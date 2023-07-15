Ethan School Board Annual Board Meeting Minutes July 10 th , 2023 The Ethan School Board met after regular session at the Ethan School in Ethan SD, on Monday, July 10 th , 2023 with Supt. T. Hawkins calling the meeting to order at 6:41 p.m. with the following members present; J. Clendening, A. Storm, P. Vogel, S. Jerke, N. Bainbridge, and Bus. Mgr. M. Beyer. Visitors were Mrs. Frerichs, Mrs. Gustafson, and Mrs. Bartscher present. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the agenda. Motion carried with all members voting aye. The Oath of Office was administered to Amy Storm by Bus. Mgr. Beyer. Paula Vogel was nominated for Chairman. Motion by Clendening and seconded by Bainbridge that nominations cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for Vogel as Board Chairman. Motion carried with all members voting aye. Amy storm was nominated for Vice Chairman. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge that nominations cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for Storm as Vice Chairman. Motion carried with all members voting aye. Motion by Storm and seconded by Jerke to designate Roberts Rules of Order as parliamentary procedure for FY 24. Motion carried with all members voting aye. Motion by Clendening and seconded by Storm to approve the following consent agenda items for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried with all members voting aye. 1. To designate the official depository for Ethan as Farmers State Bank for all funds. 2. To designate the Daily Republic in Mitchell as the official newspaper. 3. To authorize continuation of existing funds and accounts within the accounting system and authorize the Business Manager to establish new accounts as deemed necessary. 4. To establish board meetings to be the second Monday of the month, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ethan School with special meetings as needed. 5. To adopt the current board policies as the governing policies for FY 24. The following committees were appointed: Corn-belt Educational Coop – Vogel; Mid-Central Educational Coop-Vogel; Strategic Planning – Bainbridge/Storm; Budget/Negotiations – Jerke/Bainbridge; Legislative Rep – Clendening; Building – Jerke/Bainbridge. Motion by Jerke and seconded by Bainbridge to approve the following additional agenda items for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried with all members voting aye. 1. To bond for bonded employees and business manager. 2. To appoint the Superintendent and Business Manager as administrators of the Trust & Agency Fund and Custodial Fund with a maximum deposit of $5000 and to authorize Mr. Hawkins and Mrs. Beyer to sign checks. 3. To appoint Business Manager as the fiscal agent for all federal, state and local monies and to authorize Mr. Hawkins and Mrs. Beyer to sign checks. 4. To appoint Business Manager to invest District monies in an institution that services the greatest advantage of the school district funds to be guaranteed by the Federal Government. 5. To appoint the Superintendent to direct the Federal programs and serve as authorized representative and that the Elementary Principal be coordinator of Title 1 and Special Education. 6. To authorize the Superintendent to institute the School Lunch Agreement with the Department of Education and Child and Adult Nutrition Services and to appoint the Business Manager as the authorized Fiscal Agent of the Program. 7. To set gate admission prices as follows: $5.00/adult-$6.00 double header; $3.00/student- $4.00 double header; season pass – $75.00/adults, $45.00/students, $100/family, All Senior Citizens 65+ are Free. 8. To Set Meal Prices as follows: Breakfast – Adults ($2.70), PK – 6($2.30), 7-12($2.45). Lunch - Adults ($4.35), PK – 6($3.25), 7-12($3.45). Extra Entrée - $1.50. Milk - $.40. 9. To set the substitute teacher pay at $112/day or $14.00/hour. Full Time Substitute Pay at $125/day. 10. To set substitute pay for the following hourly employees: Aides - $12.00/hour, Custodians $12.00/hour, Secretaries $12.00/hour, Food Service $12.00/hour and Bus Drivers $48.50/route. 11. To authorize the Superintendent or his designee to close school in emergencies and in case of inclement weather. 12. To designate Rodney Freemen and KSB Law as legal counsel. 13. To accept the State of SD rate for mileage reimbursement at $.51 per mile and to set meal reimbursements as follows: adults-breakfast $6.00, noon meal $11.00 and evening meal $15.00; Students- breakfast $5.00, noon meal $8.00 and evening meal $10.00. Individuals who use their vehicles to transport students shall be reimbursed at a rate of $.42 per mile. 14. To appoint the Business Manager and Superintendent as purchasing agents for the School District. 15. To compensate the Board members at a rate of $50 per meeting. 16. To appoint the Superintendent as Truant Officer for the School District and designate the Principals as Assistant Truant Officers. Motion by Clendening and seconded by Storm to adjourn at 7:08 p.m. Motion carried with all members voting aye. Next regular meeting August 14 th , 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Certified salaries: Eric Aisenbrey, Science $57,697.54; Kristi Anderson, Elementary $52,761.37; Steve Bamberg, Band Teacher, $46,793.16; Lesley Bartscher, Elementary $62,064.43; Jared Digmann, PE Education $58,382.50; Kendra Erickson, Elementary, $48,261.00; Karen Freeman, Elementary $55,093.40; McKenzie Frerichs, English, $57,541.52; Janet Gustafson, Certified/Para $46,408.11; Reed Harter, Social Science, $57,481.25; Carrie Henrickson, Technology Teacher, $58,966.14; Katrina Hostler, Family & Consumer Science, $55,364.02; Jennifer Jacques, Sp. Ed, $52,317.25; Maggie Kattner, Math, $47,827.50; Jennifer Klumb, Elementary, $46,819.92; Catherine McCardle, Title, $56,153.52; Sara Mora, Elementary, $50,734.39; Matthew Preheim, Elementary $51,182.24; Karla Ripp, Sp. Ed. $54,920.04; Susan Roudabush, Ag Tech, $60,809.25; Sue Tilberg, Elementary, $26,374.31; Lexy Timm, Elementary, $51,815.25. Administration Salaries: Bryce Roth – HS Principal/AD $77,382.00, Insurance Benefit $8,407.20; Tim Hawkins – Superintendent $94,000, Insurance Benefit $13,077.00; Mary Beyer – Business Manager $65,921.50; Andy Erickson – Technology Coordinator $66,694.00, Insurance Benefit $10,650.00. Classified salaries: Barb Aisenbrey, Adm. Asst, $19.91/hour; Jaime Duba, Varsity Coach, $4,099.50; Sarah Fergen, Assistant Coach, $2,277.50; Josh Franks, Custodian, $50,000.00; Tiffany French, Food Service, $15.00/hour; Jim Jones, Full-Time Sub, $15,310.50; Wanda Lippert, Para, $23,005.54; Nancy Long, Librarian/Para, $21,097.35; Julie McClure, Food Service Manager, Mary Mutziger, Adm. Asst, $31,712.00; Hilary Orban, PT Para, $15.00/hour; Nikia Pruitt, Food Service, $16.00/hour; Cindy Schneider, Para, $21,927.75; Shantel Schrank, Para, $20,760.00; Leah Storm, Para, $17,400.00; Madisyn Steinkraus, Assistant Coach, $3,188.50; Marilyn Tobin – Food Service, $18.12/hour; $30,744.00; Nicole Weber, Para, $20,760.00. Tom Young, Varsity Coach, $5,577.50. All Full-time staff working more than 30 hours a week will receive $3,060.00 in lieu of health insurance paid out one time in September 2023 payroll, unless the contract states otherwise. 