JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION COOPERATIVE Board Minutes May 3, 2023 The meeting was called to order at 1:17 PM. Roll call was taken with the following present: Christensen, Childs, Culhane, Olson, Siemsen and Weber. Motion to approve agenda, made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting made by Graves seconded by Siemsen. Motion carried. Motion to approve claims made by Olson, seconded by Childs. Motion carried. Motion to approve JVEC Overview and Basic Commitments, Job Descriptions and Agreement made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Motion to approve a 8% salary increase to JVEC employees Hamburg, Krouse, Lord, Maeschen, Nash and Williams with a $1.60 per hour increase to Moller made by Olson, seconded by Childs. Motion carried. Motion to approve a 8% salary increase to Director Christensen made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Motion to approve JVEC Employee Policies made by Childs, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Motion to approve Adoption and Renewal Motion and Participation Agreement with ASB Protective Trust South Dakota School District Workers’ Compensation Fund for the 2023-2024 school year made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. JVEC board reviewed 2023-2024 budget. Hearing and next meeting is June 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM at MCTEA, Room 113. Director’s report was given. No conflict of interest or public comment. Meeting adjourned. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Christensen, Director Claims: Starette Nash, license 130.00; Pearson Education, testing 2213.80; Therapro Inc, OT supplies 94.95; Voyager Fleet Systems, OT/PT travel 92.06; total 2530.81 CPI, renewal 1549.00; ELO, audit 5000.00; Tracy Christensen, supplies 55.20; Kari Lord, PD 65.00; Mitchell Republic, publishing 7.90; Pearson Education, testing 289.16; Voyager Fleet Systems, OT/PT travel 95.46; total 7061.72 Tracy’s Paint & Body, door unlock 75.00; Voyager Fleet Systems, OT/PT travel 120.35; total 195.35. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $22.71 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 10, 2023) 221954