INVITATION TO BID Davison County Propose

INVITATION TO BID Davison County Proposed Workspace, Davison County Fairgrounds Sealed Proposals for furnishing all materials, labor, supervision, tools and equipment necessary or incidental to the work for Davison County Workspace project will be received until 5:00 p.m., June 26th, 2023; by the Davison County Auditor, 200 East 4th Avenue, Mitchell, SD 57301. Bids will be publicly opened and read in the Davison County Commission Chambers at the North Offices, 1420 North Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301, on June 27th, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Bids may be awarded after review. Proposals shall be submitted on the blank proposal forms furnished by Davison County and contain the full package of papers properly filled out and signed by the person authorized to do so. Any proposal otherwise submitted will be deemed informal, irregular, and not subject to or worthy of consideration in the award of the contract. Plans and specifications may be picked up at the Davison County Auditor’s office. An electronic copy of the plans and specifications may also be obtained on the Davison County website www.davisoncounty.org. Each bid shall be labeled only with the project bid: Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bank draft issued upon a National or State Bank made payable to Davison County, South Dakota in an amount of no less than five percent (5%) of the bid, or in lieu thereof, a bid bond for ten percent (10% of the amount of the bid, such bond to be issued by a surety authorized to do business in the State and countersigned by a resident agent payable to Davison County, South Dakota. The Bid Security must accompany the proposal as a guaranty the bidder will enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the notice of award is delivered to the contractor. Checks of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned after award of the contract. Davison County reserves the right to waive any informalities or reject any or all bids. Dated June 12, 2023 Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $39.95 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 17 & 24, 2023) 234087