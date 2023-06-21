Ethan School Board Regular Board Meeting Minutes June 13th, 2023 The Ethan School board met in regular session at the Ethan School in Ethan SD, on June 13th, 2023. President J. Clendening called the meeting to order at 6:33 p.m. with the following members present: P. Vogel, M. Klumb, and N. Bainbridge. Supt. T. Hawkins and Bus. Mgr. M. Beyer were present. S. Jerke and H.S. Principal B. Roth were absent. Visitors present were Josh Franks, Brandon Gades, Betsy Raymond, and Jacob Aragon. The meeting began with Clendening leading all with the Pledge of Allegiance. No Conflict-of-Interest Disclosers were presented. Adopt Agenda Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the agenda. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Approve Consent Agenda Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Vogel approval of the following. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. a. Minutes of May 9th, 2023 regular meeting. b. Approval of Bills as presented. c. Acknowledge receipt of CornBelt Educational Cooperative Board minutes. d. Discussion and approval of Financial Reports as presented. Approve the following bills: General – Eric Aisenbrey, Reimburse Supplies, $29.96; Automatic Building Controls, Annual Monitor, $240.00; Avera Occupational, DOT Physical, $135.00; Tanya Bartscher, Dual Credits, $145.00; Bobbi Burkel, Dual Credit, $217.50; City of Ethan, Water, $664.33; Cole Papers, Supplies, $58.03; Dust-Tex, Supplies, $85.62; EMC Insurance, Insurance, $5.00; Stacey Endres, Dual Credit, $145.00; Andy Erickson, Mileage Training/Fuel Camp, $162.35; Ethan School Custodial, State Track and Golf Meet, $1,218.00; Forum Communications, Minutes, $91.50; Aaron Gerlach, Dual credit, $72.50; Grainger, Repairs, $464.07; Diana Grill, Dual Credit, $145.00; Janet Gustafson, Dual Credit, $72.50; Harve’s Sport, Athletic Supplies, $14.99; Tim Hawkins, Reimburse In-service Meal, $98.86; Innovative Office, Supplies, $234.52; JW Pepper, Music, $65.99; Janitors Closet, Supplies, $701.10; Josten’s, Honor Cord/Charms, $356.63; Scott Kirchhevel, Medical Exam, $120.00; Michelle Klumb, Dual Credit, $217.50; KO Pest, Control, $120.00; Melissa Koch, Dual Credit, $145.00; Matt Lepke, Fuel/State Track, $66.47; Crystal Lingemann, Dual Credit, $145.00; Madison Central, BM Workshop, $50.00; Corey Mellegaard, Dual Credit, $145.00; Menards, Supplies/Shelving/Scaffolding, $2,122.88; Mike’s Corner, Repairs/Fuel, $3,440.52; Carter Moke, Dual Credit, $145.00; Sara Mora, Travel/Mentoring, $1,654.90; Angela Mueller, Dual Credit, $145.00; Mary Mutziger, Mileage, $13.26; Brian Nesheim, Snow Removal, $1,890.00; Northwestern Energy, Utilities, $3,637.86; Parkston School, Travel/Mileage, $3,313.86; Platte Geddes, Region Golf Expense, $357.64; Brody Riggs, Dual Credit, $145.00; Marty Rosyton, Dual Credit, $217.50; Running’s, Repairs, $899.48; Santel Communications, Telephone, $189.99; SASD, Superintendent Summer Conference, $200.00; Lori Sonee, Dual Credit, $145.00; Amy Storm, Dual Credit, $362.50; Sun Gold, Letter/Pins/Reading Counts, $1,063.00; Lexy Timm, Reimburse Coach Courses, $35.00; US Postmaster, Box Rent/Stamps, $333.00; Weber Sanitation, Pickups, $486.00; Steve Weisz, Dual Credit, $217.50. Fund Total: $27,447.31. Capital Outlay – A&B Business, Copier/Finisher, $1,772.73; Nicole Heitzman Art, Mural, $3,918.75. Fund total: $5,691.48. Special Education Fund – Childrens home Society, Tuition, $2,835.58; Goodcare, Pt/OT, $2,937.60; ISI, Interpreter, $337.20; Oticon, Transmitter, $25.19. Fund total: $6,135.57. Food Service – Bimbo, Bread Purchases, $299.73; Cash Way, Food purchases, $277.48; County Fair, Food Purchases, $80.29; Stacey Endres, Lunch Balance, $16.25; Shelly Howard, Lunch Balance, $13.25; Tara Keller, Lunch Balance, $20.70; Michelle Klumb, Lunch Balance, $96.80; Kerri Lutjens, Lunch Balance, $20.00; Brett Sinkie, Lunch Balance, $16.35. Fund Total: $840.85. Trust & Agency Fund – Kristi Anderson, MBA Gift, $128.96; Avesis Third Party, Vision Ins, $13.27; Delta Dental, Reimburse Ins, $65.46; Fox Run Golf, Meet, $108.00; Irene-Wakonda, Golf Meet, $10.00; Michelle Klumb, Reimburse Donations, $450.00; Samantha Olson, MBA Gift, $71.48; Susan Roudabush, FFA Expenses, $578.28; Avon School, Golf Meet, $20.00; Burke School, Golf Meet, $40.0; Mckenzie Frerichs, Fuel, $197.60; Carrie Henrickson, prom supplies, $226.63; Josten’s Graduation outfit, $46.95; Scotland, Golf Meet, $20.00; Sun Gold, After Prom Shirts, $672.00; Avon School, Golf Meet, $20.00; Mckenzie Frerichs, Supplies, $118.62; Howard Johnson, Student Council Convention, $724.40; Nicole Neugebauer, Prairie Readers Shirts, $159.50; Platte Geddes, Golf Meet, $20.00; Susan Roudabush, Travel FFA Convention, $1,702.40; SD FFA Association, State Registration, $435.00. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the Safe Return to School Plan. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to approve a $1,000.00 bonus to Dennis Myers for additional duties. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to approve consolidated application for 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to approve new hires, Hilary Orban (Part-time Instructional Aide) at $15.00/hour, Tiffany French (Part-time Food Service) at $15.00/hour, and Sara Fergen (Assistant Track Coach) at $2,277.50 for year 2023-2024. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Klumb¬¬¬¬¬ and seconded by Vogel to approve the food service bids. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Discuss new policies with any changes or questions. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to approve the surplus items listed as lunchroom tables, library bookshelves, football equipment/helmets, etc. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Discussion of 2023-2024 Preliminary School Budget. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to adjourn at 7:55 PM. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 10th, 2023, at 6:00PM. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $61.56.92 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 21. 2023) 235028