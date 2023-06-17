Butte Electric Cooperative has unclaimed 2014 capital credit checks for Wayne Schneider at last known address in Mitchell, South Dakota. As approved by SD Codified Law 47-16-57, unclaimed capital credits shall be forfeited effective six months after first publication. For refund of the following credits, current address or other information must be received at the office of the cooperative, PO Box 137 in Newell, South Dakota or email at butte@butteelectric.com by January 1, 2024. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $6.38 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 17, 2023) 234345