3,259,480, James Valley Coop Balance $(129,038), Capital Projects Fund Balance ($273,139) Total Revenue, $9,641,770 General Fund $3,833,695, Capital Outlay $1,996,972, Special Education $1,315,882, Mitchell Tech $842,086, Food Service $166,168, Driver’s Ed $-0-, T/A $936,827, James Valley Coop $277,000, Capital Projects Fund $273,140 Total Expenditures, $5,799,706 General Fund $1,821,156, Capital Outlay $241,118, Special Education $710,596, Mitchell Tech $1,708,966, Food Service $150,350, Driver’s Ed $-0-, T/A $543,698, James Valley Coop $52,088, Capital Projects Fund $571,734 Ending Balance, $25,944,513 General Fund $9,172,237, Capital Outlay $7,119,905, Special Education $1,621,645, Mitchell Tech $3,153,827, Food Service $1,672,929, Driver’s Ed $27,221, T/A $3,652,609, James Valley Coop $95,874, Capital Projects Fund $(571,733) General Fund A & B Business Solutions Copier Supplies 44.77 A T & T Mobility/First Net Cell Phone Usage 513.26 Aadland, Cory Mileage,Meals 2,090.12 Abe Of Mitchell Painting 2,859.19 Acp Direct Classroom Supplies 2,561.59 Ahlers, Noel Tee Shirts 152.55 Al’s Engraving Signs 21.70 American Garage Door Wall Repair 242.06 Amplify Education Subscription 94.00 Arctic Refrigeration Equipment Repairs 5,305.14 Armstrong Medical Program Supplies 403.23 Asbsd Law Seminar 25.00 Attema, Bonnie Title IIA Cost 78.85 Automatic Building Controls Fire Alarm Inspection,Parts 756.86 Becker, Sherri Curriculum Meeting 198.07 Bender’s Sewer & Drain Drain Cleaning 920.00 Bernard, Marilyn Mileage 325.00 Best Western Ramkota Hotel Lodging 462.00 Best Western Ramkota Hotel Lodging 879.92 Beukelman, Sue Mitch Christian Title Iia Cost 250.00 Big E Auto Service Vehicle Service 3,024.98 Blick Art Materials Art Supplies 189.27 Borgan, Jeremy In District Mileage 112.12 Brad’s Instrument Repair Instrument Maintenance 15.00 Bruguier, Kimberly Pe/Music Project 50.14 Bruna, Cade Program Supplies 35.34 Cahoy, Robin Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Churchill Manolis Freeman Legal Services 2,777.55 City Of Mitchell Landfill Fees 71.52 Ck Bicycles & Locks Service Calls,Key Blanks 834.00 County Fair Food Supplies 1,518.76 Cubby’s Fuel 672.02 Culhane, Logan Socks 4.77 Dakota Pro Striping Restripe S&W Parking Lot 3,724.50 Dakota Wesleyan University Workstudy 1,011.09 Darrington Water Conditioning Water Conditioning 342.75 Day, Alison Program Supplies 44.99 Daylight Donuts Baked Goods 157.56 Demco Library Supplies 1,018.38 Deubrook Area School District Mitch Christian Title Iia Cost 1,200.00 Ehlke, Courtney In district Mileage 171.72 Eitemiller, Heidi Family Fitness 321.60 Ervin Educational Consulting Behavioral Leader Training 3,000.00 Family Career/Comm Leaders Registration Fees 260.00 Farmers Alliance Fuel 1,033.08 Flinn Scientific Science Supplies 478.03 Gauger, Cameron Piano Accompanist 210.00 Gerlach, Tarilynn Refreshments, Books 79.83 Gopher Sport Program Supplies 996.07 Grainger O/M Supplies 1,954.32 Gubbrud, Chris Teacher Gifts 62.21 Heckenlaible, Lisa ‘22-’23 Mileage, Program Supplies 581.10 Heisinger, Denise Professional Development Stipend 450.00 Herrmann, Jennifer Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Hillyard/Sioux Falls Custodial Supplies 44,712.24 Honeywell Service 9,795.67 Hot Shots Expresso Title 1 Family Engagement 288.00 Huber, Jess Summer Academy 26.65 Huber, Lloyd Piano Tuning 180.00 Innovative Office Solutions Program & Office Supplies 575.58 Interstate Glass & Door Service Calls 336.69 J & P Roofing Systems Roof Repairs 255.10 Jimmy Johns Meals 106.89 Johnson Controls Service Calls 3,762.17 Jones Supplies Custodial Supplies 9,484.03 Jostens Custom Stole 1,161.29 Kelly, Patricia Mileage 126.50 Kelly-Christensen, Tracy Chamber Bucks 50.00 Kimball High School Track Entry Fee 150.00 Konrad, Erin Flowers 32.92 Krohmer Plumbing Service Call 4,371.00 Lakeshore Learning Materials Classroom Supplies 42.10 Lieber, Sarah Lodging 805.05 Loudenburg, Roxanne Summer Academy 160.88 Lynch, Amanda Course Fees 70.00 Mackin Ed Resources Library Books 1,026.82 Mark’s Photographic Images Gbr Memory Books 1,449.50 Mc Mahon, Janelle Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Mckean, Jordan Program Supplies 41.41 Mcleods Office Supply Printed Material & Supplies 1,493.56 Mebius Nursery Grounds Supplies 270.00 Mebius, Michelle Wevideo Software 150.00 Mega Wash Vehicle Washes 34.00 Menards O/M,Program Supplies 2,731.65 Mentele, Mindy Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Meyrink, Angie Title Iv Supplies/Mc 651.77 Midco Business Long Distance Service 488.17 Miller, Madison-Ainsley Books 80.54 Mitchell Concrete Gravel 300.00 Mitchell Iron & Supply O/M Supplies 3.00 Mitchell Power Equipment O/M Supplies 80.88 Mitchell Republic Minutes, Advertising 287.55 Mitchell School District Petty Cash 58.69 Mitchell Schools/Food Service Food Supplies 359.62 Moore, Traci Tobacco Coalition Supplies 835.05 Morgan, Dawn Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Morgan, Teresa Program Supplies 43.03 Morrison, Elizabeth Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Mueller, Joleen Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Murphy, Kathryn Program Supplies 19.04 Muth Electric Electrical Service,Supplies 10,020.14 Napa Central Program,O/M Supplies 4.69 Nasco Classroom Supplies 439.47 Ncs Pearson Olsat Scoring 2,509.50 Nebraska Air Filter Air Filters 3,081.53 Nepstads Flower Shop Flowers 556.00 Neugebauer, Krista Mileage 325.00 Odp Business Solutions Program Supplies 39.89 Office Advantage Printing Contract 199.45 Olson, Katrina Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 On Sight Supplies/Installation 1,020.20 Ortmeier, Adam Debate Judge 500.00 Osterloo, Nancy Jumpstart Supplies 5.06 Other World Computing Computer Supplies 892.02 Paulson Air O/M Supplies 625.64 Pepper Music 692.79 Performance Foodservice Food Supplies 5,960.11 Peterson Repair Vehicle Repair 1,032.59 Pioneer Valley Ed Press Books 36.30 Pizza Ranch Pizza 167.61 Popplers Music Store Music Supplies 625.35 Premier Pest Control Pest Control 675.00 Qualified Presort Service Postage 770.00 Reiser, Ruth Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Richard Ewing Equipment Custodial Supplies 298.52 Riverside Technologies Laptops 4th YR Warranty laptops 157,515.00 Rochester 100 Classroom Supplies 514.75 Rokusek, Megan Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Runnings Supply O&M/Program Supplies 1,680.48 S & M Printing Printed Material & Supplies 650.00 Schmitt Music Music 30.68 Scholastic Book Fairs Books 205.46 Scholastic Magazines Subscriptions 561.30 Scholastic Magazines Subscriptions 158.14 School Specialty Classroom Supplies 3,477.04 Schoolmate Student,Teacher Planners 1,044.50 Schulte, Barb Baked Goods 216.00 Schwartz Kirwin & Fauss Awards 184.55 Scott Supply Co Repair Parts 166.05 Sdacte Membership 180.00 Sdamle Membership Dues 150.00 Sewright, Annette Mileage 325.00 Sherwin Williams Paint Supplies 230.64 Shiffler Equipment Sales O/M Supplies 245.20 Skinner, Suzanne In District Mileage 62.84 Snoozy, Marlett Mileage 19.89 Southeast Area Cooperative Registration Fees 400.00 Stahle, Ryan Mileage, Meals 479.61 Starr, Kristina Mileage 325.00 Stoller, Claire Course Fee 35.00 Subway Meals 146.82 Subway Meals 662.76 Sun Gold Sports Program Supplies 1,193.00 Tessier’s Service Call/Mctea 2,237.13 Thompson, Jackie Mitch Christian Title Iia Cost 30.00 Triotel Communications Telephone/Colonies 86.24 U S I Education & Gov’t Sales Laminating Supplies 477.49 Us Bank Pay Agent Fee 1,650.00 Vanoverschelde, Kelsey 21st Century Supplies 41.18 Walmart Program Supplies 1,119.53 Weisz, Penny Mileage 325.00 Yahne, Lynn Professional Dev Stipend 450.00 Zaner-Bloser Writing Supplies 108.19 Total General Fund 343,844.38 Capital Outlay Advantage Auto Glass Glass Table Top 400.00 Demco Curriculum Supplies 128.17 Innovative Office Solutions Marker boards 2,330.58 Menards Refrigerator 767.10 Office Advantage Printing Contract 2,201.73 Popplers Music Store Saxophone 669.95 Savvas Learning Co Text Books 1,168.68 Unclaimed Freight Chairs 587.98 Us Bank St Paul Debt Service 98,705.00 Xerox Financial Services Copiers Lease 1,045.96 Total Capital Outlay Fund 108,005.15 Special Education Academic Therapy Publications Program Supplies 96.80 Access Health Mitchell Evaluations 414.00 Avera Therapy Services 5,013.31 Bhssc % Dan Rounds Registration Fee 200.00 Bierman, Cindy Mileage 23.46 Buss, Henry Mileage 220.32 Career Connections Contracted Services 3,415.53 Children’s Care Hospital Tuition 24,050.00 Collaborative Solutions Professional Services 15,590.00 Denure, Donna Registration Fee 172.02 Sped Recipient Parent Mileage 244.80 Dpt Therapy Services 12,827.56 Driscoll, Kristi Registration Fee 45.00 Hieb, Samantha Mileage 141.07 Isi Interpreter Services 11,084.00 Sped Recipient Parent Mileage 61.20 Kelly-Christensen, Tracy Program Supplies 21.09 Lakeshore Learning Materials Program Supplies 366.20 Larson, Karin Professional Services 2,325.00 Life Quest Tuition 2,811.80 Macgill & Co Nurses’ Supplies 65.73 Maeschen, Rachel Mileage 18.21 Malde, Kelli Mileage 69.00 Menards Program Supplies 138.93 Ncs Pearson Program Supplies 1,715.71 Palace Transit Student Transportation 10,747.94 Perspective Enterprises Special Education Supplies 161.00 Roy, Jacki Registration Fee 77.00 School Specialty Classroom Supplies 2,496.58 Sd Dept Of Human Services Tuition 32,416.44 Super Duper Program Supplies 417.08 Woodburn Press Classroom Supplies 189.22 Total Special Education Fund 127,636.00 Post Secondary 44 Interactive Advertising 37,617.16 A & G Diesel Dot Inspection-Trailer 1,071.19 A Ox Welding Supply Ultracore 644.99 A To Z Promotions Foundation Pens 1,779.54 Al’s Engraving Name Badge & Name Plate 1,826.10 Bailey Metal Fabricators Powerline Work Benches 1,563.07 Basin Electric Power Coop Lease/Material/Operative Chgs 4,641.54 Big E Auto Service Buick Regal 1,200.92 Blarney’s Css Year End Meeting 214.66 Brookings Area Cpr Ctc Cpr Cards 3,898.00 C & B Operations Fuel Pump 39.62 Cambria Suites Rapid City Clinical Visits 505.00 Catyc Membership 125.00 Churchill Manolis Freeman Legal Services 1,069.57 Cintas Corp Rugs 1,177.65 Commercial Asphalt Gravel North Of Apt Parking 294.50 Commercial Interior Decor Gloss Surface Treatment 362.44 Corn Palace Graduation Rental 1,410.00 County Fair Retirement Party 994.68 Crazy Lady Consulting Consulting Services-May 3,620.00 Dakota Data Shred Document Shredding 138.74 Dakota Supply Group Gate 1,364.93 Division Of Motor Vehicles Title & License Fees Trailer 26.70 Domino’s/Mitchell Meeting 134.35 Experian Credit Bureau Services-May 22.00 Farmers Alliance Pl Fuel 1,603.41 Fm Acoustical Tile Floorings 1,429.25 Fuerst, Doug Replace Led Fixtures 5,200.00 Gaumard Scientific Co Newborn Battery 1,419.00 Gilbert, Tammy Avera Behavioral Health clinicals 64.00 Golden West Technologies Camera Connection/Camera 5,734.71 Graybar Wifi-Commscope Tech 221.00 Guericke, Janelle Data Feed Used For Ag Business 1,000.00 Herrmann, Lisa Clinical Visits 75.00 Identisys Premium Color Ribbon 2,112.29 Interstate Tire & Auto Ctr Powerline Battery Cables 613.50 James Valley Landscape Graduation Plants 932.00 Jones Supplies Custodial Supplies 1,136.18 Larry’s I-90 Service Remove Plow Mounts & Wiring 185.00 Matheson Tri-Gas Victor Cutting Tip 304.08 Mcgough Construction Co Construction Invoice #1 244,246.00 Medical Waste Transport Medical Waste Removal 156.20 Menards Flexible Elbow 200.69 Mercury Marine Cable Kit 898.94 Miedema Sanitation Trash Removal 1,229.48 Motor Market, The Advertising 650.00 Muth Electric Changed Switches 395.67 Office Advantage Printing Contract 5,660.47 Pioneer Designs Automatic Door Signs 251.20 Ponderosa Rentals Storage Unit Rent-June 160.00 Proctorfree Proctored Exams 663.00 Qualified Presort Service Postage 2,816.55 Regents/University Of Minnesota Finpack Subscript Educator 1,760.00 Runnings Supply Utility Brush, Pliers, Hardware 213.68 S & M Printing Name Badge Labels 637.00 Saga Communications Sd Advertising 220.00 Schoenfelder Portables Portable Toilets 110.00 Sd Dept Of Labor/Regulation Direct Linkage Costs/Processing Fee 11.17 Shi International Corp Az Backup 1,649.65 Software Unlimited Software Support 50.00 Sun Gold Sports Diesel Power Stickers 604.00 Tebay, Kristina Avera Behavioral Health Clinic 37.00 Tk Elevator Corporation Elevator Service 517.83 Tuttle, Rodney 3rd Qtr Bldg Lease 6,875.00 Unisa Payment Center/Perkins Loan 466.90 Us Bank Operations Center May Facility Fees 71,111.72 Varilek, Garrett Expenses For Cnfr 750.00 Voyager Fleet Systems Fuel 5,508.50 Wagoner, Forrest Expenses For Cnfr 750.00 Walmart Program Supplies 589.75 Western Dakota Tech State Authorization Network 1,500.00 Wi Technical College System Wids Web Software-License 12,900.00 Wright, Barbara Rapid City Clinical Visit 64.00 Writebrain Creative Foundation Publication 2,950.00 Xerox Financial Services Copiers Lease 502.24 Total Post Secondary Fund 771,551.41 MTC Enterprise Fund Chesterman Company Cafe Supplies 34.00 Cintas Corp Culinary Laundry 387.80 Miedema Sanitation Trash Removal 35.00 Northwestern Energy House 109 43.24 Patzer Woodworking House 110-Doors/Drawer Fronts 3,240.64 Performance Foodservice Food Supplies 980.91 Robinson House Moving House 110 Move 13,608.76 Schoenfelder Portables Portable Toilets 110.00 Tessier’s House 109 Ss Sheets Furnish 36.66 Walmart Program Supplies 55.30 Total MTC Enterprise Fund 18,532.31 MCTEA A Ox Welding Supply Welding Supplies 29.25 Ed’s Pet World Program Supplies 15.98 Menards Program Supplies 1,143.32 Napa Central Program,O/M Supplies 20.43 Tower Garden Growing System 1,020.00 Total MCTEA Fund 2,228.98 MTC Corporate Training A Ox Welding Supply Corp Ed-Industry Training 13.03 Aerostay Hotel Slp Day Speaker 169.15 Domino’s/Mitchell Corp Ed-C & B 307.70 Jimmy Johns Corp Ed-C&B Training 604.40 Pepsi Mitchell Vending/Water 247.78 Voyager Fleet Systems Fuel 38.85 Walmart Program Supplies 23.96 Total MTC Corporate Training Fund 1,404.87 Capital Projects-New Senior High School Puetz Design + Build SH Building Project/App2 433,650.57 Schemmer Associates Professional Services 14,097.42 Total Capital Projects Fund 447,747.99 Food Service Adventures In Advertising Corp Program Supplies 5,370.23 Aramark Laundry Service 493.97 Arctic Refrigeration Equipment Repairs 386.24 Chesterman Company Food Supplies 612.50 County Fair Food Supplies 32.40 Darrington Water Conditioning Water Conditioning 680.25 Deckert, Paula Meal Refund 35.45 East Side Jersey Dairy Food Supplies 6,059.94 Ems Linq Software Subscription 5,549.69 Grenier, April Meal Refund 605.40 Grindheim, Glenna Meal Refund 44.50 Hillyard/Sioux Falls Custodial Supplies 1,059.84 Jones Supplies Custodial Supplies 1,884.83 Krohmer Plumbing Service Call 658.41 Menards Program Supplies 99.45 Pepsi Mitchell Vending/Water 622.52 Performance Foodservice Food Supplies 87,521.45 Puetz, Meghan Lunch Refund 35.00 Robinson, Jamie Lunch Refund 35.95 Total Food Service Fund 111,788.02 MTC Campus Store Branded Custom Sportswear Campus Store Spirit Items 2,532.24 Excel Images Campus Store Spirit Items 628.69 Pepsi Mitchell Vending/Water 79.53 Stitch-N-Time Patches 768.75 Sun Gold Sports Mtc Spirit Items 2,130.00 United Parcel Service Freight 1,422.35 Walmart Program Supplies 41.91 Total MTC Campus Store 7,603.47 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $304.91 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. 