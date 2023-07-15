July 11, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Kiner, Blaalid, Reider. Absent Nebelsick. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the agenda, as amended, for the July 11, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve the minutes of the June 27, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Steve Sibson spoke about ES&S and BPro. He cited some minutes from the Board of Elections meeting that took place June 18, 2018, regarding e-poll books. Auditor Kiepke responded by saying Davison County doesn’t use e-poll books. She also noted that she will be attending an EAC conference in Washington D.C. next week where all 50 states have representation. She will bring back any information she gathers. APPROVE RIGHT OF WAY APPLICATION Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the right-of-way application for Santel Communications to bury cable for several projects on 404th Avenue, north of Loomis, SD. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. SIGN 2023 BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT GRANT FUNDING AGREEMENT Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to authorize the chairperson to sign the 2023 Bridge Improvement Grant funding agreement. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. JUNETEENTH DISCUSSION Davison County Corrections Officer Mychal Deas questioned the commissioners as to why Juneteenth wasn’t honored as a holiday. Chairperson Reider explained that the Friday after Thanksgiving is taken off, rather than Juneteenth. Mr. Deas feels like the commissioners feel the Friday after Thanksgiving is more important than African American Independence Day. He said you don’t move July 4th around. Chairperson Reider stated he understood the concerns. He said the County could recognize the Friday after Thanksgiving as the Juneteenth holiday. He further said that sometimes his family celebrates Christmas on December 19th, the 22nd or whenever family can get together. Reider said it was put to a vote of the employees and the consensus was that more people would like the Friday after Thanksgiving off than Juneteenth. Dawn Grissom, Sheriff’s Administrative Assistant, asked if a vote could be retaken. Lynn Smith, who stated she has been a corrections employee for fourteen years, said she didn’t recall voting on the matter. Mr. Deas said it’s not about the money or the time off, it’s about the meaning of the day. Commissioner Blaalid said maybe we can fix this. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:21 a.m., as per the request of Sheriff Harr, motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:35 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to move out of executive session. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKOWLEDGE RETIREMENT Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to acknowledge the retirement of Assistant Jail Administrator Jane Kingsbury, effective April 12, 2024. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE APPLICATION FOR ADA GRANT As per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the application for an ADA grant through the South Dakota Communities Foundation for $20,000 to replace the lift in the courthouse. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE CHECK SIGNING AUTHORITY As per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve Deputy Auditor Karla Love to have check signing authority, effective immediately. All member present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE DUAL ROLL As per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve newly appointed Director of Equalization Weber to continue a dual roll as a deputy auditor during the training period of Deputy Auditor Love. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE VOLUNTEERS Motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to acknowledge volunteers for the month of July 2023, with the full list on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Kiner, second by Blaalid to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE AUTOMATIC SUPPLEMENT Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve an automatic supplement to the Election budget, line item 4260/120 in the amount of $5,625.23, with $2,812.62 received from the City of Mitchell and $2,812.61 received from the Mitchell School District for the combined Mitchell City/School election. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE LIFT REPLACEMENT As per the request of Physical Plant Director Rang, motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to authorize the replacement of the lift in the courthouse at a cost of $26,633 with work to be done by Schumacher Elevator Co. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. (Approved telephonically 6/29/23.) AWARD FAIRGROUNDS PROJECT BID After review, as per the recommendation of Physical Plant Director Rang, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to award the Fairgrounds Project bid to Plankinton Lumber Company for $294,375. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE FINISHING COST FOR FAIRGROUND PROJECT As per the request of Physical Plant Director Rang, motion by Kiner, second by Blaalid to authorize up to $15,000 to complete the Fairgrounds project in-house. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE FAIRGROUNDS LEASE REVISIONS Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve the revisions made to the lease agreement for the Davison County Fairgrounds, which can be found on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE EMPLOYEE CHANGES/NEW HIRES Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the re-hire of Brett Costello as a part-time corrections officer at a rate of $21.93 per hour, effective July 8, 2023. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACCEPT RESIGNATION AND ADVERTISE Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to accept the resignation of DOE Administrative Assistant Robin Dutt, effective July 28, 2023, and advertise for the position. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE ADDITIONAL ASSESSOR As per the request of DOE Weber, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the hire of an additional assessor for the office for more efficient operations. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve the following bills for payment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried.    APPROVE OPERATING TRANSFERS As there is not enough cash in the Emergency Management Fund or the Highway Fund for 2023 and it is allowable to do an operating transfer of cash from General Fund to other funds, motion by Kiner, second by Blaalid to transfer $2,318,700 from General Fund Cash 10100A1010000 to Emergency Management Fund Cash 22600A1010000 in the amount of $50,000 and to Highway Fund Cash 20100A1010000 in the amount of $2,268,700. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners began the 2024 budget review. ADJOURN At 10:25 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for July 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson