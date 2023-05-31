COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFI

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by South Dakota Housing. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 19, 2023, the South Dakota Housing will submit a request to HUD for the release of Economic Development Initiative-Community Project Funding (CPF) grants under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (P.L. 117-103) to undertake a project known as Avera and City of Mitchell Workforce Housing Project located at Lots 1 through 17, Block 2; Lots 1 through 8, block 3; Lots 1 and 2, block 4; lots 1 through 13, block 5; block 6; Nagle Lane; Nursia Drive; and Peace Place, all in Ridge View on Foster Addition in the NW ¼ of Section 23, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. This project will consist of development of a 22 acre parcel of land located on the east side of the city of Mitchell in east-central South Dakota. Project will consist of installation of storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water lines, grading, asphalt roads, concrete curb and gutter and seeding. Once complete with both phases there will be roughly 90 single-family home lots. The project will be built with the assistance of an estimated $2,406,000.00 of Community Project Fund Grant dollars and will have an estimated total project cost of $2,406,000.00. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT South Dakota Housing has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR). The ERR will be made available to the public for review either electronically or by U.S. mail. Please submit your request by U.S. mail to South Dakota Housing , 3060 E. Elizabeth St., Pierre, SD, by email to andy@sdhda.org or by phone at 605-773-3181. PUBLIC COMMENT Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Chas Olson, Interim Executive Director, South Dakota Housing, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD, 57501. All comments received on or before June 16, 2023, will be considered by SDHDA prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commentors should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CLARIFICATION South Dakota Housing certifies to HUD that Chas Olson in his capacity as Interim Executive Director consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows South Dakota Housing to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF CPF Grant HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and South Dakota Housing’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority; (b) South Dakota Housing has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Noemi Ghirghi, CPD Region VIII Director, at CPD COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact CPD COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Chas Olson Interim Executive Director Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $46.51 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31, 2023) 228175