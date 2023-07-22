Davison County Planning & Zoning 200 E. 4th Ave. Mitchell, SD 57301-2631 Phone (605) 995-8615 Fax (605) 995-8642 TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Jennifer Booth has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 29’, creating a setback of +/- 21’ from the garage on the south property line, where the minimum side yard setback is 50’ in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:08(1)(c) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. This property is legally described as Lot 2 of Kroupa’s 1st Addition in the SW 1/4 of Section 22, T 103 N, R 62, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Planning & Zoning’s office. Dated this 22nd day of July 2023. Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $17.33 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 22, 2023) 242929