DRAINAGE BOARD August 15, 2023 CALL TO O

DRAINAGE BOARD August 15, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Larson called the regular meeting of the Davison County Drainage Board to order at 7:00 p.m. Auditor Kiepke took roll call as follows: Members of the Board present were Jay Larson, Gregg Bult, Mark Klumb, Jerry Buchholz, Commissioner Nebelsick. Ex-Officio members present were Drainage Administrator Bathke, Assistant Wegleitner and Auditor Kiepke. Absent Edinger, Kiner, Highway Superintendent Weinberg and DOE Weber. Guests in attendance were Gregg Stahl, Helen Geppert, John Millan, Paul Kiepke. MEETING EXPECTATIONS Chairperson Larson recited expectations of the meeting. A checklist of items required in accordance with the Davison County Drainage Ordinance and SDCL 46A-10A will be considered on each permit. The checklist is on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office and Drainage Administrator’s office. APPROVE AMENDED AGENDA Motion by Klumb, second by Nebelsick to approve the agenda, as amended, for the August 15, 2023, meeting. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Buchholz – aye, Bult – aye, Klumb – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Larson – aye, Kiner – absent, Edinger – absent. Motion carried. DECLARE CONFLICTS OF INTERESTS Chairperson Larson asked for any conflicts of interests. No conflicts were declared. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Buchholz, second by Bult to approve the minutes of the April 18, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Chairperson Larson asked for any public input public input for items not on the agenda and reminded the public that no action will be taken. Hearing none, the meeting moved forward. CONSIDER STAHL DRAINAGE REQUEST Motion by Klumb, second by Bult, based on findings, to grant a drainage permit to drain the following, the SW ¼ Of Section 35, the SE ¼ of Section 35 and the SE ¼ of Section 34, all in T 103 N, R 61, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, as requested by Gregg Stahl. The outlet is legally described as the SW ¼ Section 36, T 103 N, R 61, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. The plan is to install approximately 99,312’ of drain tile (87,256’ of 4” drain tile, 4,669’ of 6” drain tile, 229’ of 8” drain tile, 1,567’ of 10” drain tile), to the un-named creek in the SW ¼ of Section 36, T 103 N, R 61, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, which then drains into Kibbee ditch, then Enemy Creek, then the James River. The plan also includes two open ditches stretching 1,960’ from the SW ¼ to the SE ¼ of Section 35, T 103 N, R 61, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Helen Geppert wanted to go on record stating that she lives on 406th Avenue on the property to the east of the drainage project. She has concerns regarding back-up on her land. Application received: July 11, 2023 Applicant and necessary neighbors notified: July 31, 2023 Published: August 5, 2023 A roll call vote was taken as follows. Bult – aye, Buchholz – aye, Klumb – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Larson – aye, Edinger – absent, Kiner - absent. Motion carried. REVIEW ADMINISTRATIVELY APPROVED DRAINAGE PROJECTS Administrator Bathke informed the Board there was an application for Brett Lowrie administratively approved on August 10, 2023. The plan is to install an inlet on the owner’s property side of the right-of-way in Beulah Township on 400th Avenue between 253rd and 254th Streets. A 4” drain tile will be installed for the first 250’, then the drain tile will increase to 8” in Lot 1 of Brett’s Addition in Government Lots 1 & 2 in the NW ¼ of Section 19, T 103 N, R 61, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS Administrator Bathke informed the board that Davison County expects to receive three 42” culverts this week to add to the two 42” culverts already installed east of Merle Bechen’s, which will settle a lawsuit with Mr. Bechen. SET DATE AND TIME FOR NEXT MEETING Chairperson Larson set September 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. as the next meeting date and time. ADJOURN At 7:24 p.m., Chairman Larson adjourned the meeting. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Jay Larson, Chairman Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $42.68 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26, 2023) 253123