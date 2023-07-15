Ethan School Board Regular Board Meeting Minutes July 10th, 2023 The Ethan School board met in regular session at the Ethan School in Ethan SD, on July 10th, 2023. President J. Clendening called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following members present: P. Vogel, N. Bainbridge, S. Jerke, Supt. T. Hawkins, Bus. Mgr. M. Beyer, and H.S. Principal B. Roth. M. Klumb was absent. Visitors present were Josh Franks, Mrs. Frerichs, Mrs. Bartscher, and Mrs. Gustafson. The meeting began with Clendening leading all with the Pledge of Allegiance. No Conflict of Interest Disclosers were presented. Adopt Agenda Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the agenda with additional #16.5 Executive Session and #16.75 approval of result to lift state lawsuit. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Approve Consent Agenda Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Jerke approval of the following. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. a. Minutes of June 13th, 2023 regular meeting. b. Approval of Bills as presented. c. Acknowledge receipt of CornBelt Educational Cooperative Board minutes. d. Discussion and approval of Financial Reports as presented. Approve Bills General – SFM, Installment, $932.00; Automatic Building, Annual Checkout, $1,271.00; BSN Sports, JH Jerseys, $2,226.00; Forum Communications, Minutes/Advertising, $405.04; G&R Controls, Preventative Maintenance, $6,436.00; Infinite Campus, Online, $500.00; Janitors Closet, Supplies, $813.48; Mcleod’s, Diplomas, $460.50; Northwestern Energy, Utilities, $3,252.61; Popplers, Music, $266.34; Varsity Spirit, Cheer; $2,444.00; Apptegy, Thrillshare Website, $5,385.00; ASBSD, Dues, $923.65; Kim Beach, Fuel, $210.22; City of Ethan, Water, $913.57; Cole Papers, Supplies, $113.83; Ethan Coop, Repairs, $345.85; Evan-Moor, Daily Work Books, $433.35; Josh Franks, Reimburse Supplies, $135.99; Harlows Bus, Supplies, $200.96; Innovative Office, Supplies, $379.95; Lakeshore Learning, Supplies/Journals, $913.76; Maxwell & Bowar, Surety Bond, $210.00; Mcgraw Hill, Textbooks, $3,571.30; Mega Wash, Bus, $165.00; Menards, Supplies, $1,596.41; Mike’s Corner, Fuel, $398.53; Nasco, Supplies, $37.38; Riverside Technologies, Chromebooks, $43,203.00; Rochester 100; Folders, $227.28; Santel Communications, Telephone, $163.25; School Specialty, Chairs/Supplies, $1,553.24; SD Dept of Health, Nursing Services, $1,084.00; SHI International, Microsoft Licensing, $1,758.88; Software Unlimited, Annual Fee, $8,540.00; Technology & Innovations, Membership Dues, $1,250.00; Tessiers, Repairs, $756.45; Weber Sanitation, Pickups, $216.00. Fund Total: $93,693.82. General Automatic Payments – Visa, Golf Travel/supplies, $973.08; Capital Outlay – A&B Business, Copier/Finisher, $1,772.73; BOK Financial, Annual Continuing Agreement, $350.00; Innovative Office, Lunchroom Tables/Computer Chairs, $12,197.06; Santel Communications, Fiber Line, $10,827.00; Schuh Painting, Paint-Classrooms/Hallways, $7,668.38; US Bank, Principal/Interest, $109,212.50; Fund total: $142,027.67. Special Education Fund – SFM, Installment, $900.00; Career Connections, Monitoring, $11.39; Corn belt Educational, Services, $15,153.25; Goodcare, PT/OT, $620.16; Children’s Home Society, Tuition, $2,706.69; Lakeshore Learning, Supplies, $770.68. Fund total: $20,162.17. Food Service Fund –SFM, Installment, $500.00 Fund Total: $500.00. Drivers Ed/Preschool – Kim Beach, Drivers Ed, $4,100.00. Fund Total: $4,100.00 Custodial Account Fund – Avesis, Ins Reimbursement, $13.27; Delta Dental, Ins Reimbursement, $65.46; National FFA, Organization, $397.00; Brody Riggs, Reimburse Mileage Meeting, $110.00; Susan Roudabush, Reimbursements, $800.26; S&M Printing, Graduation Programs, $335.00; Karen Freeman, MBA Gift, $397.14; Kobee Sherman, FCCLA Fundraiser, $3,900.00. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to accept with regret the resignation of Karen Jarding and Samantha Olson. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to approve new hire, Maggie Kattner, 7-12 Math Teacher at $45,550.00 with JH Volleyball and National Honor Society at $2,277.50. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Jerke to approve the recertified 2023-2024 SPED Comprehensive Plan. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to vote for Jeff Sheehan, Runoff Election Division III Representative under SDHSAA Board of Directors and vote Ryan Rollinger, Principal Division 1 Representative under SDHSAA Board of Directors. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Jerke to approve the Ethan School Insurance 2023-2024. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Vogel to approve the implementing of all New Policies and Annual Policy Updates. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the Budget Hearing for 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Vogel to approve school budget for 2023-2024 and to set the levies as follows: General Fund – Ag 1.32, Owner Occupied – 2.954; Non Ag – 6.133, Capital Outlay, $527,535.00; Special Education – 1.574. Motion carried with all members present voting aye Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to enter Executive Session at 6:34PM to discuss personal matters. Motion Carried with all members present voting aye. President Clendening declared the board adjourned from Executive Session at 6:39PM. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to be resolved that the Ethan School District consents to move forward and ask the Court to lift the stay of lawsuit filed by the South Dakota Department of Education filed in Hughes County. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Vogel to adjourn at 6:40PM p.m. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. The regular meeting will be Monday, August 14th, 2023, at 6:00PM.