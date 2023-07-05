Budget
Mt Vernon School District 17-3 PRELIMINARY BUDGET 2023-2024 July 10, 2023 Budget Hearing 6:30 pm GENERAL FUND CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND GENERAL FUND REVENUE CAPITAL OUTLAY REVENUE Local Revenue 751000 Local Revenue 654200 County Revenue 12000 Federal Revenue 30000 State Revenue 1643663 Total Capital Outlay Revenue 684200 Federal Revenue 168000 Fund Balance Needed -10901 Transfers 167401 Total Revenue Needed 695101 Total General Fund Revenue 2742064 Fund Balance 0 CAPITAL OUTLAY EXPENDITURES Total Revenue Needed 2744064 Elementary 19000 Middle School 29000 GENERAL FUND EXPENDITURES High School 35500 Elementary 530145 Library 5000 Middle School 250835 Technology 35000 High School 443520 Administrative 4500 Preschool 29775 Fiscal 11000 Title/REAP 59174 Construction/Improvement 100000 Esser 97478 Facility/Acquisition 9000 Guidance 73695 Transportation 130000 Health 500 Maintenance 10000 Library 22271 Food Service 27000 Technology 67871 QZAB/Certificates 77700 Board of Education 28036 Co-curricular 35000 Administration 288004 Transfer 167401 Support Services 15000 Total Capital Outlay Expenditures 695101 Fiscal Services 91903 Custodial 373796 Transportation 162207 SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND Co-curricular 139394 SPECIAL EDUCATION REVENUE Transportation-Co-curricular 20460 Local Revenue 383000 Transfer Out 20000 State Revenue 31200 Contingency 30000 Federal Revenue 56190 Total General Fund Expenditures 2744064 ECF/Other 285284 Total Special Education Revenue 755674 Fund Balance Needed 0 FOOD SERVICE FUND Total Revenue Needed 775674 FOOD SERVICE REVENUE Local Revenue 91500 SPECIAL EDUCATION EXPENDITURES Federal Revenue 70000 Programs-Mild/Moderate 142945 State Revenue 500 Programs-Severe 164933 Total Food Service Revenue 162000 Day Programs 61500 Fund Balance Needed -18839 Residential/Behavioral 75000 Total Revenue Needed 180839 Early Childhood 6463 Behavioral Analyst 11111 FOOD SERVICE EXPENDITURES Evaluator 11484 Total Food Service Expenditures 180839 Psychotherapy 35744 Speech 74947 Physical Therapy 9944 ENTERPRISE FUND Occupational Therapy 14620 ENTERPRISE REVENUE Administrative 37483 Local Revenue 6819 Transportation 9500 Total Enterprise Revenue 6819 State Approved 24HR 100000 Fund Balance Needed 0 Total Special Ed Expenditures 293722 Total Revenue Needed 6819 ENTERPRISE EXPENDITURES Total Enteprise Expenditures 6819