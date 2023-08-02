July 25, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Kiner, Blaalid, Nebelsick, Reider. Also present was Deputy Auditor Matthews. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Kiner, second by Blaalid to approve the agenda, as amended, for the July 25, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the July 18, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. DENY ABATEMENTS Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the following abatements for tax years payable 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Claggett-No, Kiner-No, Nebelsick-No, Blaalid-No, Reider-No. Motion failed. Taxes have been erroneously paid or error made in noting payment or issuing receipt for the taxes paid; Houwman Scott J & Carla R Joint Revocable Living Trust, Parcel #15352-0000-00120 Tract 1B 15352 Indian Village 1st Addn 9 (NW) Mitchell City, Davison County, SD. ACCEPT FUEL QUOTE At the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to accept the low quote from CHS Farmers Alliance for 7,300 gallons of diesel #2 at a cost of $2.91 per gallon. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TRUCK PURCHASES At the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the purchase of a 2003 Freightliner FL80 at a cost of $20,000, and a 2015 Ford F350 at a cost of $40,000 with an additional cost to replace two doors from South Dakota Federal Surplus. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE STATUS CHANGE Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to accept the involuntary termination of employee #2565, effective July 18, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:00 a.m., as per the request of HR Director Meaney, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:33 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. CONTINUE 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued to review the 2024 budgets. COMMISSIONER EXCUSED FROM MEETING At 10:55 a.m. Chairperson Reider excused Commissioner Nebelsick from the meeting. CONTINUE 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued to review the 2024 budgets. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor pending review. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: JUD: Prof Fees/Terri Lembcke Schildhauer-636.00, Interpreter Fees/Devy Alvizures-150.00, Jury Fees/Jurors-424.48; AUD: Lien Coll Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-49.90; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/Larson & Nipe288.90, Med Prof Fees/Avera Queen of Peace Health Services-1,560.00, SD Public Health Laboratory-1,245.00, Repairs & Maint/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Books/West Payment Center-845.72; CRT APPTED ATTY: Public Def Contract/Alvine Law Firm, LLP-16,229.16, Douglas Papendick-16,229.16; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-10.38, Supplies/Menards-58.93, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-1,859.51; DOE: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-17.95; N. OFC: Supplies/Menards-63.77, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-75.25; CO COORD: Copy Mach Maint/Access Systems-101.07; SHERIFF: Prof Serv/AT&T-70.00, Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-22.98, Oil Changes/Lube Rangers-84.68, TMA-70.13, Vern Eide Ford Lincoln-82.89, Tires/TMA-724.03, Car Wash/Mega Wash-60.00, Ofc Supplies/A&B Business Solutions-70.28, Dakota Data Shred-274.26, McLeod’s Printing-184.50, Field Supplies/Advance Auto Parts-47.03, Prisoner Transport/Pennington County Jail-115.20, Minor Equip/Bizco Technologies-43.74; JAIL: Medicine/Lewis Drug Stores-3,937.23, Mitchell Clinic-1,603.44, Physicians Laboratory-74.67, Laundry Supplies/Aramark-766.32, Contracts/Greenwood Cleaning-550.00; CADC: Stepping Stones/CADC Stepping Stones-2,000.00; DAKOTA MENT HEALTH: Dakota Counseling/Dakota Counseling-2,250.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-428.00, Hearings/Audra Hill Consulting-234.91, Blackburn & Stevens Prof-171.20, Mark Katterhagen-15.00, Val Larson-15.00, Lucy M Lewno-165.10, Minnehaha Co Treasurer-355.56, Yankton Co Treasurer-145.70; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Life Equipment Rental-262.50; WEED: Utilities/Verizon Wireless-41.81; HIWAY: Utilities/Northwestern Energy-623.78, Verizon Wireless-83.62; EMG MGMT: Utilities/City of Mitchell-42.05, Emg Accuml/Verizon Wireless-147.88. PAYROLL FOR THE MONTH OF JULY Commissioner-$7,501.52, Auditor-$15,264.02, Treasurer-$13,530.03, State’s Attorney-$33,214.53, Public Safety Building-$6,203.53, Gen. Government Building-$2,745.50, Director of Equalization-$22,179.26, Register of Deeds-$13,972.83, North Offices-$5,961.28, Veterans’ Services-$9,136.63, HR-$4,661.36, 24/7 Program-$3,882.87, Sheriff-$48,819.47, County Jail-$106,916.53, Emergency Management-$6,317.36, County Road & Bridge-$45,972.84, Welfare-$473.84, Community Health Nurses-$3,281.61, WIC-$3,015.68, Fairgrounds-$3,508.81, Extension-$1,202.23, Weed Control-$3,061.87, Planning/Zoning-$4,326.28. ADJOURN At 11:20 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST James Matthews, Deputy Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $61.01 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 2, 2023) 245668