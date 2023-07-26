July 18, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Kiner, Blaalid, Nebelsick, Reider. Also present was Deputy Auditor Matthews. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the agenda, as amended, for the July 11, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the minutes of the July 11, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Carol Stewart, a Davison County resident appeared before the board to discuss Eitel Drive which is a public roadway but privately Maintained. Deputy States Attorney Taylor explained the legal status of Eitel Drive and stated that the roadway cannot be closed to the public. Tom Kelly, a Davison County resident appeared before the board to discuss Eitel Drive. Dave Miles, a Davison County resident appeared before the board to discuss Eitel Drive. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:29 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 11:20 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE PLATS Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve a plat of Lot A-2, a Subdivision of Lot A-1 of N. Boyden First Addition, a Subdivision of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 23, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve a plat of Tract 1 of Jenks First Addition in the NE ¼ of Section 30, T 102 N, R 61 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE APPLICATION FOR AGRI-BUSINESS GRANT Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the application for an Agri-Business Access Grant through the SD Department of Transportation with Davison County as the sponsoring government agency and to serve as a pass-through for the applying limited liability company; High Plains Partners, LLC for road improvements in the amount of $202,814. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION OF SUPPORT FOR AGRI-BUSINESS GRANT Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to adopt the following resolution supporting the SD Department of Transportation Agri-Business grant application. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Kiner-aye, Nebelsick-aye, Claggett-aye, Blaalid-aye, Reider-aye. Motion carried. RESOLUTION #071823-01 Resolution of Support WHEREAS, High Plains Partners, LLC was approved for a Conditional Use Permit to operate an Agricultural Product Processing Facility in Davison County on July 12, 2022; and WHEREAS, road improvements including a northbound turning lane on 257th St. are required in order to result in safer traffic flow; and WHEREAS, upon completion of said road improvements, regular maintenance and repair will be the responsibility of Davison County; and WHEREAS, Davison County, South Dakota, has applied for a South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant; and WHEREAS, the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant funding requires sponsorship by a government agency; and WHEREAS, payment of grant funds for the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant are made to the sponsoring government agency as a pass-through to the applying limited liability company, that is, through Davison County to High Plains Partners, LLC; and WHEREAS, High Plains Partners, LLC will incur all infrastructure costs without any guaranty thereof or liability therefore by Davison County, the County acting only as a pass-through for grant funds; and Now, Therefore, be it resolved, that Davison County, South Dakota, through its Board of Commissioners, a) sponsors and supports the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant application of High Plains Partners, LLC; and b) authorizes Davison County Planning & Zoning Director, Jeff Bathke, to coordinate the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant funding with the High Plains Partners, LLC; and c) authorizes Davison County Auditor, Susan Kiepke to sign all documents, including but not limited to, an assignment, or assignments, of payment or payments, of the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant funds received by Davison County to High Plains Partners, LLC upon adequate showing by High Plains Partners, LLC of its compliance with the South Dakota Department of Transportation Agribusiness Grant requirements. Dated this 18th day of July, 2023 at Mitchell, SD. Randy Reider, Chairperson ATTEST: James Matthews, Deputy Auditor CONTINUE 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Kevin Kenkel Mitchell Public Library Director appeared before the board to discuss their 2024 budget request. Brian Loken and Pam Hanna of LifeQuest appeared before the board to discuss their 2024 budget request. TECH SOLUTIONS IT CONTRACT DISCUSSION Jordan Thuringer of Tech Solutions appeared before the board to discuss the current and renewal of the IT Service Contract. MACC/MADC QUARTERLY REPORT Geri Beck, CEO Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, Mitchell Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mitchell Area Development Corp. presented their quarterly report for 2nd quarter 2023. David Lambert, Director of Regional Development Dakota Heartland Development Association presented their 2nd quarter report. The full report may be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. DAV VAN DRIVERS APPRECIATION LUNCHEON VSO Thomas discussed the appreciation luncheon for the DAV van drivers. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 4th at the Legion Picnic Shelter at the Serviceman’s Cemetery. APPROVE FUEL QUOTE At the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the low quote of $3.42 per gallon for 3,000 gallons of unleaded from CHS Farmers Alliance. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ACCEPT GRANT At the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to authorize Chairman Reider to sign two SD VW Truck Program Rebate Agreements in which the State of SD offers a rebate to Davison County Highway Department in the amount up to 35% of approved costs up to and not exceeding $40,569.20 per vehicle for the replacement of a class 4-8 diesel freight truck. All members voted aye. Motion carried. CONTINUE 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued to review the 2024 budgets. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-517.85, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.37; ELECT: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-47.97; JUD: Jury Fees/Jurors-465.30, Interpreter Fees/Devy Alvizures-250.00, Law Library/West Payment Center-119.37; AUD: Supplies/West Payment Center-278.99, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.37; TREAS: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-52.96, Mainframe Support/Bruce Mastel-35.00; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-20.98, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-66.16; CRT APPTED ATTY: Crt Appted Atty/Wantoch Law Office-488.55; PUB SFTY BLDG: Supplies/Jones Supplies-281.00, Menards-15.98, Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-318.43, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-80.00, Elevator Service/Schumacher Elevator Co-435.00; CRTHOUSE: Supplies/Menards-59.81, Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-529.37, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-2,789.23, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Elevator Service/Schumacher Elevator Co-481.29; DOE: Gas/CHS Farmers Alliance-76.89, Jared Olsen-10.00, Trvl & Conf/Crystal Longhenry80.00, Jared Olsen-80.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.25; ROD: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.41; N. OFC: Repairs/Golden West-175.00, Supplies/Jones Supplies-130.56, Menards-66.24, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-1,230.27, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Phones/Mitchell Telecom-42.66; VET: Trvl & Conf/CHS Farmers Alliance-215.69, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-42.66; CO COORD: Postage/Qualified Presort-319.39, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-124.25, Copy Machine Maint/Century Business Products-178.51; HR: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.25; SHERIFF: Ofc Supplies/West Payment Center-278.99, Gas Patrol Car/CHS Farmers Alliance-4,636.25, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-514.75; JAIL: Ofc Supplies/Davison County Jail-2.20, Office Advantage-175.99, Innovative Office-238.70, PV Business Solutions-298.50, Jail Supplies/Bob Barker Co-75.48, County Fair Food Store-2.98, Jones Supplies-175.65, Laundry Supplies/County Fair Food Store-11.82, Jones Supplies-379.23, Prisoner Food/Trinity Services Group-26,328.07, Health Protection/Avera Occupational-269.00, Cable TV/Mitchell Telecom-106.83, Contracts/Medical Waste Transport-268.81, Vehicle Maint/CHS Farmers Alliance-552.48, TMA-157.97; WELFARE: Ofc Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-34.00; MENTAL HAND: Handicapped/SD Dept of Revenue-2,451.90; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-856.00, Hearings/Mark Katterhagen-33.00, Kennedy Pier Loftus LLP-256.80, Val Larson-33.00, Lucy M Lewno-343.20, Yankton Sheriff’s Ofc-50.00; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Santel Comm-125.00, Supplies/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-39.95, Water & Sewer/Davison Rural Water-128.10, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Buildings/Menards-344.72; CO EXTENSION: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-107.43; SOIL CON: Prof Fees/Davison County Soil Conservation Dist.-6,250.00; WEED: Supplies/Aurora Coop-6,410.38, Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-1,050.20, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.24; IND DEV: Econ Dev/Mitchell Area Development Corp-2,500.00; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/C & B Operations-79.11, Mack Metal Sales-469.44, Trail Kink Ind-137.01, Supplies & Materials/Access Systems-53.61, Truenorth Steel-2,106.90, Locators & Supplies Inc-231.00, Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-22,034.86, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-166.07, Projects/Civil Desing Inc-2,125.00, Chipseal Projects/The Roadguy Const Co-509,022.00; EMG MGMT: Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-610.32, Utilities/CenturyLink-27.09, Mitchell Telecom-21.25, Northwestern Energy-61.15; M&P: M&P Software & Equip/Trimin Systems Inc-4,000.00, M&P Due to SDACO/SDACO M&P-500.00; URBAN & ECON DEV: TID C3/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-3,553.15, Cortrust Bank-74,547.13; BID DEP: Fairground Dmg Dep/Cody Faas-200.00. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 12:55 p.m., as per the request of DOE Weber, motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 1:22 p.m., motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE ADVERTISMENT FOR ASSESSOR At the request of DOE Weber, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the advertisement for an additional assessor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE STATUS CHANGE At the request of DOE Weber, motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve the reclassification of Carla Wittstruck to DOE Administrative Assistant / Assessor at a rate of $22 per hour, effective August 5, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. SICK LEAVE DONATION Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve donated sick leave for employee #9103. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 1:23 p.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for July 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST James Matthews, Deputy Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $121.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 26, 2023) 243632