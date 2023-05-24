May 24th, 2023 NOTICE OF SURFACE WATER D

May 24th, 2023 NOTICE OF SURFACE WATER DISCHARGE APPLICATION AND RECOMMENDATION The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is proposing to reissue a general Surface Water Discharge (SWD) permit for the following: APPLICANT NAME: General Surface Water Discharge Permit for point source application of pesticides to water of the state in South Dakota PERMIT NUMBER: SDGA10000 FACILITY LOCATION: Any application of pesticides into waters of the state The proposed renewal of the Surface Water Discharge general permit will allow the point source discharge of pollutants associated with the application of pesticides into waters of the state. All water bodies in South Dakota have been assigned one or more of the following beneficial uses: Domestic water supply waters; Coldwater permanent fish life propagation waters; Coldwater marginal fish life propagation waters; Warmwater permanent fish life propagation waters; Warmwater semipermanent fish life propagation waters; Warmwater marginal fish life propagation waters; Immersion recreation waters; Limited contact recreation waters; Fish and wildlife propagation, recreation, and stock watering waters; Irrigation water; and Commerce and industry waters. Tentative determinations regarding the limits for any discharge and other conditions have been made by DANR. The proposed General Permit was developed to ensure these beneficial uses are maintained and protected. The proposed general permit and supporting documentation are available from DANR at the address listed below. In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota, Chapter 74:50:02, any person desiring to comment on the Department’s recommendation for the conditional issuance of this permit must submit written comments to the below address within the specified thirty (30) day comment period. Comments may be directed to the following address: South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water Quality Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments may also be provided within the specified thirty (30) day comment period using the online comment form, accessible via the “Comment Deadline” links provided a http://danr.sd.gov/public. Any person desiring a public hearing must file a petition which complies with the ARSD 74:50:02. If no objections are received within the specified 30-day period, the Secretary will issue final determinations within sixty days of the date of this notice. Additional information may be obtained by calling Kyle Doerr, with DANR, at (605) 773-3351, or by writing to the address listed above. Hunter Roberts Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $30.10 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 24, 2023) 225495