DEVELOPMENTAL SCREENING A joint screenin

DEVELOPMENTAL SCREENING A joint screening for families with children ages birth to five within the Mt. Vernon School District will be held on (September 11, 2023). The screening will take place at the Mt. Vernon School at 8:30 a.m. This screening is to make you aware of the developmental milestones your child has mastered. A team consisting of personnel from Core Educational Cooperative and the Mt.Vernon School will screen each child in the areas of vision, hearing, language, motor, and developmental skills. Results for each child screened will be available the day of the screening. How do I register my child: Appointments Only. Call the Mt. Vernon site (605) 236-5237 for appointments. Registration Deadline: September 6, 2023