INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids will be re

INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids will be received by the South Dakota Department of the Military at the Mitchell Armory, Attn: Engineering Manager, 5501 Airport Road, Mitchell, SD 57301 until 2:00 PM, CT, Thursday, August 31, for the Renovate Women's Latrine, (PN 466490) project. There will be an on-site pre-bid meeting on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CT. All bidders may meet at the Mitchell Armory. This pre-bid meeting is not mandatory or mandatory for any bidders to submit for the project, but is the only opportunity to review the site. All individuals attending the pre-bid meeting must have an active form of identification to access the site. Copies of the Plans and Specifications may be obtained at the office of Schemmer Inc., 1300 West 57th Street, Suite 2, Sioux Falls, SD 57108, 605-332-7850. Anyone requesting, reviewing, or copying Plans and Specifications for this project agrees that they are doing so for the sole purpose of submitting a bid on the project. Bidder further agrees the Plans and Specifications are the sole property of the State. Each bid in excess of $100,000.00 must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier's check, or draft in the amount of 5% of the base bid and all add alternates and drawn on a State or National Bank, or a 10% bid bond issued by a surety authorized to do business in the State of South Dakota and made payable to the Department of the Military of the State of South Dakota. The Department of the Military reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein