June 27, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the agenda for the June 27, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the June 13, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Steve Sibson spoke about the Carbon Pipeline. OPEN PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE OF A TEMPORARY MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE At 9:15 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to open the public hearing regarding a temporary malt beverage license for the Exchange Club of Mitchell during DakotaFest to be held August 15, 16 and 17, 2023. GRANT TEMPORARY MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to adopt the following resolution granting a temporary malt beverage license to Exchange Club of Mitchell for DakotaFest to be held August 15, 16 and 17, 2023. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Claggett – aye, Kiner – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Blaalid – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. Davison County Resolution #062723-01 Grant Temporary Malt Beverage License to Exchange Club of Mitchell, SD Whereas, SDCL 35-4-124 states, in part, that any municipality or county may issue: (1) A special malt beverage retailers license in conjunction with a special event within the municipality or county to any civic, charitable, educational, fraternal, or veterans organization or licensee licensed pursuant to 35-1-111 or subdivision 35-4-2(4), (6) or (16) in addition to any other licenses held by the special events license applicant; (2) A special on-sale license in conjunction with a special event within the municipality or county to any civic, charitable, educational, fraternal, or veterans organization or any licensee licensed pursuant to 35-4-111 or subdivision 35-4-2(4) or (6) in addition to any other licenses held by the special events license applicant; and Whereas, a public hearing is required for the issuance of a license pursuant to this section if the person/organization applying for the license doesn’t hold an on-sale alcoholic beverage license or a retail malt beverage license in the municipality or county; and Whereas, no persons appeared at the hearing held June 27, 2023, in objection to the issuance of the malt beverage license applied for and no concerns were otherwise expressed, it being noted the location and particulars of the temporarily licensed premises were appropriate for the sale of malt beverages. Whereas, the fee had previously been set at $200.00. Now, therefore, be it resolved, that a temporary on-sale malt beverage license be issued to Exchange Club of Mitchell, SD, for a fee of $200 for the days of August 15, 16 and 17, 2023, for DakotaFest, which is held in the SE ¼ Inc, Lot A of Moneke’s Sub Ex H2 & Ex Schlaffman Tract 1 and the SW ¼, Ex H2 & Ex Lot A of Mitchell Landfill, 1st Addn & Lot 7 N of H-3 SE ¼, Mitchell, Township, Davison County, South Dakota. Dated at Mitchell, SD this 27th day of June, 2023. Randy Reider, Chairperson ATTEST: Susan Kiepke, Auditor APPROVE AUTOMATIC SUPPLEMENT Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve an automatic supplement of $378.41 received from First National Bank of Omaha for an overpayment on a credit card to Emergency Management minor equipment line item 22600x4350226. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE AUDITOR’S ACCOUNT WITH TREASURER Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve May 2023 Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer in the amount of $16,477,427.84. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OPEN FAIRGROUND PROJECT BIDS At 9:30 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to open Fairground project bids and so as to give Physical Plant Director Rang time to review the bids, award them July 11, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE CHANGES/NEW HIRES Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve the re-hire of Nathan Newton as a part-time corrections officer at a rate of $21.93 per hour effective July 8, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to reclassify Corrections Officer Abby Perez from part-time to full-time at the same rate of $21.93 per hour, effective August 5, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to approve the hire of Ryley Johansen as a full-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31 per hour, effective July 8, 2023, with a $.50 increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. Motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick to approve the hire of Warren Clark as full-time maintenance personnel at a rate of $19.00 per hour, effective June 28, 2023, with a $.50 increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:40 a.m., as per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick to move into executive session to discuss personnel. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:52 a.m., motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE ON-LINE RECORDS EXPENDITURE As per the request of Register of Deeds Young, motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to approve the cost of $4,000 for software, importation, installation and training so that Grantor/ee Index Books can be placed on-line from TriMin, as well as an $800 per year maintenance fee, all to be paid out of the Modernization and Preservation fund. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:15 a.m., as per the request of Emergency Management Director Bathke, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move into executive session to discuss personnel. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:31 a.m., motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GRAVEL QUOTE DISCUSSION Highway Superintendent Weinberg asked that he be allowed to procure gravel quotes in the next couple of months. No action was taken. SIGN ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE, LLC CONTRACT At the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to sign the Election Systems & Software, LLC contract. Chairperson Reider opened the public hearing for discussion as there were people in the audience wanting to speak on the matter. Steve Sibson of Mitchell, SD, handed out some information to the commissioners and referred to as he was speaking. It may be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Jessica Pollema, Lincoln County, SD, handed out additional information, which may be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Sonya VanErdwyk, Mitchell, SD, noted that she had sent a forty-page document via email to the commissioners. Jim Borgstadt, Mitchell, SD, simply said ditto to the folks prior in that the contract shouldn’t be signed. Randy ended the public hearing and asked for a roll call vote on the matter of signing the Election Systems & Software, LLC contract. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Claggett – nay, Kiner – aye, Nebelsick – nay, Blaalid – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. MRC RAIL AUTHORITY DISCUSSION Brothers Dick and Alex Huff, original owners of the Dakota Southern Railway appeared before the Board to discuss the MRC Rail Authority. It was noted there will be an MRC Rail Authority board meeting held tomorrow, June 28, 2023. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: JUD: Jury Fees/Jurors-310.20; A&N: Abused & Neg Child/Morgan Theeler LLP-428.00; CRTHOUSE: Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-2,632.65; N. OFC: Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-883.10; SHERIFF: Prof Services/Artistic Custom Badges & Coins-101.50; JAIL: Uniforms/Jack’s Uniforms & Equip-332.78, Water Softener/Darrington Water-49.00, Contracts/FNIC-80.00, Vehicle Purchase/Davison County Treasurer-26.70; FAIR: Water & Sewer/Davison Rural Water-144.75; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Mitchell Iron & Supply-126.80, Supplies & Materials/SD Dept. of Revenue-521.86, Utilities/Northwestern Energy-560.05, Equipment/Jim Hawk Truck Trailers-26,379.50; EMG MGMT: Vehicle Purchase/Davison County Treasurer-26.70. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Recognition/Mitchell Parks & Recreation Dept-110.00; INS: Auto Insurance/SD Public Assurance Alliance-565.59; ELECT: Supplies/Susan Kiepke-190.74; JUD: Prof Fees/Carol Johnson-729.10, Interpreter Fees/Certified Languages Intl-28.05, Law Library/West Payment Center-119.37; AUD: Supplies/Susan Kiepke-7.99, Trvl & Conf/First Bankcard-977.20, Mainframe Prog/Software Services Inc-10,184.00; TREAS: Mainframe Support/Bruce Mastel-35.00, Software Services Inc-5,142.00; CRT APPTED ATTY: Crt Appted Atty/Morgan Theeler-3,575.70, Pub Def Contract/Alvine Law Firm LLP-16,229.16, Douglas Papendick-16,229.16; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-154.55, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-1,344.92, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-80.00, Elevator Serv/Schumacher Elevator Co-443.34, Minor Equip/Menards-589.86; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Menards-38.86, Runnings Supply-19.99, Supplies/Menards-132.89, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Minor Equip/Menards-569.99; DOE: Trvl & Conf/Crystal Longhenry-20.08, Software Services/Software Services Inc-44.00; ROD: Rentals/Bureau of Administration-40.48, Supplies/First Bankcard-17.99, Microfilm Supplies/Bureau of Administration-129.29; N. OFC: Repairs/Golden West-175.00, Menards-8.99, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-46.32, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Minor Equip/Eastside Equipment-38,468.52; CO COORD: Postage/Qualified Presort-613.61, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-1,107.80, Copy Mach Maint/A & B Business Solutions-56.69, Access Systems-144.04; HR: Rentals/GFC Leasing WI-50.75, Dues/First Bankcard-225.95; SHERIFF: Prof Serv/Sioux Falls Area Humane Society-296.59, Repairs Patrol Car/Big E Auto Service-274.17, Car Wash/Mega Wash-105.00, Ofc Supplies/A & B Business Solutions-60.88, First Bankcard-49.98, Field Supplies/Advance Auto Parts-48.72, Prisoner Transport/Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-28.00, City of Winner-142.10, Pennington Co Jail-78.55, Cellular Service/Verizon Wireless-126.84, Minor Equip/Axon Enterprise-1,682.45; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Medical Group Hospitalist Mitchell-360.74, Avera Medical Group Radiology Mitchell-174.26, Avera Medical Group Surgical Mitchell-549.85, Mitchell Anesthesia-620.00, Bldg Maint/Menards-9.99, Equip Repair/L L Harder Inc-376.69, Mid Dakota Equip & Service-220.00, Ofc Supplies/Al’s Engraving-19.90, Innovative Office Solutions-200.11, Jail Supplies/Eternal Security Products-135.00, Jones Supplies-841.68, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-287.64, Uniforms/Al’s Engraving-53.70, Prisoner Food/Trinity Services Group-25,078.54, Contracts/Office Advantage-429.25, Vehicle Maint/Lube Rangers-58.81, Inmate Serv/Swanson Services Corp-2.19; JUV DET: Medicine/Minnehaha Co Regional-2.99, Detention/Minnehaha Co Regional-19,742.97; WELFARE: Transients/Rodeway Inn-630.00, Funerals/Bittner Funeral-2,500.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Patrick Kiner-107.00, Douglas Papendick-642.00, Hearings/Lewis & Clark BHS-368.00, Yankton Co Treasurer-291.40, Yankton Sheriff’s Ofc-50.00; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Menards-111.16, Supplies/Jones Supplies-163.00, Menards-11.99, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Buildings/American Garage Door-1,428.57, Menards-280.71, Minor Equip/Runnings Supply-269.00; WEED: Utilities/Verizon Wireless-41.80; P&Z: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-1,119.24; HIWAY: Prof Fees/Emergency Education Ass’n-300.00, Repairs & Maint/Scott Supply-726.75, Supplies & Materials/Access Systems-53.61, First Bankcard-2.00, Menards-964.28, Utilities/Verizon Wireless-83.60, Mat Overlay/Commercial Asphalt-1,330,182.57; EMG MGMT: Utilities/City of Mitchell-31.22, Northwestern Energy-74.05, Emg Accuml/Verizon Wireless-147.88; BID DEP: Fairground Dmg Dep/Davison Rural Water-200.00; M&P: M&P Due to SDACO/SDACO M&P-594.00. PAYROLL FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE Commissioner-$11,252.28, Election-$1,056.29, Auditor-$21,349.10, Treasurer-$20,501.05, State’s Attorney-$49,593.28, Public Safety Building-$9,208.98, Gen. Government Building-$8,749.37, Director of Equalization-$34,158.92, Register of Deeds-$21,307.09, North Offices-$8,966.89, Veterans’ Services-$12,639.52, HR-$6,959.73, 24/7 Program-$6,044.41, Sheriff-$70,806.78, County Jail-$160,729.14, Juvenile Detention-$95.22, Emergency Management-$9,326.04, County Road & Bridge-$66,666.66, Welfare-$183.42, Community Health Nurses-$4,922.40, WIC-$4,657.44, Fairgrounds-$5,309.81, Extension-$1,365.13, Weed Control-$4,616.27, Planning/Zoning-$6,303.47. DENY WELFARE As per the recommendation of Welfare Intake Administrative Assistant Norwick, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to deny the following welfare claims. Claim #0922 pursuant to SDCL 28-17-4. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE RECLASSIFICATION OF EMPLOYEES As per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to reclassify Director of Equalization Love to Deputy Auditor I at a rate of $26.45 per hour and to reclassify Deputy Auditor I Rachel Weber to Director of Equalization at a rate of $59,000 with a wage increase upon certification, effective July 10, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 11:55 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for July 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $143.37 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 5, 2023) 238977