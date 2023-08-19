Ethan School Board Regular Board Meeting Minutes August 14th, 2023 The Ethan School board met in regular session at the Ethan School in Ethan SD, on August 14th, 2023. President P. Vogel called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following members present: J. Clendening, N. Bainbridge, S. Jerke, A. Storm, Supt. T. Hawkins, Bus. Mgr. M. Beyer, and H.S. Principal B. Roth. The visitors present were Josh Franks. The meeting began with Vogel leading all with the Pledge of Allegiance. No Conflict-of-Interest Disclosers were presented. Adopt Agenda Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the agenda. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Approve Consent Agenda Motion by Storm and seconded by Bainbridge approval of the following. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. a. Minutes of July 10th, 2023 regular meeting and July 10th, 2023 annual meeting with typo corrections- $3600 in lieu of health insurance, Julie McClure, $30,744.00 and Barb Aisenbrey $19.81. b. Approval of Bills as presented. c. Acknowledge receipt of CornBelt Educational Cooperative Board minutes. d. Discussion and approval of Financial Reports as presented. Approve Bills General – Aaron Electric, Electric, $1,428.00; American Floor Mats, Rubber Covering, $138.00; Arrowwood Resort, Travel, $232.90; Avera Occupational, DOT physicals, $204.00; Book Systems, Annual Support/Supplies, $675.00; CEV, Annual License, $2,200.00; City of Ethan, Water, $456.84; Collaborative Classroom, upgrade curriculum/student books, $10,675.80; Core Educational, online course, $1,520.00; Corsica-Stickney, CBH Conference Dues, $150.00; Davison County, Reimburse Gross Receipts, $32,309.71; Demco, Box Strips, $28.44; Dust-Tex, Supplies, $85.62; EMC Insurance, Liability, $35,469.00; Erickson, Andy, Reimburse Course/supplies, $72.44; Kendra Erickson, Supplies, $147.96; Ethan Coop, Repairs, $28.08; Bill Fergen, Bus Inspections, $550.00; Flinn Scientific, Science Supplies, $744.42; Forum Communications, Minutes/Bus Advertising, $669.35; Josh Franks, Repairs/Open house, $323.37; G&R controls, Repairs/Maintenance, $448.48; Hanson School, ABOUT dues, $50.00; Harlow’s Bus; Supplies, $239.70; Reed Harter, Coaches Course, $35.00; Innovative Office, Supplies, $982.69; Inter-state, Planners/yearbooks, $2,620.73; Janitors Closet, Supplies, $422.30; Ben Klumb, Open House Meal, $534.48; Jen Klumb, Dual Credit, $145.00; KO Pest, Pest Control, $120.00; Lakeshore Learning, Daily Journals, $453.02; Litania Sports, Bball Hoops Replace, $1,148.40; Mcleod’s Printing, School Stamp, $53.99; Menards, Supplies/Repairs, $762.22; Midwest Fire & Safety, Fire extinguisher, $1,322.50; Mike’s Corner, Fuel/Repairs, $1,339.71; Sara Mora, Reimburse Travel Mentoring, $10.28; NW Energy, Utilities, $3,147.86; Popplers, Music, $50.00; Ramkota Inn, Travel, $279.98; Really Good Stuff, Supplies, $97.72; Rochester 100; Folders, $226.64 Running Supply, Repairs/Lawn, $238.72; S&M Printing, Athletic Schedules, $78.00; Santel Communications, Telephone, $157.35; Savvas Learning, Textbooks, $3,115.84; SDHSAA, Rule books, $32.00; SHI, Technology Creative, $2,510.00; SUI, K12 Docs License Fee, $1,550.00; SD United Schools, Membership Dues, $450.00; Supreme School Supply, Memo/Plan Books, $96.83; Terry Nebelsick Services, Keynote Address, $500.00; Weber Sanitation, Pickups/Landfill, $458.20; Williams Musical Repair, $286.40. Fund Total: $112,072.97. General Automatic Payments – Visa, Supplies/Music/Textbooks/Signage, $4,331.43; Capital Outlay – A&B Business, Copier/Finisher, $1,772.73; Clark Paving, Parking Lot, $29,403.00; Interstate Office, Computer Desk/Chairs, $3,201.66; Nicole Heitzman Art, $3,918.75; School Specialty, Student Desks, $9,398.80; Sports Imports, Volleyball Net, $3,077.70; Fund total: $50,772.64. Special Education Fund –Career Connections, Monitoring, $22.77; Children’s Home, July Tuition, $2,706.60; Evan-Moor, Daily Math Book, $78.97; Goodcare, PT/OT, $326.40. Fund total: $3,134.74. Food Service Fund –Fund Total: $0.00. Drivers Ed/Preschool – Kim. Fund Total: $0.00. Custodial Account Fund – Amira Jerke, FFA Reimburse, $22.81; Paula Vogel, Field Trip Reimburse, $20.00; McKenzie Frerichs, MBA Gift, $363.14; Sara Mora, Jungle Gym Playground $150.00; Region III FCCLA, Chapter Region 3; $552.80; SD Association Career, Registration, $652.00. Motion by Clendening and seconded by Jerke to approve new hire, Cole Halouska, Counselor at $48,123.40. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Storm to approve the Softball Coop with Parkston School District. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Storm and seconded by Bainbridge to approve additional pay for elementary teachers of $75/day for new curriculum training on an in-service day. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Clendening to approve increase in adult meal prices to $4.71. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Storm and seconded by Bainbridge to declare surplus items. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Storm to enter Executive Session at 7:47PM to discuss personal matters. Motion Carried with all members present voting aye. President Vogel declared the board adjourned from Executive Session at 8:10PM. Motion by Storm and seconded by Jerke to adjourn at 8:12PM p.m. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. The regular meeting will be Monday, September 11th, 2023, at 6:30PM. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $56.09 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 19, 2023) 251059