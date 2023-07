NOTICE OF HEARING For the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Notice is hereby given that the School Board of the Ethan School District will conduct a public hearing at the Ethan School in Ethan, South Dakota on Monday, 10th day of July, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the foregoing Proposed Budget for the fiscal year of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, and its supporting data. Mary Beyer, Business Manager Ethan School District Ethan, South Dakota