JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION COOPERATIVE Board Minutes March 8, 2023 The meeting was called to order at 1:22 PM. Roll call was taken with the following present: Christensen, Culhane, Olson, Mikkonen, Siemsen and Weber. Motion to approve agenda, made by Olson, seconded by Mikkonen. Motion carried. Motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Motion to approve the financial statement and claims made by Olson, seconded by Mikkonen. Motion carried. Director discussion items were reviewed. There were no conflict of interest or public comments. Motion to adjourn made by Siemsen, seconded by Olson. Motion carried. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Christensen, Director Claims: December Apple Inc, pscy testing 598.00; ASB Workers Compensation Fund, additional payment 313.00; Kris Krouse, continuing education 259.00; Karl Lord, license 50.00; Pearson Education, psyc testing 1005.28; Sioux Falls School District, Tracy workshop 30.00; Voyager Fleet Systems, travel 101.60. Total 2356.88 January First National Bank Omaha, therapy supplies 79.77; Amanda Hamburg, travel 110.36; Kari Lord, travel 100.83; Starette Nash, travel 27.85; Voyager Fleet Systems, travel 42.16; Savanna Williams, travel 161.96. Total 522.93 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $15.60 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221031