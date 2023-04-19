INVITATION TO BIDDERS PETROLEUM PRODUCTS - CITY PROJECT #2023-13 Sealed Proposals for furnishing Petroleum Products as per specifications will be received until 1:30 PM on the 24 th day of April 2023; by the City of Mitchell Finance Officer. Bids will be opened in the City Council Chambers of City Hall. The bids may be awarded; by the City Council of the City of Mitchell at their regular meeting. Proposals shall be submitted on the blank proposal forms furnished by the City of Mitchell and contain the full package of papers properly filled out and signed by the person authorized to do so. Any proposal otherwise submitted will be deemed informal, irregular, and not subject to or worthy of consideration in the award of the contract. Specifications are on file in the Office of the Finance Officer, and may be obtained from the Engineering Department, 612 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301; telephone number 605-995-8435. Specifications may also be obtained at the City of Mitchell’s website at https://www.cityofmitchell.org/bids.aspx. Each bid shall be labeled only with the project being bid: #2023-13 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS BID The City of Mitchell reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Dated the 4 th day of April, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $31.19 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 12, 19, 2023) 212008