May 24th, 2023 NOTICE OF BIOSOLIDS MANAG

May 24th, 2023 NOTICE OF BIOSOLIDS MANAGEMENT APPLICATION AND RECOMMENDATION The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is proposing to issue a general Biosolids Management permit for the following: APPLICANT NAME: General Biosolids Management Permit for final disposal of biosolids produced at publicly owned treatment works in South Dakota PERMIT NUMBER: SDL020000 FACILITY LOCATION: Any disposal of biosolids from publicly owned treatment works in South Dakota The proposed Biosolids Management general permit will allow the publicly owned treatment works to land apply, co-compost, or landfill treated biosolids produced at their facility. Tentative determinations regarding the limits for land application, co-compost, and landfill disposal, monitoring frequency, management practices, and other conditions have been made by DANR. The Biosolids Management General permit specifies the quality of biosolids that can be land applied, co-composted, and landfilled and still protect public health, surface and ground waters of the state. The proposed general permit and supporting documentation are available from DANR at the address listed below. In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota, Chapter 74:50:02, any person desiring to comment on the Department’s recommendation for the conditional issuance of this permit must submit written comments to the below address within the specified thirty (30) day comment period. Comments may be directed to the following address: South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water Quality Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments may also be provided within the specified thirty (30) day comment period using the online comment form, accessible via the “Comment Deadline” links provided a http://danr.sd.gov/public. Any person desiring a public hearing must file a petition which complies with the ARSD 74:50:02. If no objections are received within the specified 30-day period, the Secretary will issue final determinations within sixty days of the date of this notice. Additional information may be obtained by calling Kyle Doerr, with DANR, at (605) 773-3351, or by writing to the address listed above. Hunter Roberts Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $26.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 24, 2023) 225416