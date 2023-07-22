Davison County Planning & Zoning 200 E. 4th Ave. Mitchell, SD 57301-2631 Phone (605) 995-8615 TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Mark Klumb has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 15 acres, creating a lot size of +/-10 acres, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:07 of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is currently legally described as SE1/4 of Section 5, T 101 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. If approved, the new parcel will be legally described as Plat of Tract 1 of Knights on the Prairie Addition in the SE1/4 of Section 5, T 101 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 22nd day of July 2023. Karen Wegleitner Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $17.33 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 22, 2023)