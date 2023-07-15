minutes 6-26

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-2 June 26, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education was called to order by President Deb Olson at 5:30 PM at the Mitchell Career Technical Education Academy 821 North Capital Street, Mitchell South Dakota, Davison County. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll call of members present: Matthew Christiansen, Shawn Ruml, Brittni Flood, Terry Aslesen and Deb Olson. Absent: None. Others present: Dr. Joe Childs, Interim Superintendent, and Steve Culhane, Business Manager. At this time, Cory Aadland introduced the Girls Golf team that just won the school’s first ever State Championship. Head Coach is Jeff Meyerink and the 5 girls in attendance were Allison Meyerink, Maddie Childs, Ava Eliason, Lara Widstrom and Jayli Rients. Motion #355285 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to amend the agenda by removing items #9 on holding public hearing on 23-24 budget and #10, approving 23-24 budget as legal notice was not published prior to meeting. Motion carried. Motion #355286 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Ruml to approve the consent agenda items of the claims, personnel items, and the minutes of the June 12, 2023 meeting. These minutes had been sent to the Daily Republic in unapproved form all in accordance as per SDCL 13-8-35. New Certified Hires: Darien Cass, Speech Language Pathologist/GBR & JPII, $51,500, effective 2023-24 school year. Kindra Clark, Assistant Girls Soccer, $1,740, effective 2023-24 school year. New Classifed Hire: Tessa Allen, Volunteer Competitive Cheer Coach, $1.00, effective 2023-24 school year. Transfer: Meghan Puetz, Administrative Assistant/MMS, 10 month to Data Support, Food Services/MCTEA, 12 months, $19/hr., 8 hrs./daily, effective June 20, 2023. Resignation: Annette Kroger, Data Support Specialist, effective June 15, 2023. MTC New Hires: Noah Munsen, Ag Technology Instructor, $66,500, effective August 1, 2023. Chelsey Plamp, Nursing Instructional Technician, $55,000, effective June 28, 2023. Motion carried. Steve Sibson handed out small books that contained the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States to board members. Motion #355287 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Flood to approve on first reading revisions to board policy 544 Wellness Policy. Motion carried. Motion #355288 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Ruml to approve on first reading revisions to board policy 103 Parental Involvement in Title Programs. Motion carried. Motion #355289 Motion by Flood, seconded by Christiansen to approve on first reading new board policy 121 Hate Speech on School Property. Discussion centered on how to disseminate communication to student families after an incident occurred and what actually defines Hate speech. Motion carried. Motion #355290 Motion by Aslesen, seconded by Ruml to approve the $300,000 loan through the Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant. (REDLG) for Mitchell Technical College for improvements for the Rad Tech program. This loan is at 0% interest and is amortized over a 10 year period with annual payments of $30,000. Motion carried. Motion #355291 Motion by Christiansen, seconded by Ruml to approve the following K-14 Budget Supplements for the 2023-2024 school year budget; ADOPTION OF SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET: Let it be resolved, that the school board of the Mitchell School District, in accordance with SDCL 13-11-3.2 and after duly considering the proposed supplemental budget, hereby approves and adopts the following supplemental budget in total: General Capital Special Capital Project Fund Outlay Ed Fund Fund Fund Appropriations: CTE Innovative Gra $232,000 Workforce Ed Grant $116,000 Mild/Moderate $65,000 Severe/Profound $50,000 Residential Services $20,000 Elementary Program $50,747 Middle School Prgm $19,575 Senior High Prgm $101,193 Board of Education $7,000 Executive Adm $7,500 Fiscal Services $3,000 $5,100 Title 1 Develop $25,000 Ed Media $4,624 Facilities Develop $2,653,141 Audit Services $5,500 Mentor Program $7,000 O&M Operations $80,000 Grounds $10,000 Vehicles $10,000 Transportation $67,000 Fresh Fruit/Veg Grant $8,000 Physical Therapy $20,000 Athletic Equipment Total Appropriations: $633,515 $125,724 $155,000 $2,653,141 Means of Finance: Cash $183,000 $116,000 Local Funds $347,515 $9,724 $155,000 State Funds $239,000 Federal Funds $47,000 $2,653,141 Total $633,515 $125,724 $155,000 $2,653,141 Various Tuition $ 45,000.00 Various Dept Fees $ 17,000.00 23 1510 000 Interest Earned $ 61,000.00 23 1950 000 Refund of Prior Year's Expenses $ 29,250.00 23 1962 000 Insurance Proceeds $ 27,600.00 23 1990 445 Verizon Tower Rent $ 21,640.00 23 3111 000 STATE - PSA/FTE Revenue $ 66,000.00 23 3900 006 GOED GRANT/STATE EQUIPMENT $ 400,000.00 23 3900 035 Other State Aid - Tuition Buydown $ 25,000.00 23 3900 309 State Revenue - Other $ (747,000.00) 23 3900 331 SALES TAX SALARY SUPPORT (BOTE) $ 718,559.00 23 3900 332 SD NATIONAL GUAR TUITION ASSISTANCE $ 50,000.00 23 4161 000 PS GRANTS-IN-AID $ 24,106.00 23 4161 313 RESERVE FUND GRANT $ 7,802.00 23 5126 000 OTHER DEBT PROCEEDS $ (300,000.00) 23 5130 000 SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY $ 88,000.00 23 5160 000 CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $ (4,300,000.00) 23 1000 105 CASH AS MEANS OF FINANCE $ (300,000.00) $ (4,066,043.00) Revenue Amount Inc / (Dec) 23 1506 401 111 SALARY - FARM BUSINESS MGMT $ (35,343.00) 23 1506 405 111 SALARY - AGRICULTURE $ (68,000.00) 23 1506 405 230 HEALTH INSURANCE $ (15,000.00) 23 1512 439 323 REPAIRS $ (30,000.00) 23 1512 439 472 Software $ (15,000.00) 23 1512 477 549 305 WIND Equipment - GOED $ 35,000.00 23 1542 421 230 HEALTH INSURANCE $ (35,000.00) 23 1542 421 411 233 SUPPLIES - CARES ACT $ 37,985.00 23 1542 421 549 306 RAD THER EQUIPMENT - PERKINS $ (92,129.00) 23 1542 427 111 Salary - RN $ 29,500.00 23 1548 435 111 SALARY - CULINARY ARTS $ (23,000.00) 23 1548 435 230 HEALTH INSURANCE $ (15,000.00) 23 1572 416 549 306 WMT EQUIPMENT PERKINS $ 30,000.00 23 1590 417 411 236 DPT TOOL KITS $ 60,000.00 23 1590 474 411 236 PWS TOOL KITS $ 25,000.00 23 2121 000 111 SALARY - DEAN OF ACADEMICS $ (28,000.00) 23 2121 000 549 305 OTHER EQUIPMENT $ 440,000.00 23 2122 000 111 SALARY - STUDENT SERVICES $ (43,232.00) 23 2122 000 111 232 SALARY - PERKINS RESERVE $ 27,956.00 23 2127 000 111 SALARY - Admissions $ 83,500.00 23 2127 000 114 HOURLY - Admissions $ (43,000.00) 23 2129 000 350 ADVERTISING - Promotional $ 135,000.00 23 2129 000 360 PRINTING $ (15,000.00) 23 2430 000 111 Salary - Financial Aid $ (22,456.00) 23 2490 102 319 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $ 40,000.00 23 2490 102 640 DUES AND FEES $ 90,000.00 23 2535 000 520 BLDG ACQUISITION, CONST, & $ (323,685.00) 23 2535 000 520 235 BLDG ACQ, CONST, & IMP - ARP $ (1,000,000.00) 23 2535 000 520 236 BLDG ACQ, CONST, & IMP - DIESEL $ (3,334,539.00) 23 2541 000 113 SALARY - FACILITIES MAINT. - $ 50,000.00 23 2541 000 119 HOURLY - Facilities $ (33,000.00) 23 2541 000 321 000 103 UTILITIES - Campus Center $ (21,600.00) 23 2541 000 321 000 107 UTILITIES - Trades Building $ (35,000.00) 23 2541 000 323 REPAIRS & MAINTENCE $ (38,000.00) 23 2541 000 323 323 REPAIRS & MAINT - Vehicles $ 30,000.00 23 2541 000 479 Supplies-Other Non Consumable $ 75,000.00 23 2541 000 550 CAPITAL EQUIPMENT - Vehicles $ (25,000.00) 23 2661 000 319 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $ 75,000.00 23 2661 000 319 430 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - $ (64,000.00) 23 2661 000 541 COMPUTER EQUIPMENT $ 25,000.00 $ (4,066,043.00) Board members reported on the meetings they attended since the last school board meeting. During the Superintendent’s report, Dr. Childs informed the board that his office is now located at the MCTEA Central Office. Central Office now includes the Business Office, Office of the Superintendent, Special Services Director, Director of Curriculum, Food Service Director and Director of Building & Grounds. Also introduced the new High School principal, Justin Siemson. Motion #355292 There being no new business brought forward, Motion by Flood seconded by Ruml to adjourn the meeting at 6:26 PM. Cash Balance as of May 31, 2023 Beginning Balance, $22,102,449 General Fund Balance $7,159,698, Capital Outlay Balance $5,364,051, Special Education Balance $1,016,359, Mitchell Tech Balance $4,020,707, Food Service Balance $1,657,111, Driver's Ed Balance $27,221, T/A Balance $3,259,480, James Valley Coop Balance $(129,038), Capital Projects Fund Balance ($273,139) Total Revenue, $9,641,770 General Fund $3,833,695, Capital Outlay $1,996,972, Special Education $1,315,882, Mitchell Tech $842,086, Food Service $166,168, Driver's Ed $-0-, T/A $936,827, James Valley Coop $277,000, Capital Projects Fund $273,140 Total Expenditures, $5,799,706 General Fund $1,821,156, Capital Outlay $241,118, Special Education $710,596, Mitchell Tech $1,708,966, Food Service $150,350, Driver's Ed $-0-, T/A $543,698, James Valley Coop $52,088, Capital Projects Fund $571,734 Ending Balance, $25,944,513 General Fund $9,172,237, Capital Outlay $7,119,905, Special Education $1,621,645, Mitchell Tech $3,153,827, Food Service $1,672,929, Driver's Ed $27,221, T/A $3,652,609, James Valley Coop $95,874, Capital Projects Fund $(571,733) 