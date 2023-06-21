June 13, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the agenda, as amended, for the June 13, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve the minutes of the June 6, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. AMEND DATE FOR BID OPENING As per the request of Physical Plant Manager Rang, due to the Daily Republic not publishing the notice, motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to amend the set date and time to June 27, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. during the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners, located at 1420 North Main Street, Mitchell, SD to open bids for the Davison County Fairgrounds project. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE CHANGES/NEW HIRES Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to accept the resignation of full-time maintenance personnel Robert Love, effective June 23, 2023 and to advertise for the position. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. SET HEARING DATE AND TIME FOR TEMPORARY MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to set June 27th, 2023, at 9:15 a.m, in the Davison County Commission Chambers located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD, for a Temporary Malt Beverage license for the Exchange Club of Mitchell for Dakota Fest with legal descriptions of the SE ¼ Inc Lot A of Moneke’s Sub Ex H2 & Ex Schlaffman Tract 1, Mitchell Twp, Davison County, South Dakota and the SW ¼ Ex H2 & Ex Lot A of Mitchell Landfill 1st Addn & Lot 7 N of H-3 SE ¼, Mitchell, Twp, Davison County, South Dakota, to be held August 15, 16 and 17, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:15 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 9:22 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE PLATS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve a Plat of Tract 1 of McNary’s Addition in the N ½ of the NE ¼, Section 21, T 102 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve a Plat of Lots 2-B, 2-C and 2-D, a Subdivision of Lot 2 in the NE ¼ of Section 33, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve a Plat of Lot B of M. and S. Miiller’s First Addition, a Subdivision of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 32, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Claggett – aye, Kiner – aye, Blaalid – aye, Reider – aye, Nebelsick – abstained. Motion carried. (Be it noted that Nebelsick recused himself from all discussion due to a conflict of interest.) Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve a Plat of Tract 1 of Charles & Diana, Land & Cattle Addition, in the SE ¼ and the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve a Plat of Lot 2-AB of Circle K Ranch Third Addition, a Subdivision of Government Lots 3, 4 and 5, the SE ¼ of the NW ¼, and the West ½ of the NE ¼, all in Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve a Plat of Lot 1, Block 5 of Circle K Ranch Second Addition, a Subdivision of the South ½ of the NE ¼ of Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. JAIL DOOR SYSTEM DISCUSSION Corrections Administrator Lanning reported the jail door system had malfunctioned May 26, 2023. They had to have a service tech from Systems Technologies out of Windsor, WI travel to fix the system at a cost of approximately $3,172.25. Lanning would like to update the system but is waiting for an estimate on cost. He will bring more information forward when it becomes available. APPROVE PURCHASE At the request of Corrections Administrator Lanning, motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to authorize the purchase of an almost fully equipped 2020 Dodge Durango Pursuit AWD with less than 50,000 miles, from the Kansas Highway Patrol at a cost of $29,350. The purchase had been tentatively approved early but availability was not known at that time. It was noted that a new vehicle on the State bid would be $49,710 with no equipment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. 6/6/2023 GENERAL FUND: JUD: Prof Fees/Access Health Mitchell-4,000.00, Mileage & Jury Fees/Jurors-529.58; TREAS: Supplies/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-3.00; CRT APPTED ATTY: Pub Def Contract/Alvine Law Firm-16,229.16, Douglas Papendick-16,229.16; JAIL: Jail Supplies/Aramark-326.80, Bob Barker Co-133.74, Laundry Supplies/Bob Barker Co-725.66; HIWAY: Supplies/Davison County Treasurer-65.40; 911: Communications/City of Mitchell Police Dept-17,054.81. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Prof Fees/Tristar Benefit Admin-522.00, Utilities/John Claggett-50.00, Chris Nebelsick-50.00, Randy Reider-50.00; ELECT: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-29.99; AUD: ACH Pmt/Cortrust Bank-15.00, Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-19.98, Utilities/Susan Kiepke-50.00; TREAS: Passport Postage/First Bankcard-115.80, Supplies/First Bankcard-153.73, McLeod’s Printing-49.90, Pakor-293.65, State MV Supplies/First Bankcard-153.73, McLeod’s Printing-49.90, Trvl & Conf/David Beintema-210.00, Quality Inn-77.00, Utilities/David Beintema-50.00, Tonya Ford-50.00, Minor Equip/First Bankcard-89.25; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/James D Taylor PC-4,646.99, Div Service & Fees/Catherine Buschbach-50.00, Supplies/Innovative Office-51.55, Trvl & Conf/Robert O’Keefe-86.76; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-198.35, Supplies/First Bankcard-2.00, Jones Supplies-236.00, Menards-18.85, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-4,480.44, Phone/Robert Faas-50.00, Jason Kulm-50.00, George Stahl-50.00; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/First Bankcard-74.40, G & R Controls Inc-150.00, Runnings Supply-99.98, Supplies/Jones Supplies-176.50, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-123.48, Phone/Robert Love-50.00, Joel Rang-50.00; DOE: Utilities/Karla Love-50.00, Jared Olsen-50.00, Carla Wittstruck-50.00; ROD: Rentals/Microfilm Imaging Sys-470.00; N. OFC: Repairs/First Bankcard-221.85, Thune’s True Value-28.99; VET: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-112.87, Utilities/Courtney Ditter-50.00, Stephen Laughlin-50.00, TJ Thomas-50.00; HR: Rentals/GFC Leasing WI-50.75, Supplies/First Bankcard-62.73, Utilities/Tonya Meaney-50.00; SHERIFF: Radio & Equip/B & L Communications-247.45, Two Way Solutions-484.00, Repairs Patrol Car/Vern Eide GM-254.86, Tires/Vern Eide GM-20.00, Ofc Supplies/First Bankcard-449.17, Gas Patrol Car/First Bankcard-201.48, Field Supplies/First Bankcard-238.98, Cellular Service/Dawn Grissom-50.00, Grace Murphy-50.00, Software Service/SD Sheriff’s Assoc-880.00, Tritech Software Systems-15,426.35, Machinery & Auto/First Bankcard-85.89, Menards-47.96, Sign Pro-748.86; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Home Medical Equip-60.00, Avera Medical Group Radiology Mitchell-40.02, Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-24,015.82, Bldg Maint/Pieper Electric-191.52, Ofc Supplies/Ginger Faas-50.00, Jail Supplies/Jones Supplies-665.89, Laundry Supplies/Jones Supplies-83.34, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-722.87, Oth Co Jail Bd/Meade County Auditor-285.00, Health Protection/Avera Occupational-269.00, Contracts/Medical Waste Transport-394.29, Inmate Services/Swanson Services Corp-3.60; WELFARE: Ofc Utilities/Christine Norwick-50.00; DOM ABUSE: Domestic Abuse/Safe Place of Eastern SD-1,250.00, Safehouse/Safe Place of Eastern SD-1,600.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-749.00, Hearings/Val Larson-36.00, Lincoln Co Treasurer-2,476.96, Darcy Lockwood-36.00, Lucy M Lewno-353.20, Yankton Sheriff’s Ofc-100.00, Youngberg Law Prof LLC-160.50; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Automatic Building Controls-645.92, Menards-199.12, S & M Printing-6.30, Scott Supply Co-93.43, Sherwin Williams-35.67, Supplies/Jones Supplies-71.08, Menards-94.25, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-1,205.69, Buildings/Echo Group Inc-297.45, L.L. Jirsa Architect-4,250.00, Menards-253.17, Minor Equip/Menards-228.63; CO EXTENSION: Utilities/Northwestern Energy-185.40; WEED: Repairs/Krohmer Plumbing Inc-1,734.64, Postage/First Bankcard-10.20, Utilities/City of Mitchell-9.21; P&Z: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-39.90; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Auto Body Specialties-525.00, Carquest of Mitchell-446.01, Supplies & Materials/Auto Body Specialties-43.35, Carquest of Mitchell-230.23, First Bankcard-351.17, Thune’s True Value-21.98, Trvl & Conf/First Bankcard-244.00, Utilities/City of Mitchell-46.32, Northwestern Energy-72.51, Jack Sorenson-50.00, Clayton Wells-50.00, Mat Overlay/Commercial Asphalt-483,902.69, Patch Mix/Commercial Asphalt-2,191.46; EMG MGMT: Repairs & Maint/Advance Auto Parts-13.38, Supplies/Runnings Supply-275.98, Utilities/Jeff Bathke-50.00, City of Mitchell-31.22, Karen Wegleitner-50.00, Radio Equip/Two Way Solutions-1,025.00; DOM ABUSE: Domestic Abuse/Safe Place of Eastern SD-5,500.00; JAIL 247: PBT Tubes/First Bankcard-118.21, UA Test/Redwood Toxicology Lab-1,890.36. 6/13/2023 GENERAL FUND: COMM: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-607.86, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.34, Santel Comm-67.90; JUD: Prof Fees/Carol Johnson-269.50; AUD: Rentals/Microfilm Imaging Sys Inc-147.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.40, Santel Comm-47.65, Mainframe Prog/Software Services-484.00; TREAS: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-53.00, Santel Comm-74.63, Mainframe Prog/Software Services-154.00; STATES ATTY: Div Serv & Fees/Holiday Inn Express Verm-154.00, Med Prof Fees/Avera Queen of Peace-1,950.00, State of SD Public Health Lab-50.00, Repairs & Maint/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-66.29, Santel Comm-97.45, Books/West Payment Center-566.73; CRT APPTED ATTY: Crt Appted Atty/Douglas Papendick-609.90, Tschetter & Adams Law-362.54, Wantoch Law Office-1,011.30, Catastrophic Legal/SD Assoc Of Co Comm-1,485.00; PUB SFTY BLDG: Contracts/Building Sprinkler Inc-919.50, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-215.00; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Menards-43.26, Santel Comm-90.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-101.00; DOE: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.25, Santel Comm-87.81, Minor Equip/Tech Solutions-149.00, Vehicle Repair/Interstate Tire & Auto-1,400.00; ROD: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.53, Santel Comm-72.80; N. OFC: Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Phones.Mitchell Telecom-42.68, Santel Comm-89.05; VET: Supplies/GFC Leasing WI-6.18, McLeod’s Printing-25.98, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-42.68, Santel Comm-48.89; CO COORD: IT Contract/Tech Solutions-12,294.35, Postage/Qualified Presort-619.55, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-140.33, Supplies/Santel Comm-10.00, Copy Mach Maint/Century Business Products-234.31; GIS: Pictometry/Pictometry Intl-14,496.30; HR: Trvl & Conf/Best Western Kelly Inn-154.00, Governors Inn-77.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.26, Santel Comm-37.83; SHERIFF: Prof Serv/FedEx-16.93, Two Way Solutions-299.00, Repairs Patrol Car/Big E Auto Service-18.34, Vern Eide Ford Lincoln-127.32, Oil Changes/Big E Auto Service-108.17, Vern Eide Ford Lincoln-74.08, Ofc Supplies/Dakota Data Shred-72.03, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-514.93, Santel Comm-574.29; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Medical Group Radiology Mitchell-49.15, Avera Medical Group Surgical Mitchell-90.08, Dailey Dental-190.68, Jail Supplies/Jones Supplies/340.90, Cable TV/Mitchell Telecom-107.14, Vehicle Purchase/Kansas Hwy Patrol Carfund-29,350.00, Inmate Services/Swanson Services Corp-415.48; CORONER: Coroner Fees/Sanford Health-4,802.00; WELFARE: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-39.90, Ofc Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-34.02, Santel Comm-23.86; MENTAL HAND: Handicapped/SD Dept. of Revenue Remittance Center-1,950.55; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-107.00, Hearings/Val Larson-12.00, Darcy Lockwood-12.00, Lucy M Lewno-156.60; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Menards-123.18, Santel Comm-125.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-141.00, Buildings/Dakota Supply Group-141.49, Direct Digital Control-11,600.00; CO EXTENSION: Utilities/Bureau of Administration-6.00, Mitchell Telecom-107.56, Santel Comm-85.37; WEED: Repairs/Heartland Ag Systems-1,984.75, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.31, Santel Comm-25.53; DRAIN: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-97.89; P&Z: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-63.30; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Butler Machinery-1,521.95, Supplies & Materials/A & G Diesel-14.21, A-Ox Welding Supply-81.25, Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware-250.84, CHS Farmers Alliance-16.00, Heartland Ag Systems-108.44, Runnings Supply-265.12, Transource-191.32, Utilities/City of Mt Vernon-100.00, Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Mitchell Telecom-166.46, Santel Comm-67.98, Signage & Materials/Bailey Metal-446.21, Projects/Civil Design Inc-8,771.25; EMG MGMT: Repairs & Maint/Menards-55.95, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.26, Santel Comm-96.76; JAIL 247: Contracts/PKT-1,350.00; BID DEP: Fairground Dmg Dep/Central Electric-200.00. ADJOURN At 9:55 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for June 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST ________________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor _________________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $140.63 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 21, 2023) 235139