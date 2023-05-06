MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-2 April 24, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education was called to order by President Deb Olson at 5:30 PM at the Mitchell Career Technical Education Academy 821 North Capital Street, Mitchell South Dakota, Davison County. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll call of members present: Deb Olson, Matthew Christiansen, Shawn Ruml and Terry Aslesen. Absent: Brittni Flood. Others present: Dr. Joe Childs, Interim Superintendent, Jared Hofer, MTC CFO, and Student representative Dawson Schroeder. Motion #355257 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Ruml to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried. Recognition of Accomplishments by Skills USA, HOSA, FBLA, FFA, FCCLA, Robotics, Culinary Arts (Pro Start Competition Team), and Welding Program Competition Motion #355258 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Ruml to approve the consent agenda items of the claims, personnel items, and the minutes of the April 10, 2023 meeting. These minutes had been sent to the Daily Republic in unapproved form all in accordance as per SDCL 13-8-35. New Certified Hire: Darby Deffenbaugh- 6th Science/ELA Teacher/MMS, MS Volleyball Coach and MS Track & Field Teacher - $50,100.00 MS Volleyball Coach- $1,589.00 MS Track and Field- $1,345.00 Effective- 2023-24 School year. Justin Siemsen- MHS Principal - $120,000.00 Effective- 2023-24 School year. Andrew Hiles- Robotics Compensation- $765.00 Effective- 2023-24 School year. Classified Hires: Karisa Hart- MS Show Choir Accompanist Compensation- $14.00 Effective- 2022-23 School year. Transfers: Marissa Abts- 5th grade Teacher @ LONG to LONG LEAP Director- 21st Century Grant Director & 5th grade Teacher Effective- 2023-24 School year. Change of Hours: Erin Miller- .6 Computer Aide/.4 Special Ed Para @ LONG to Special Ed Para Educator 7.75hrs. daily @ LONG Effective- 2023-24 School year. Lisa Vermeulen- Special Ed Para @ LONG 7hrs daily to .6 Computer Aide/.4 Special Ed Para 7.25hrs. daily @ LONG Effective- 2022-23 School year. Resignations: Carolyn Sivik; Librarian @ MHS Effective- June 2, 2023. Cody Jenkins; Para educator @ MHS Effective- May 3, 2023. Tara Waters- Food Service Worker @ MHS Effective- April 28, 2023. Hannah Wehlander- MS Musical Director Effective- End of 2022-23 School year, pending suitable replacement. Ronae Klein- Assistant Debate Coach Effective- End of 2022-23 School year, pending suitable replacement. Melissa Vatter-Miller- MS Theatre Director Effective- End of 2022-23 School year, pending suitable replacement. Clay Loneman- ISS Supervisor Effective-End of 2022-23 School year. MTC New Hire: Nicole Tonak- Farm/Ranch Management Instructor Compensation- $19,125.00 Effective- April 13, 2023 MTC Resignation: Kendra Goad- Nurses Support Technician Effective- April 30, 2023. Role call vote, Aslesen -Yes, Ruml – Yes, Christiansen – Yes, Olson -abstained. Motion carried. During Public Commentary, Jill Miles spoke on behalf of MEA to thank the board for their approval of the 8% raise in compensation for the 2023-24 school year. Steve Sibson shared that he has been working on numbers and he thanked Business Manager Steve Culhane’s cooperation by sending him the information that he is requesting, even when out of the office. Motion #355259 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Christiansen to Approve Mitchell Middle School Student Handbook. Mr. Tyler spoke on the changes advising the edits were mainly formatting and not anything substantive. Discussion was held on academic dishonesty/plagiarism with the rise of AI technology as well as encouraging the focus on attendance. Motion carried. Motion #355260 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Aslesen to approve Policy 222 revision upon first reading. Dr. Childs spoke on the updates to the communication policy that previous language was struck out and replaced with the wording recommended by the ASBSD. Discussion was held on wording including the definition of quorum and SD Open Meetings Laws. Motion carried. Motion #355261 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Aslesen to Approve Construction bid to remodel Radiation Technology Lab at Mitchell Tech. Jared Hofer spoke on the project where one bid was received from Schmitz Construction of Mitchell. The recommendation was to approve the bid with alternate 1 for $370,898. Motion carried. Bid opening was held for Mitchell Tech Student Built House #109 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. No bids were received. MTC plans to proceed with listing the house with a realtor to sell privately. School Board members reported on the meetings they had attended since the last meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Childs informed the school board that the new Senior High Building project has progressed with the building directly north of MCTEA is being torn down and main east entrance now closed. All students and employees will now use the south doors as the main entrance to the building. He also attended the MTC House #109 Open House and MTC Diesel Project Groundbreaking. Motion #355262 There was no new business brought forward, motion by Christiansen, seconded by Ruml to adjourn the meeting at 6:32 p.m. Motion carried. General Fund Acsi Reference Materials 1,432.58 Andersen, Maddie Debate Judge 175.00 Anderson, Darrel Fuel 53.01 Biggerstaff, Stacie Cookies 54.00 Charron, Steve Track Official 512.20 Christopherson, Ryleigh Debate Judge 100.00 County Fair Food Supplies 515.69 Deinert, Darcy Softball Umpire 280.50 First Nat’l Bank Omaha Travel/Program Expenses 1,948.14 Hiles, Amber Blog Domain 20.24 Hoffman, Denise Fuel 50.36 Jimmy Johns Meals 230.37 Korzan, Mathias Debate Judge 175.00 Lindeman, Daren Softball Official 132.60 Loecker, Roger Track Official 621.20 Mega Gymnastics Facility Rental 54.00 Midco Business Long Distance Service 1,850.12 Miller, Cheryl Program Supplies 23.09 Mitchell Chamber Of Commerce Mitchell Bucks 1,800.00 Moore, Clayton Softball Umpire 269.00 Neugebauer, Tricia Fuel 39.59 Palmer, Alyson Program Supplies 66.00 Payne, Ben Softball Umpire 120.00 Perma – Bound Library Books 881.63 Principals’ Conference Registration Fee 200.00 Schoenfelder, Meagan Batteries 19.96 Semmier, Tim Softball Official 157.95 Shannon, Marica Naeir 56.50 Smidt, Ronald R Softball Umpire 211.50 South Dakota State Athletics Seminar Fee/Eric Witte 100.00 Voyager Fleet Systems Fuel 1,419.15 Walmart Program Supplies 341.87 Wendelgass, Mark Track Official 661.90 Total General Fund 14,573.15 Post Secondary Ad Venture Advertising 360.00 Advance Auto Parts Turn Signal Flasher 99.04 Alacron, Ashley Rapid City Clinical Visit 43.00 American Culinary Federation Membership Dues 250.00 American Welding Society Welding School Profile 385.00 Assessment Technologies Ati Enhanced Proctoring 10.00 Avera Occupational Medicine Drug Test/Screening 461.00 Basin Electric Power Coop Monthly Lease/Operative Chgs 2,855.86 Beyond Trust Corporation Technology/Support Software 1,792.85 Border States Electric Tap Conn 2,962.95 Builders First Source Trim Module/Prmd Pplr Crown 2,203.06 Cambria Suites Rapid City Lodging 101.05 Computers N’ More Rodeo Shirts 627.00 Cornerstone Coffee House Women’s Giving Circle Social 100.00 Darrington Water Conditioning Salt 31.65 Elo Prof Llc Foundation Qbo Fees/March 46.00 Encalada, Jaime Eagle Feather Ceremony/Drummer 150.00 Este, Joshua Eagle Feather Ceremony/Drummer 150.00 Experian Credit Bureau Services/March 22.00 Grode-Hanks, Carol Hlc Conference 101.00 Hi Media Advertising 1,667.00 Hillyard/Sioux Falls Custodial Supplies 9,838.85 Independent Viking Glass Battery Back Up Systems 5,587.61 Innovative Nonprofit Consulting Services 7,125.00 Jack’s Campers Water Tank 100.00 JD Concrete Products Cdl/Rock 2,096.16 Johnson Controls Multi Year Renewal 12,811.91 Larry’s I-90 Service Ac Charge 137.74 Mcleods Office Supply Custodial/Desk Calendar, Pens 17.60 Mega Wash Cdl Bay Rental 84.00 Mesman, Dale Cdl Adjunct Instructor 1,758.75 Miedema Sanitation Trash Removal 923.00 Mitchell Area Community Theatre Advertising 545.00 Mitchell Iron & Supply Shop Supplies 120.56 Mitchell Republic Advertising 70.00 Muth Electric New Wire To Water Heater 6,124.78 Napa Central Tool Credit 307.45 Neash, Lemar Eagle Feather Ceremony/Drummer 150.00 Nedved Media Advertising 924.84 Perfect Touch Full Detail/Mti 275.00 Premier Pest Control Pest Control 675.00 Puetz Design + Build Rad Tech Phase I/Ii Contract 12,571.00 Riverside Technologies Desktop Mini 2,487.00 Roach, Roland Eagle Feather Ceremony/Drummer 150.00 Russell, Devon Faa Drone Physical 275.00 Saga Communications Sd Advertising 583.00 Schoenfelder Portables Portable Toilets 110.00 Sd Federal Property Agency Diesel Power/Tools 77.00 Sisson Printing Envelopes 2,167.75 Terex Usa Digger Derrick Repairs 5,919.00 Trajecsys Corporation Hst Reporting System 450.00 Two Elks, Claude Speaker/Eagle Feather Ceremony 500.00 Us Bank Operations Center March Facility Fees 25,883.91 Walmart Program Supplies 304.62 Writebrain Creative Entrepreneur Program Trifold 200.00 Total Post Secondary Fund 115,769.99 MTC Enterprise Fund Builders First Source House 110 Materials 12,182.42 Holdahl Company House 110 Materials 640.81 Mercer Tool Corp Culinary Tools 46.95 Miedema Sanitation Trash Removal 140.00 Mitchell Republic Advertising 815.00 Schoenfelder Portables Toilets 110.00 So Dak Seamless House 109/Gutter, Downspout 2,832.88 Tessier’s House 109/Kitchen Hood 70.84 Walmart Program Supplies 169.66 Total MTC Enterprise Fund 17,008.56 MTC Corporate Training Elo Prof Llc Corp Ed Qbo Fees/March 25.00 Walmart Program Supplies 62.24 Total MTC Corporate Fund 87.24 MTC Campus Store Fund Akademos Books 1,014.12 Gfsi Llc Spirit Wear 4,019.07 Mv Sport Campus Store Spirit Items 2,560.60 Stitch-N-Time Rn/Rad Tech Patches 300.00 Total MTC Campus Store Fund 7,893.79 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $98.22 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. 