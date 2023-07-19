INVITATION TO BID Lakeview Golf Course I

INVITATION TO BID Lakeview Golf Course Improvements - Rebid City Project #2023-2R Sealed Proposals for furnishing all materials, labor, supervision, tools and equipment necessary or incidental to the work for Lakeview Golf Course Improvements Rebid project will be received until 3:00 P.M. on the 1st day of August, 2023; by the City of Mitchell Finance Officer. Bids will be publicly opened and read in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at the above time. The bids may be awarded by the City Council of the City of Mitchell at their regular meeting. Proposals shall be submitted on the blank proposal forms furnished by the City of Mitchell and contain the full package of papers properly filled out and signed by the person authorized to do so. Any proposal otherwise submitted will be deemed informal, irregular, and not subject to or worthy of consideration in the award of the contract in the award of the contract. Plans and specifications are on file at the office of the Finance Officer. Plans and specifications may be ordered at the office of the City Engineer. An electronic copy of the plans and specifications may also be obtained on the City of Mitchell’s website www.cityofmitchellsd.gov Each bid shall be labeled only with the project being bid: Lakeview Golf Course Improvements - Rebid City Project #2023-2R Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bank draft issued upon a National or State Bank made payable to the City of Mitchell, South Dakota in an amount of no less than five percent (5%) of the bid, or in lieu thereof, a bid bond for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid, such bond to be issued by a surety authorized to do business in the State and countersigned by a resident agent payable to the Finance Officer of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota. The Bid Security must accompany the proposal as a guaranty the bidder will enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the notice of award is delivered to the contractor. Checks of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned after award of the contract. The City of Mitchell reserves the right to waive any informalities or reject any or all bids. Dated July 12, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $39.89 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 19 & 26, 2023)