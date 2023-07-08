Davison County Auditor 200 East 4th Aven

Davison County Auditor 200 East 4th Avenue Mitchell, SD 57301 Phone: 1-605-995-8608 Fax: 1-605-995-8618 auditor@davisoncounty.org TO: Board of Adjustment and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Allen Jenks has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 16 acres, creating a lot size of +/- 9 acres, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Agricultural District. Was previously advertised for +/- 17 acres, creating a lot size of +/- 8 acres on July 1, 2023. This request is pursuant to Section 3:07 of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is currently legally described as NE1/4 of Section 30, T 102 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Planning & Zoning’s office. Dated this 8th day of July 2023. Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $16.72 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 8, 2023) 239179