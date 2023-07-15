FORM 6 Department of Public Safety Notic

FORM 6 Department of Public Safety Notice of Public Hearing to Adopt Rules A public hearing will be held in the Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the Sutherland Building, 118 West Capitol Ave, Pierre, South Dakota, on August 14, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. Central Time until 2:00 p.m. Central Time, to consider the adoption and amendment of the following administrative rules: §§ 61:08:01:01, 61:08:05:01, 61:08:05:17, 61:08:05:22, 61:08:06:03, 61:08:06:08, 61:08:07:01, 61:08:09:02, 61:08:09:11, 61:08:09:33, 61:08:09:39, 61:08:09:41, 61:08:09:54, 61:08:09:55, 61:16:01:01, 61:16:01:02, 61:16:01:03, 61:23:01:04, 61:25:04:05, 61:33:01:01, 61:33:01:02, 61:33:01:03, 61:33:01:04, 61:33:01:05, 61:33:01:06, 61:33:01:07, 61:33:01:08, 61:33:01:09, 61:33:01:10, 61:33:01:11, 61:33:01:12, and 61:33:01:13. The effect of the rules will be to adopt the 2021 edition of the National Board Inspection Code handbook, to adopt the 2021 edition of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code handbook, revise motorcycle safety education courses rules, to adopt the 2023 edition of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance handbook, and to adopt current policy and procedure for the issuance of burn permits. The reason for revising the rules is to implement the most current version of the National Board Inspection Code handbook; to implement the most current version of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code handbook; to comply with standards related to boiler inspections; to align rules regarding motorcycle safety education courses with current practice; to implement the most current version of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance handbook; and to adopt rules to align with current policy and procedures regarding the issuance of a burn permit. Persons interested in presenting amendments, data, opinions, and arguments for or against the proposed rules may appear in-person at the hearing, or mail them to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 118 West Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501. Material sent by mail must reach the Department of Public Safety by August 28, 2023. After the written comment period, the Department of Public Safety will consider all written and oral comments it receives on the proposed rules. The Department of Public Safety may modify or amend a proposed rule at that time to include or exclude matters that are described in this notice. For Persons with Disabilities: This hearing will be located at a physically accessible place. Please contact Department of Public Safety at least 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which special arrangements can be made by calling (605) 773-3178. Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained without charge from: South Dakota Department of Public Safety 118 West Capitol Avenue Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or https://rules.sd.gov/ Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $32.53 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 15, 2023) 240816