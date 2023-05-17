May 9, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Re

May 9, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Deputy Auditor Matthews. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the agenda for the May 9, 2023, meeting as amended. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the minutes of the May 2, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:15 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/ RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 9:42 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE PLATS Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve a Plat of Tract 1 and Tract 2 of McKillip’s Addition, in the SE ¼ of Section 18, T 103 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve a Plat of Lot 5 of North Maui’s First Addition and Sara Avenue, a Subdivision of Lot 4 in the E ½ of the W ½ of Section 31, T 104N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M. Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve a Plat of Tract 2 in the W 626.84 feet of Lot 5 of Crane’s Addition, in the SE ¼ of Section 34, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M. Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. SET DATE AND TIME FOR MALT BEVERAGE/WINE LICENSE HEARING Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to set May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., during the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners, located at the North Offices, 1420 North Main Street, Mitchell, SD, for the retail (on-off sale) malt beverage & SD farm wine license; Retail (on-off sale) wine & Cider licence hearing for Lee Ranch Trucking LLC, dba Lee’s Red Barn, Lot A ex Lots A-1, A-2, A-3 in the SE ¼ of Section 15, T 102 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Prosper Twp, Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. BIANNUAL NURSES’ REPORT Community Health Nurse Jenna Auch presented the 3rd and 4th quarterly reports for 2022. Nurse Auch reviewed staffing changes within the office, highlighted immunization programs that are ongoing withing the county, updated the commission on the WIC, Child / Adolescent services, Bright Start program, and other community involvement programs. Auch discussed changes to the HPV vaccination recommended age to encouraging vaccinating against HPV at age 9. Auch noted there are free Covid-19 tests available at the Community Health office. There were 2,480 food packages issued from July to December 2022 amounting to approximately $170,006.07 brought into the community through the Federal WIC program. In the 3rd quarter 2022 there were 1665 total WIC visits, 5 ASQ’s (Ages and Stages Developmental / Social Emotions Screenings) completed, 44 immunizations given, 2 Cribs for Kids, and 8 car seats distributed. In the 4th quarter 2022 there were 1594 total WIC visits, 21 ASQ’s completed, 258 immunizations given, 2 Cribs for Kids, and 5 car seats distributed. The full biannual report may be found on file at the Davison County Auditor Office. APPROVE PURCHASE At the request of Sheriff Harr, motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the repair of a water pump on a 2018 Ford Explorer VIN# 3586 from Vern Eide at a cost of $1,900. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Publishing/Mitchell Republic-2,001.72, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.37, Santel Comm-67.02; JUD: Prof Fees/Stephanie Moen & Assoc-520.10; AUD: ACH Pmt/Cortrust Bank-15.00, Rentals/Microfilm Imaging-147.00, Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-37.98, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.39, Santel Comm-46.84, Mainframe Prog/Software Services-484.00; TREAS: Passport Postage/First Bankcard-270.00, Supplies/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-45.00, First Bankcard-122.45, Sate MV Supplies/First Bankcard-179.37, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-52.92, Santel Comm-73.96, Mainframe Support/Software Services-154.00; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/Mitchell Republic-21.28, James D Taylor PC-4,646.99, Diversion Serv & Fees/Catherine Buschbach-112.80, Med Prof Fees/Avera Queen of Peace Health Services -2,600.00, Repairs & Maint/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-55.42, Santel Comm-97.67; CRT APPTED ATTY: Crt Appted Atty/Wantoch Law Office-1,836.70; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-325.50, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-20.85, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-215.00; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Jones Supplies-276.00, Menards-145.75, Santel Comm-90.00, Supplies/Menards-138.88, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-101.00, Buildings/Menards-228.38; DOE: Supplies/Innovative Office-1,560.15, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.26, Santel Comm-92.01; ROD: Rentals/Microfilm Imaging-470.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.53, Santel Comm-72.19; N. OFC: Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Phones/Mitchell Telecom-40.40, Santel Comm-89.05; VET: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-42.67, Santel Comm-44.09, Equipment/GFC Leasing WI-2,025.00; PRED ANIMAL: State Pmt/SD Department of Revenue-860.10; CO COORD: IT Contract/Tech Solutions-11,999.33, Postage/Qualified Presort-846.14, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-202.63, Supplies/Santel Comm-10.00; HR: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-10.63, Santel Comm-37.47; SHERIFF: Prof Services/CK Bicycles & Locks LLC-12.00, Tim’s Towing & Recovery-208.30, Repairs Patrol Car/B & L Communications-165.00, Big E Auto Service-1,611.19, Iverson Chrysler Center-1,127.99, Oil Changes/Iverson Chrysler Center-54.09, Field Supplies/Artistic Custom Badges-556.00, Travel & Conf/First Bankcard-11.33, Grace Murphy-68.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-516.32, Santel Comm-575.22, Minor Equip/Light & Siren-274.00, Tech Solutions-105.00, Machinery & Auto/Davison County Treasurer-26.70, B & L Communications-2,487.91; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Medical Group-118.52, Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-5,087.83, County Fair Food Store-2.98, Mabee Eye Clinic-262.00, Ofc Supplies/Innovative Office-59.07, Jail Supplies/County Fair Food Store-73.11, Jones Supplies-331.90, McKesson Medical-185.66, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-958.66, Oth Co Jail Bd/Beadle County Sheriff-190.00, Uniforms/Kathy Raymond-216.00, Trvl/Ginger Faas-112.00, Grant Lanning-112.00, Cable TV/Mitchell Telecom-107.14, Contracts/Office Advantage-246.50; WELFARE: Supplies/Qualified Presort-2.02, Ofc Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-34.02, Santel Comm-23.31; MENTAL HAND: Handicapped/SD Department of Revenue-1,338.92; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-107.00, Hearings/Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-142.76, Yankton Sheriff’s Ofc-50.00; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Automatic Building Controls-487.00, Menards-100.41, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-2,063.40, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-141.00, Buildings/Menards-142.87; CO EXTENSION: Contract 4H Youth/SDSU Extension-10,884.79, Postage/Qualified Presort-13.13, Utilities/Bureau of Administration-6.00, Mitchell Telecom-107.53, Santel Comm-86.46; WEED: Repairs/Upper Midwest Garage Door-224.49, Supplies/Runnings Supply-32.98, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.33, Santel Comm-25.53; DRAINAGE: Publishing/Mitchell Republic-29.79; P&Z: Publishing/Mitchell Republic-67.20; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Auto Body Specialties-816.87, Bailey Metal-1,574.09, Butler Machinery-2,164.89, Carquest of Mitchell-959.41, Dakota Fluid Power-1,176.20, Jim Hawk Truck Trailers-1,889.60, Transource-873.91, Supplies & Materials/A-Ox Welding Supply-719.07, Carquest of Mitchell-764.64, Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware-61.15, Equipment Blades Inc-5,970.00, Fastenal Co-99.91, Mueller Lumber-64.28, Runnings Supply-209.95, Sturdevant’s Auto Parts-120.87, Thune’s True Value-11.99, Utilities/City of Mt Vernon-100.00, Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Mitchell Telecom-166.47, Santel Comm-67.99; EMG MGMT: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.26, Santel Comm-97.25; JAIL 247: Contracts/PKT-1,350.00; BID DEP: Fairground Dmg Dep/Bethany Joramo-200.00. ADJOURN At 10:30 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST James Matthews, Deputy Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson