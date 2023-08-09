MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL MEETING MITCHELL S

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL MEETING MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-2 July 24, 2023 The annual meeting of the Board of Education was called to order by President Deb Olson at 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell Career Technical Education Academy 821 North Capital Street, Mitchell, South Dakota, Davison County. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll call of members present: Matthew Christiansen, Shawn Ruml, Brittni Flood, Terry Aslesen and Deb Olson. Absent: None. Others present: Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent, and Theresa Kriese, Business Manager. At this time, Suzanne Skinner introduced the FCCLA Team. This year all four team members, Emily Gelderman, Jordyn Wilson, Alexis Daley, and Hope Baysinger, placed first in the national competition in their respective areas. Motion #355293 Motion by Flood, seconded by Ruml to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried. Motion #355294 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Aslesen to approve the consent agenda which included the minutes of the last board meeting on June 26, 2023, and the claims that were charged to the 2022-2023 school year. The minutes had been furnished to the Daily Republic in unapproved form all in accordance as per SDCL 13-8-35. Motion carried. Motion #355295 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 K-14 budget. Motion carried. At this time, Business Manager Theresa Kriese and Jared Hofer from Mitchell Technical College went over their respective budgets. Motion #355296 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to close the public hearing. Motion carried. Motion #355297 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Christensen to approve the following resolution; Adoption of the Annual Budget Let it be resolved, that the School Board of the Mitchell School District 17-2, after duly considering the proposed budget and its changes thereto, to be published in accordance with SDCL 13-11-2 hereby approves and adopts its proposed budget and changes thereto, to be its annual budget for the year July 1, 2023 through June 20, 2024. The adopted annual budget totals are: General Fund (with Drivers Ed & MCTEA funds), $24,118,049, Capital Outlay Fund, $4,996,942, Special Education Fund, $6,263,030, Food Service Fund, $2,294,998, and the combined totals of the MTC Post-Secondary Funds of $36,153,342. A list of changes from the published (proposal) of Adopted budget is as follows: None Tax levies certified to the County Auditor will be as follows: General Fund $1.320/per $1,000 of Ag Valuation (Max Levies allowed) Opt Out Among -0- Special Education Fund $1.574/per $1,000 of total valuation (Maximum allowed) Capital Outlay Fund $5,101,063 is Taxes Requested (or Max that can be raised) Roll call vote: Flood,yes; Christiansen, yes; Ruml,yes; Olson,yes; and Aslesen, yes. Motion carried. Motion #355298 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Aslesen to approve the elementary handbook for the 2023-24 school year with the address modifications noted. Motion carried. Motion #355299 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Christiansen to approve the high school handbook for the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried. Motion #355300 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to approve revisions to Policy 103 upon second reading. Motion carried. Motion #355301 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Ruml to approve new Policy 121 upon second reading with suggested language addition of religion, sex and disability. Discussion centered on the definition of hate speech and off school origin of action. Motion carried. Motion #355302 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to approve revisions to Policy 544 upon second reading. Motion carried. At this time, Board President Olson presented a plaque commemorating the board service of Matthew Christiansen and thanked him for his service to the Mitchell School District. Motion #355303 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Aslesen to adjourn the first half of the annual meeting. Business Manager Theresa Kriese administered the oath of office to newly elected board members Deb Everson. Roll call was held with the following in attendance: Brittni Flood, Terry Aslesen, Deb Everson, Shawn Ruml and Deb Olson. Absent: None. Others present: Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent, and Theresa Kriese, Business Manager. Motion #355304 Motion by Olson, seconded by Flood to approve the agenda for the new school year. Motion carried. Kriese asked for nominations for President of the School Board. Motion #355305 Motion by Flood, seconded by Ruml to nominates Debra Olson as president. Motion by Flood, seconded by Ruml to cease nominations. Motion carried. Motion #355306 Then motion for Olson to be named President of the School Board was approved with members voting yes. Motion carried. President Olson assumed the chair. President Olson asked for nominations for Vice-President of the Board. Motion #355307 Motion by Olson, seconded by Ruml to nominate Brittni Flood as Vice-President. Motion by Ruml, seconded by Olson to cease nominations. Motion carried. Motion #355308 Then motion to approve Flood as Vice-President of the school board was approved with all members voting yes. Motion carried. Motion #355309 Motion by Flood, seconded by Aslesen to approve the appointment of Theresa Kries as clerk of the board. Motion carried. Theresa Kriese read the oath of office as Business Manager of the School District. Motion #355310 Motion by Flood, seconded by Everson to approve the consent agenda as presented: A. Approval of the adoption of Roberts Rules of Order with the modification to permit the President to participate in discussion and vote. B. Approval to continue use of current signature plate. C. Approval of the use of the signature plate for all board checks D. Re-adoption of the Imprest Fund E. Approval of Surety Bonds for Business Manager and other personnel or covered through Insurance policies. F. Approval of membership in Mitchell Chamber of Commerce. G. Designate The Daily Republic as official publisher of the District. H. Approval of firm of Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt Shelton & Burns as legal counsel for the Mitchell School District. I. Approval of the designation of Theresa Kriese, Business Manager, Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent, Mark Wilson, President/CEO of MTC and Jared Hofer, MTC Chief Financial Officer as fiscal agents for federal programs. J. Approve the designation of Theresa Kriese, Business Manager, as fiscal agent for all financial accounts in accordance with SDCL 13-8-11. K. Designate Theresa Kriese, Business Manager, to invest and re-invest monies on behalf of the School District. L. Approval of the designation of the Building Principals, MTC Student Success Coach and MTC Dean of Students and MTC Executive Vice President as Section 504 coordinators. M. Approval of the designation of Cory Aadland and Bobby Reindl as Title IX coordinators. N. Approval of Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent as the designated Title 1 officer for the School District. O. Approval of Theresa Kriese, Business Manager and Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent to access the districts safety deposit box P. Approval to authorize School Board President, Theresa Kriese, Business Manager and Dr. Joe Childs, Superintendent to sign passbook savings withdrawal slips for district needs. Q. Approval of Civil Rights Compliance Statements R. Authorize persons identified to purchase surplus property on behalf of the District from SDFPA. S. Approve authorization of the Superintendent or a designee to close any or all schools in the event of emergencies affecting the continued safe operations of the schools. T. Approve membership in ASBSD. Motion carried. Motion #355311 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Ruml to approve the consent agenda for personnel, open enrollment, the claims charged to the 2023-24 school year budget, and conflict of interest. Roll call vote: Everson, yes, Ruml, yes, Olson, yes, Flood, abstain, and Aslesen, yes. New Certified Hire: Samantha Olson, Student Support Specialist/MHS, $53,625, effective August 1, 2023. Sabra McCarty, Elementary Teacher/LO, $57,600, effective 2023-2024 school year. New Classified Hires: Patti Brown, Paraeducator/GBR, $16.86/hr., daily, effective August 16, 2023. Lydia Brink, Librarian Aide/LO, $17.00/hr.,7.5 hrs./daily, effective August 11, 2023. Dawn Whitley, Administrative Assistant/LO, $17.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 2, 2023. Samantha Keckler, Administrative Assistant/Assistant Secretary/MMS, $17.00/hr., effective July 31, 2023. Wildmike Pata, Title VI Tutor/SS Supervisor, $17.00/hr., 8 hrs.,/daily, effective August 9, 2023. April Miller, Head Cook/LBW, $17.00/hr., 5.5 hrs.,/daily, effective August 8, 2023. Angela Thompson, Paraeducator/LBW, $16.25/hr., 7 hrs.,/daily, effective August 16, 2023. Lois Pravacek, Paraeducator/LO, $16.00/hr., 7 hrs.,/daily, effective August 7, 2023. Karen Ivey, Paraeducator/MHS, $17.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 16, 2023. TaRhea Rath, Paraeducator/GBR, $16.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 16, 2023. Rachela Dirksen, Paraeducator/LBW, $16.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 16, 2023. Ryder Thompson, General Food Service Worker/GBR, $16.50/hr., 4.5 hrs.,/daily, effective August 8, 2023. Jessie Uher, Paraeducator/LBW, $18.00/hr., 7 hrs.,/daily, effective August 16, 2023. Destiny Stone, Paraeducator/GBR, $16.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 16, 2023. Sherri Cochran, Paraeducator/LO, $16.00/hr., 7 hrs./daily, effective August 16, 2023. Transfer: Meghan Puetz, Data Support Specialist Food Service to Administrative Assistant/MHS, effective July 6, 2023. Resignations: Anne Berg, Paraeducator/LBW, effective 2023-2024 school year. Cathy VerSteeg, Teacher/LO, effective 2023-2024 school year. Glenn Grindheim, Paraeducator/MMS, effective 2023-2024 school year. MTC New Hires: Jerry Brink, CDL Instructor, $62,000, effective August 1, 2023. MTC Additional Position: Devon Russell, Project Director for USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Training in On-Farm Precision Experimentation for the Workplace Project, $9,300 per grant year, effective July 1, 2023. Resignation: Amy Gough, Instructional Media Specialist, effective July 14. 2023. Motion carried. Motion #355312 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Flood to cast the ballot for Ryan Rolling for Division I representative and Adam Shaw Division III representative-secondary principal to the SDHSAA Board of Directors. Motion carried. The following bids were received by Mitchell Technical College for welders: Item: 12 - Lincoln 360 welders w/Ready-Pak Vendor Matheson Bid $118,725.56 Vender: A-Ox Welding Bid:$146,378.15 Item: 6 – Lincoln Precision TIG 275 welders Vendor: Matheson Bid: $53,146.52 Vendor: A-Ox Welding Bid: $53,850.00 Item: 1 – Triangle Engineering Weld Coupon Vendor: Triangle Engineer. Bid: $73,477.50 Motion #355313 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Everson to approve the low bidder of Matheson at $118,725.56, Matheson at $53,146.52 and Triangle Engineering at $73,477.50. Motion carried. The following bids were received by Mitchell Technical College for building materials for student-built houses #110 and #111: Item Item: House $110 Materials Vendor: Builders First Source Bid: $47,428.80 Item: House #11 Materials Vendor: Builders First Source Bid: $56,793.90 Motion #355314 Motion by Flood, seconded by Ruml to approve the Builders First Source bids for house #110 and #111 materials. Motion carried. Motion #355315 Motion by Ruml, seconded by Flood to approve the purchase of Volvo L60H payloader for $197,774 from Transoure Truck & Equipment through Sourcewell Contract 001723-VCE. Motion carried. Motion #355316 Motion by Flood, seconded by Everson to approve the purchase of (1) John Deer 332G skid steer loader, (2) John Deer 1585 TerrainCut Mower, and (2) John Deer XUV835R gaters for price of $247,078.81 less the trade allowance of $44,305.16 totaling $202,782.65 from C&B Operations via Sourcewell Contracts 011723-JDC and 031121-DAC. Aslesen noted that the trade items will need to be surplused before the purchase can be completed. Motion carried. Motion #355317 Motion by Flood, seconded by Ruml to approve the request for proposal of Performance Foods for the prime vendor contract for the food service program for the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried. Motion #355318 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Everson to approve the following resolution: In accordance with SDCL 13-16-18 which provides that interest accruing on investments or deposits shall be credited to the respective fund or the general fund, the board of education of Mitchell School District 17-2 by this resolution directs the Business Manager to allocate interest income for the 2023-2024 school year as follows: Interest income of Scholarship funds shall be allocated to the respective Scholarship fund and Interest income from all other district funds shall be allocated monthly to the K-12 Funds and the MTC-Post Secondary Fund in proportion to amounts invested for that month attributed to K-12 Funds and the MTC funds. Roll call vote: Everson, yes; Aslesen, yes; Ruml, yes; Flood, yes; and Olson, yes. Motion carried. Motion #355319 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Flood to approve the resolution to designate all official depositories for the School District: RESOLVED, First National Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, CorTrust Bank, First Interstate Bank, First Dakota National Bank, South Dakota Public Funds Investment Trust, Farmers State Bank, Plains Commerce Bank and Bank West, hereinafter sometimes call banks, be and hereby are designated as depositories for the funds of this corporation, and any officer of this corporation is hereby authorized to open or cause to be opened an account or accounts with said banks on such terms, conditions, and agreements as shall be required to said banks, to endorse or cause to be endorsed, in the name of this corporation, and to cash, to negotiate, or to deposit or cause to be deposited in such account or accounts for the payment of money, and to make any other agreements deemed advisable in regard thereto: RESOLVED FURTHER, that checks, drafts or other withdrawal orders issued against the funds of this corporation on deposit with said bank must be signed by any TWO of the following: School Board President, Superintendent or Business Manager, and said Banks are hereby fully authorized to pay any charge to the account of this corporation, any check, drafts, or other withdrawal orders payable to the said Bank or to any other person or corporation, which are applied in payment of any indebtedness owing said Bank from the person or persons who signed such checks or other withdrawal papers. Also, RESOLVED FURTHER, that the CFO/Financial Comptroller AND the Financial Aid Director of Mitchell Technical College are able to issue checks and deposits into the Mitchell Technical College’s Financial Aid Checking account. RESOLVED FURTHER, that ONE of the following: School Board President, Superintendent or Business Manager, by and hereby are authorized to borrow money for and on behalf of and in the name of this corporation; to make any agreements in respect thereto; and to sign, execute and delivery promissory notes, acceptance, or other evidences of indebtedness therefore, or in renewal thereof, in such amounts and for such time, at such rate of interests, and upon terms as they see fit; and are hereby authorized to endorse, assign, transfer, mortgage, or pledge to said Banks the bills receivables, warehouse receipts, bills of lading, stocks, bonds, real estate, or other property now or thereafter owned by this corporation as security for the payment of any money so borrowed; to assign or negotiate to the banks any bills receivable now or hereafter owned by this corporation, and to discount the same, to unconditionally guaranteed payment of any or all bills receivable so negotiated or discounted, and to waive demand, protest, and notice non-payment. RESOLVED FURTHER, that this resolution shall continue in force until express written notice of its rescission of modification has been furnished to and received by said Banks. RESOLVED FURTHER, that all transactions, if any, in respect to deposits, withdrawals, rediscounts and borrowing by or in behalf of this corporation with said Banks prior to the adoption of this resolution be, and the same hereby are, in all things ratified, approved, and confirmed. RESOLVED FURTHER, that any of the persons above named by and hereby are authorized and empowered to make any and all other contracts, agreements, stipulations, and order which they may deem advisable, from time to time, with said Banks in respect to transactions between this corporation and said Banks in regard to funds deposited in said banks, monies borrowed from said banks, or any other business transacted by and between this corporation and said banks. RESOLVED FURTHER, that any and all resolutions heretofore adopted by the Board of Education of this corporation and certified to said banks as governing the operation of this corporation’s account(s) with it, be and are hereby continued in full force and effect, except as the same nay be supplemented or modified by the foregoing. Roll call vote: Aslesen, yes; Flood, yes; Ruml, yes; Everson, yes; and Olson, yes. Motion carried. Motion #355320 Motion by Everson, seconded by Ruml to declare the following items surplus property and be either traded or sold. The following items are to be sold/dispersed. Approximately 50 student desks, assorted tools from the maintenance ship, assorted sizes and shapes of Plexiglass dividers, and assorted storage cabinets. Motion carried. School Board members reported on the meeting they attended since the last meeting. Olson shared the MTC plans for future building/campus expansion. Superintendent Dr. Childs congratulated the FCCLA national championship participants and update the board on the High School construction project. Motion #355321 Motion by Flood, seconded by Everson to adjourn the meeting at 7:21 PM. Motion carried. Board members reported on the meetings they attended since the last school board meeting. During the Superintendent’s report, Dr. Childs updated the board on the progress of the high school construction project. (Aug. 9, 2023) Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $334.34 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 9, 2023) 247659