May 2, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Re

May 2, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the agenda for the May 2, 2023, meeting as amended. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the April 18, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE CONSOLIDATED BOE MINUTES Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve the April 25, 2023, Consolidated Board of Equalization minutes. All members voted aye. Motion carried. RENT ADJUSTMENT FOR SD VFW CONVENTION As per the request of Dr. Martin Christensen., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to adjust the rental to $2,800 for the fairgrounds for the SD VFW & Auxiliary convention to be held June 15 – 18, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT III ANNUAL REPORT Greg Henderson, Director and Lori Cowman, Assistant Direct of Planning & Development District III, presented the 2022 annual performance report, which may be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Also of interest was a new program regarding loans for meat & poultry processors. MACC/MCVB/MADC QUARTERLY REPORT Geri Beck, CEO, presented the 1st quarter, 2023, report for MACC, MCVB and MADC, which may be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. REMOVE SPRING WEIGHT LIMITS As per the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to remove Spring Weight Limits effective May 3, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. SIGN STRIPING AGREEMENT Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to authorize the chairperson to sign the 2023 Striping Agreement between Davison County and the SDDOT. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ALLOW ALCOHOL AT THE FAIRGROUNDS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to allow alcohol to be served at the Davison County Fairgrounds. Parties may bring alcohol in themselves or have a licensee sell and serve alcohol for them. Specific rules and regulations along with fees will be forthcoming. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Nebelsick – aye, Blaalid – aye, Kiner – aye, Claggett – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. HIRE ARCHITECT TO DRAFT BID SPECIFICATIONS At the request of Physical Plant Manager Rang, motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to authorize the expense to hire Architect Larry Jirsa to help draft bid specs for a potential facility addition at the fairgrounds. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE COLLECTION AGENCY CHANGE As per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick to approve a change in collection agencies to Advanced Asset Alliance, moving forward. All members voted aye. Motion carried. TERMINATE CONTRACT WITH NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to terminate the contract with Nationwide Retirement Solutions, effective July 1, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE CHANGES/NEW HIRES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the hire of Clay Loneman as a part-time corrections officer, effective May 8th, then reclassifying to full-time May 29, 2023, at a rate of $20.31, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the hire of Curtis Talley as a full-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31, effective May 8, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the hire of Carla IronShooter as a full-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31, effective May 8, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve a $.50, effective April 29, 2023, for Corrections Officer Amy Easton as she has successfully completed a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADOPT DAVISON COUNTY MISSION STATEMENT Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to adopt the following mission statement for Davison County. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUR VISION: Our vision is to establish Davison County as a true partner with all patrons in continuous improvement and development of our resources through outstanding teamwork. MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of Davison County is to provide excellent service to all, using available resources wisely, while preserving and protecting our community. OUR CORE VALUES SERVICE: Provide exceptional service with a high level of quality and consistency, a great degree of professionalism, and genuine customer-oriented accessibility and equality. COMMITMENT: Fulfill a commitment of accountability through exemplary efficiency, education, and innovation while maintaining a deep sense of public responsibility. COMMUNITY: Cultivate our community with uncompromising loyalty, fairness and equity for all, with an emphasis on communication, health, safety and security of our people and infrastructure. ACKNOWLEDGE VOLUNTEERS Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to acknowledge volunteers for the month of May 2023, with the full list on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Prof Fees/Wellmark Insurance-250.00; JUD: Jury Fees/Jurors-4,186.92; TREAS: Supplies/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-15.00; STATES ATTY: Repairs & Maint/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Books/West Payment Center-566.73; CRT APPTED ATTY: Pub Def Contract/Alvine Law Firm LLP-16,229.16, Douglas Papendick-16,229.16; CRTHOUSE: Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-3,992.31; HR: Rentals/GFC Leasing WI-119.64; SHERIFF: Cellular Service/Verizon Wireless-546.67; WEED: Utilities/Verizon Wireless-41.80; HIWAY: Utilities/Northwestern Energy-3,490.33, Verizon Wireless-83.60; EMG MGMT: Emg Accuml/Verizon Wireless-147.88; 911: Communications/City of Mitchell Police Dept-16,656.06. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Prof Fees/Tristar Benefits Admin-498.00, Trvl & Conf/Michael Blaalid-238.10, John Claggett-238.10, Chris Nebelsick-80.00, Randy Reider-238.10, Utilities/John Claggett-50.00, Chris Nebelsick-50.00, Randy Reider-50.00, Recognition/First Bankcard-43.30; ELECT: Supplies/Election Systems & Software-11,287.50, McLeod’s Printing-47.97, Postage/First Bankcard-8.70; JUD: Prof Fees/Access Health Mitchell-2,000.00, East River Psychological Services-2,500.00, Carol Johnson-171.95, Midwest Wellness Inst-1,817.50, SDHSC-600.00, Stephanie Moen & Assoc-301.40, Jury Fees/Jurors-529.58; AUD: Trvl & Conf/Ramkota Hotel-232.00, Susan Kiepke-238.10, Utilities/Susan Kiepke-50.00; TREAS: Supplies/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-33.00, Access Systems-51.25, State MV Supplies/Access Systems-51.25, Trvl & Conf/SDACO-200.00, Utilities/David Beintema-50.00, Tonya Ford-50.00; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/Murray County Sheriff Dept-50.00, Psychological Associates-5,229.00, Diversion Service & Fees/Catherine Buschbach-278.40, Med Prof Fees/Avera Queen of Peace Health Services-2,730.00, Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-363.74, SD Public Health Laboratory-910.00; CRT APPTED ATTY: Public Def Exp/Alvine Law Firm LLP-150.00; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/First Bankcard-715.93, Menards-190.17, Runnings Supply Inc-40.97, Supplies/First Bankcard-12.00, Jones Supplies-325.37, Menards-80.54, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-6,566.43, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-1,609.17, Phone/Robert Faas-50.00, George Stahl-50.00, Buildings/First Bankcard-665.10; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Menards-175.67, Supplies/Jones Supplies-318.09, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-131.03, Phone/Robert Love-50.00, Joel Rang-50.00, Buildings/Mitchell Plumbing & Heating-1,825.00; DOE: Trvl & Conf/SDAAO-1,100.00, Utilities/Karla Love-50.00, Jared Olsen-50.00, Carla Wittstruck-50.00, Books/First Bankcard-125.00; ROD: Microfilm Supplies/First Bankcard-18.65; N. OFC: Repairs/First Bankcard-13.75, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-46.32; VET: Supplies/First Bankcard-27.90, Utilities/Courtney Ditter-50.00, Stephen Laughlin-50.00, TJ Thomas-50.00; CO COORD: Postage/Qualified Presort-1,065.00, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-270.52, Copy Mach Maint/A & B Business Solutions-40.53, Access Systems-71.38; HR: Rentals/GFC Leasing WI-50.75, Trvl & Conf/First Bankcard-324.00, Utilities/Tonya Meaney-50.00; SHERIFF: Prof Fees/First Bankcard-214.52, Radio & Equip Repair/Two Way Solutions-275.00, Tires/TMA-28.17, Ofc Supplies/A & B Business Solutions-88.96, First Bankcard-99.00, Gas Patrol Car/First Bankcard-98.33, Trvl & Conf/Tim Reitzel-80.00, The Lodge at Deadwood-168.00, Prisoner Transport/Pennington County Jail-73.30, Cellular Service/Dawn Grissom-50.00, Grace Murphy-50.00; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Medical Group Hospitalist Mitchell-267.18, Avera Medical Group Radiology Mitchell-19.66, Dailey Dental Inc-114.57, Lewis Drug Stores-3,138.97, Mitchell Clinic-1,301.03, Bldg Maint/Menards-23.98, Ofc Supplies/Ginger Faas-50.00, Innovative Office-337.48, McLeod’s Printing-58.99, Jail Supplies/Bob Barker Co-84.60, Jones Supplies-865.58, Lewis Drug Stores-36.47, Laundry Supplies/Jones Supplies-595.78, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-70.02, Uniforms/Al’s Engraving-16.50, Travel/Grant Lanning-80.00, The Lodge at Deadwood-168.00, Health Protection-Avera Occupational-807.00, Training/Gov’t Exec Media Group-500.00, Contracts/Office Advantage-46.71, Mitchell Clinic-8,708.33, Vehicle Maint/First Bankcard-196.99, Inmate Services/Swanson Services Corp-413.80; WELFARE: Supplies/Qualified Presort-27.01, Transients/First Bankcard-34.50, Travel/Ramkota Hotel-105.00, Christine Norwick-14.79, Ofc Utilities/Northwestern Energy-189.54, Christine Norwick-50.00; MENTAL HAND: Lifequest/Lifequest-9,000.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Patrick Kiner-107.00, Douglas Papendick-963.00, Hearings/Daniel Fox-162.85, Val Larson-15.00, Darcy Lockwood-15.00; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/First Bankcard-73.44, Supplies/Jones Supplies-110.60, Buildings/First Bankcard-665.10; CO EXTENSION: Postage/Qualified Presort-27.01, Trvl & Conf/First Bankcard-154.00, Christine Norwick-14.79, Utilities/Northwestern Energy-189.53; WEED: Supplies/Assn of SD County Weed & Pest Bds-200.00, Utilities/City of Mitchell-9.21; P&Z: Trvl & Conf/SD Planners Assoc-250.00; HIWAY: Prof Fees/Avera Occupational-69.00, Supplies & Materials/Bender’s Sewer-375.00, Menards-2,496.53, Utilities/City of Mitchell-76.52, Northwestern Energy-482.29, Jack Sorenson-50.00, Clayton Wells-50.00; EMG MGMT: Repairs & Maint/Sturdevant’s Auto Parts-679.40, TMA-74.16, Trvl & Conf/Ramkota Hotel-154.00, Karen Wegleitner-80.00, Utilities/Jeff Bathke-50.00, City of Mitchell-38.77, Karen Wegleitner-50.00; BID DEP: Fairgrounds Dmg Dep/Tom Hedrick-200.00. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 11:22 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for May 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $115.46 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221310