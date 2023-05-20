Ethan School Board Regular Board Meeting Minutes May 16th, 2023 The Ethan School board met in regular session at the Ethan School in Ethan SD, on May 16th, 2023. President J. Clendening called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following members present: P. Vogel, M. Klumb, S. Jerke, and N. Bainbridge. Supt. T. Hawkins, Bus. Mgr. M. Beyer, and H.S. Principal B. Roth were present. Visitors present were Amy Storm. The meeting began with Clendening leading all with the Pledge of Allegiance. No Conflict-of-Interest Disclosers were presented. Adopt Agenda Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the agenda with the addition of approval of supplemental budget and add Jaime Duba to new hires. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Approve Consent Agenda Motion by Jerke and seconded by Vogel approval of the following. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. a. Minutes of April 10th, 2023 regular meeting. b. Approval of Bills as presented. c. Acknowledge receipt of CornBelt Educational Cooperative Board minutes. d. Discussion and approval of Financial Reports as presented. Approve the following bills: General – Aaron Electric, Light Installation, $81.60; Andes Central, Golf Classic, $46.42; Mary Beyer, Mileage/Travel Conference, $194.11; City of Ethan, Water, $644.21; Cole Papers, Supplies/Repairs, $701.61; Core Educational, Online Courses, $250.00; Dust-Tex, Supplies, $181.40; Emergency Ed Associates, CPR/AED Training, $770.00; Ethan Co-op, Repairs, $37.84; Ethan Custodial, Golf Meets, $268.00; Sara Fergen, Fuel, $76.07; Forum Communications, Minutes, $69.22; Graham’s Sinclair, Fuel, $135.21; Grainer, Supplies, $121.31; Innovative Office, Supplies, $788.00; J W Pepper, Music, $65.99; Janitors Closet, Supplies, $1,329.70; Lakeview, Golf Membership, $2,030.00; Make it Mine, Banners, $872.75; Catherine McCardle, Reimburse Supplies, $41.51; Mega Wash, Bus, $40.00; Menards, Repairs/Supplies, $487.06; Mike’s Corner, Fuel/Repairs, $2,780.54; Mitchell Area Supt, Member Dues, $100.00; Northwestern Energy, Utilities, $4,280.32; Samantha Olson, Reimburse Fuel, $60.68; Bryce Rother, Mileage Golf Meets, $74.97; Running Supply, Supplies, $144.89; Santel Communications, Telephone, $195.10; SASD, Membership, $743.00; SD Department Labor, Benefit Charges, $250.42; Sun Gold, Awards, $216.58; Time Management, Annual Support $1,130.40; Weber Sanitation, Pickups, $432.00; Williams Musical, Repair, $60.00. Fund Total: $19,700.91. General Automatic Payments – Supplies, Music, $590.07; Capital Outlay – A&B Business, Copier/Finisher, $1,772.73; Fund total: $1,772.73. Special Education Fund –Career Connections, Monitoring, $159.40; Childrens home Society, Tuition, $5,284.49; Goodcare, Pt/OT, $3,318.84; ISI, Interpreter, $307.20. Fund total: $9,069.93. Food Service – Bimbo, Bread Purchases, $443.56; Cash Way, Food purchases, $4,282.00; Cole Papers, Supplies, $301.50; County Fair, Food Purchases, $59.72; L.L. Harder, Repairs, $551.69; Julie McClure, Supplies, $42.89; Prairie Farms, Food Purchases, $1,780.72; SD Department of Education, Food Purchases, $408.22 Fund Total: $7,870.30. Trust & Agency Fund – Kristi Anderson, MBA Gift, $128.96; Avesis Third Party, Vision Ins, $13.27; Delta Dental, Reimburse Ins, $65.46; Fox Run Golf, Meet, $108.00; Irene-Wakonda, Golf Meet, $10.00; Michelle Klumb, Reimburse Donations, $450.00; Samantha Olson, MBA Gift, $71.48; Susan Roudabush, FFA Expenses, $578.28; Avon School, Golf Meet, $20.00; Burke School, Golf Meet, $40.0; Mckenzie Frerichs, Fuel, $197.60; Carrie Henrickson, prom supplies, $226.63; Josten’s Graduation outfit, $46.95; Scotland, Golf Meet, $20.00; Sun Gold, After Prom Shirts, $672.00; Avon School, Golf Meet, $20.00; Mckenzie Frerichs, Supplies, $118.62; Howard Johnson, Student Council Convention, $724.40; Nicole Neugebauer, Prairie Readers Shirts, $159.50; Platte Geddes, Golf Meet, $20.00; Susan Roudabush, Travel FFA Convention, $1,702.40; SD FFA Association, State Registration, $435.00. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to approve teacher contracts. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Jerke to approve classified staff contracts. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve new hires, Jared Digmann (PE/Health Instructor), Steve Bamberg (Chorus/Band Instructor), Jaime Duba (Gymnastics Coach). Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Vogel to approve Brody Riggs & Ryder Clendening, rate of $13.00/hour, as summer student custodial help. Motion carried with all members present voting aye . Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to accept with regret the resignation of Evan Fluth. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to vote for Randy Hartman, Pierre, Large School Board Member under SDHSAA Board of Directors. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to vote for Drew Bunkers, Dell Rapids, Division III Representative under SDHSAA Board of Directors. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to vote Yes on all amendments listed; Amendment #1 and Amendment #2 under SDHSAA Board of Directors. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Klumb to approve the changes to the Wellness Policy. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the additional coaching assignments to salary schedule. Head Cross Country Coach at 7%, Gymnastics Coach at 9%, Boys Track Coach at 8% and Girls Track Coach at 8% (Percentage of Base salary). Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Bainbridge and seconded by Jerke to approve the updates to 2023-2024 school calendar. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Klumb to approve the engagement letter for Schoenfish & Company for Audit. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Motion by Klumb and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the surplus items listed as library books, computer desks and chairs, classrooms desks, football crows nest and shed. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. Discussion of 2023-2024 Preliminary School Budget. Motion by Vogel and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the following supplemental budget as presented. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET MEANS OF FINANCE General Special Education 1110 Advalorem Taxes 21,950.00 35,000.00 4151 Other Federal ESSER II 5,100.00 APPROPRIATIONS 1131 445 ESSER III Learning Loss 5,000.00 10 2317 Audit Service 250.00 10 2319 Board 10,000.00 10 2323 Supplies – Pop 200.00 10 2323 Supplies – Yearbook 500.00 10 2529 Fiscal Services 6,000.00 10 2542 222 ESSER II 100.00 10 6100 Co-Curricular Mall 5,000.00 22 2172 Occupational Therapy 35,000.00 Motion by Jerke and seconded by Klumb to adjourn at 7:19 PM. Motion carried with all members present voting aye. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, at 6:30PM. Published once at the total approximate cost of $73.87 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 20, 2023) 225618