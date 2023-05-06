DANR RECOGNIZES TOWN OF ETHAN FOR DRINKI

DANR RECOGNIZES TOWN OF ETHAN FOR DRINKING WATER COMPLIANCE PIERRE - Today the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the Town of Ethan public water system and the system’s certified operators have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award. The award is for outstanding water system operations and environmental compliance with state drinking water standards for the past year. “Access to safe and reliable water sources is essential to keeping our families safe and our economy growing, “ said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water.” To qualify for the Drinking Water Certification of Achievement Award, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for 2022. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $12.77 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221305