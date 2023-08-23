Family Educational Rights and Privacy Ac

Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) Notice for Directory Information The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a Federal law, requires that the Mt. Vernon School District, with certain exceptions, obtain your written consent prior to the disclosure of personally identifiable information from your child’s education records. However, Mt. Vernon School District may disclose appropriately designated “directory information” without written consent, unless you have advised the District to the contrary in accordance with District procedures. The primary purpose of directory information is to allow the Mt. Vernon School District to include this type of information from your child’s education records in certain school publications. Examples include: A playbill, showing your student’s role in a drama production; The annual yearbok; Honor roll or other recognition lists; Graduation programs; and Sports activity sheets, such as for wrestling, showing weight and height of team members. Directory information, which is information that is generally not considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if released, can also be disclosed to outside organizations without a parent’s prior written consent. Outside organizations include, but are not limited to, companies that manufacture class rings or publish yearbooks. In addition, two federal laws require local educational agencies (LEAs) receiving assistance under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) to provide military recruiters, upon request, with three directory information categories – names, addresses and telephone listings – unless parents have advised the LEA that they do not want their student’s information disclosed without thei prior written consent. 1 If you do not want the Mt. Vernon School District to disclose directory information from your child’s education records without your prior written consent, you must notify the District in writing. The Mt. Vernon School District has designated the following information as directory information: Student’s Name Address Telephone listing Electronic mail address Photograph Date and place of birth Major field of study Dates of attendance Grade level Participation in officially recognized activities and sports Weight and height of members of athletic teams Degrees, honors, and awards received The most recent educational agency or institution attended. 1 These laws are: Section 9528 of the ESEA (20 U.S.C. 7908) The right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education concerning alleged failures by the School to comply with the requirements of FERPA. The name and address of the Office that administers FERPA are: Family Policy Compliance Office U.S. Department of Education 400 Maryland Avenue, SW Washington, DC 20202 [NOTE: In addition, a school may want to include its directory information public notice, as required by 99.37 of regulations, with its annual notification of rights under FERPA] Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $34.05 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 23, 2023)