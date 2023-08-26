Invitation to Bid Electronic bids will b

Invitation to Bid Electronic bids will be accepted by the State Engineer on behalf of the South Dakota Department of the Military at https://sdcsm.servicenowservices.com/now/cwf/agent/list/params/list-id/eff370f7db6ec110b2fb93d4f3961903/tiny-id/0dab93c41b89d9100fd94262f54bcbe9 until September 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM CT Replace Failing Interior Lights throughout Facility – Mitchell CSMS #1 project in Mitchell, South Dakota, CFMO# 466495. There will be an on-site pre-bid meeting on August 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CT. All bidders can meet at the east visitor/POV parking lot of the CSMS #1 Parking Lot at 1215 Industrial Road, Mitchell SD 57301. This pre-bid meeting is optional but is the bidders only opportunity to review the site. SD Dept. of the Military contact is Kyle Roe, kyle.roe@state.sd.us, 605-381-4093. Copies of the Plans and Specifications may be obtained by bidders at the Construction and Facilities Management Office, 2823 West Main Street – Building 420, Rapid City, SD 57702, 605-737-6605, kyle.roe@state.sd.us. Anyone requesting, reviewing, or copying Plans and Specifications for this project agrees that they are doing so for the sole purpose of submitting a bid on the project. Bidder further agrees the Plans and Specifications are the sole property of the State. Each bid in excess of $100,000.00 must either pre-mail a certified check, cashier’s check, or draft in the amount of 5% of the base bid and all add alternates and drawn on a State or National Bank to the SD Dept. of the Military, 2823 W. Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57702, or upload a copy of their 10% bid bond to their electronic bid issued by a surety authorized to do business in the State of South Dakota and made payable to the South Dakota Department of the Military. The SD Dept. of the Military reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein. All active bids can be found here: https://boa.sd.gov/state-engineer/adv-advertisements.aspx Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $40.49 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26; Sept 2, 2023) 252625