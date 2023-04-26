DEPARTMENT OF GAME, FISH, AND PARKS NOTI

DEPARTMENT OF GAME, FISH, AND PARKS NOTICE OF APPLICATION - NEW SHOOTING PRESERVE OPERATING PERMITS The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) has received applications for consideration and issuance of “new” shooting preserve operating permits for 2023-24. The applicant’s name, county and acreage of the preserve are as follows: A. Applications within 1 mile of a game production area or other publicly owned shooting area which did not have a permit for the preceding year: • Williston Inc, Codington, 160 Ac • The Dead Rabbit LLC, Hughes, 369.99 Ac • John Jensen, Brown, 640 Ac • Highpoint Hunting Lodge LLC, Sully, 1120 Ac • Coldwater Outfitter LLC, Campbell, 480 Ac B. Applications within 1 mile of a game production area or other publicly owned shooting area requesting renewal of a permit for an existing preserve and approval of changes to the preserve (new acres or requested name change): • CtWildlife Management, Clark 1035 Ac • Gary Black, Brookings, 309 Ac C. Applications 1 mile or more from a game production area or other publicly owned shooting area which did not have a permit for the preceding year: • Kristie Teveldal, Hand,320 Ac • White Oak Outfitters LLC, Gregory, 320 Ac • Mushitz Ringnecks LLC, Charles Mix, 146.81 Ac • Mushitz Ringnecks LLC, Charles Mix, 530 Ac • Corporation of the West Inc, Hand, 720 Ac • The Orchard LLC, Gregory, 200 Ac • Brad Donald, Sully, 320 Ac • Highpoint Hunting Lodge LLC, Sully, 640 Ac • John Jensen, Brown, 600 Ac • Star Lake Outfitters, Gregory, 160 Ac • RF Buche, Tripp, 320 Ac • M2H Properties LLC, Lyman, 160 Ac • Konechne’s Red Barn Hunting Retreats, Brule, 1910 Ac • Coldwater Outfitter LLC, Jerauld, 160 Ac D. Applications 1 mile or more from a game production area or other publicly owned shooting area requesting renewal of a permit for an existing preserve and approval of changes to the preserve (new, additional, or different tracts, acres, or parcels of land or requested name change): • Hidden Hill Lodge LLC, Marshall, 1260 Ac • Curt Geveshausen, Brule, 745 Ac • Rockin’ Ringnecks LLC, Gregory, 160 Ac • Rockin’ Ringnecks LLC, Gregory, 319 Ac • Buffalo Butte Inc, Gregory, 1965 Ac • Todd Worrell, Aurora, 1400 Ac • Black Dog Farms LLC, Sully, 1920 Ac • Northern Plains Outfitters Inc., Spink, 2547 Ac • Refuge Shooting Preserve I LLC, Edmunds, 1083.53 Ac Any person (Presenter) may present data, opinions, or arguments in writing to GFP in support of or in opposition to any of the above applications (hereafter referred to as Presentation). In addition to submitting a Presentation, a Presenter may also request to be made an Interested Party in opposition to a specific application (hereafter referred to as Request). GFP will only consider a Presentation and Request to be made an Interested Party which have been made in writing and received by GFP within the time and manner prescribed hereafter. The Presentation and Request to be made an Interested Party must be signed and dated by the Presenter and either be personally delivered to or addressed and mailed to: Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Wildlife Division – Tom Kirschenmann, 523 East Capitol, Pierre, South Dakota 57501. If the Presentation and a Request to be made an Interested Party are made by an organization rather than a natural person, it must be signed and dated by a designated and authorized representative or officer of the organization. The Presentation and Request to be made an Interested Party must identify the specific application subject to the Presentation and Request and shall provide specific reasons for support of or opposition to the application. The Presentation and Request must include the name and mailing address of the Presenter. The Presentation must be received by GFP at the above GFP office and address on or before the 20th day of May, 2023, to be considered by GFP to be a Presentation. The Presenter must include in its written Presentation: information that the Presenter is in support of or opposition to a specific application (including the specific reasons therefore) and the name and mailing address of the Presenter. If the Presenter desires to be made an Interested Party to a specific application to which it is opposed, the Presentation and Request to be made an Interested Party must be received by GFP at the above GFP office and address on or before the 20th day of May, 2023, to be considered by GFP to be a Presentation and to enable the Presenter to be made an Interested Party in a specific application. The Presenter, who desires to be made an Interested Party to a specific application, must include in its written Presentation and Request: information that the Presenter is in opposition to a specific application (including the specific reasons therefore), a specific request for status as an Interested Party in opposition to a specific application, and the name and mailing address of the Presenter making the Request to be made an Interested Party and to receive written notice of GFP’s decision on a specific application opposed by the Presenter. No more than 10 days after the time designated for receipt of the Presentation and Request to be made an Interested Party, GFP will provide and mail by certified mail written notice of its decision to the applicant and to any Presenter who submitted within the prescribed time and manner a written Presentation in opposition to issuance of a new operating permit and a written Request to be made an Interested Party therein. Dated this 26th day of April, 2023. Tom Kirschenmann Director, Division of Wildlife Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $63.23 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 26, 2023) 215968