Budget Notice 23

FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024 BUDGET Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Mitchell School District 17-2 will conduct a public hearing in Room 10 at the MCTEA Building, 821 North Capital Street, at 5:30 p.m. Monday the 24th day of July 2023. The purpose will be to consider the budgets for the K-12 and MTI programs of the District for the fiscal year 2023-2024 Steven P. Culhane, Business Manager K-12 K-12 K-12 K-12 K-12 K-12/MTI MITCHELL New Senior GENERAL CAPITAL SPECIAL DRIVERS FOOD MCTEA TECHNICAL High Building FUNCTION FUND OUTLAY ED ED SERVICE Fund COLLEGE Project TOTALS APPROPRIATIONS AND TRANSFERS INSTRUCTION Elementary Instruction 6,994,997 372,614 7,367,611 Middle School 3,082,549 118,681 3,201,230 Senior High/MCTEA 4,077,808 197,722 503,383 4,778,913 Gifted 12,926 12,926 Mild/Moderate Disabilities 1,069,436 1,069,436 Severe Disabilities 2,641,779 2,641,779 Residential Programs 553,000 553,000 Early Childhood Programs 206,275 206,275 Prolonged Assistance Prgm 15,076 15,076 Educationally Deprived Homebound Instruction 538 538 Occupational Programs 8,034,729 8,034,729 Flow Thru Funds-Abbot house 750,000 750,000 CTE Equipment Perkins 53,129 53,129 - - - - - - Total Instruction - - - - - - - 14,971,409 689,017 4,486,104 0 0 503,383 8,034,729 0 28,684,642 =========== ======== ========= ======= ======= ======= ======= ======= ========= SUPPORT SERVICES Guidance Services 532,079 26,731 5,907,515 6,466,325 Health Services 102,034 24,993 127,027 Psychological Services 182,694 182,694 Physical Therapy 91,000 91,000 Speech Pathology 899,758 899,758 Occupational Therapy 130,000 130,000 Other Special Ed Costs 215,000 215,000 MTC Student Financial Aid 6,000,000 6,000,000 MTC Bookstore Operations 1,285,000 1,285,000 Improvement of Instruction 218,676 218,676 Ed Media/Technology 615,002 15,000 601,569 1,231,571 Board of Education/Elections 110,550 110,550 Legal/Audit Services 55,500 55,500 Executive Admin/Other Admin 200,555 2,000 202,555 Office of Principal 1,444,428 914,468 2,358,896 Special Services Director 162,000 162,000 Fiscal/Internal Services 374,722 4,800 581,237 960,759 Operations and Maintenance 3,288,676 79,000 11,522,755 14,890,431 Building Improvements 207,000 30,000,000 30,207,000 Site Improvements 46,000 46,000 Pupil Transportation 350,000 44,750 394,750 Food Service 85,000 2,294,998 2,379,998 Outreach - Project Coordinator 64,906 64,906 - - - - - - Total Support Services - - - - - 7,377,222 351,800 1,776,926 0 2,294,998 0 26,879,449 30,000,000 68,680,395 =========== ======== ========= =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== ========= OTHER SERVICES Non-Public Services 41,327 36,707 78,034 Community Services Early Retirement/Unemployment 169,739 169,739 Debt Services 3,465,654 154,875 3,620,529 Resale 750,000 750,000 Farm Enterprise 30,000 30,000 Lease Purchase Payments 79,485 79,485 Co-Curricular Activities 1,018,262 77,000 88,500 1,183,762 Contingency 333,986 333,986 Industry Training 125,000 125,000 Operating Transfer 90,789 90,789 - - - - - - Total Other Services - - - - - - 1,229,328 3,956,125 0 36,707 0 1,239,164 6,461,324 =========== ======== ========= =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== ========= TOTAL APPROP. & TRANSFERS 23,577,959 4,996,942 6,263,030 36,707 2,294,998 503,383 36,153,342 30,000,000 103,826,361 = = = = = = ========= MEANS OF FINANCE REVENUE FROM LOCAL SOURCES Taxes, Penalties & Other 7,670,109 4,879,000 2,561,439 15,110,548 Tuition 105,000 4,305,281 4,410,281 Fees 33,000 2,898,455 2,931,455 Interest Received 160,000 80,000 15,000 180,000 1,000,000 1,435,000 Food Service Sales/Resale 726,500 700,000 1,426,500 MTI Bookstore Revenues 1,300,000 1,300,000 Co-Curricular Revenues 99,500 99,500 Other Local 131,300 33,942 70,000 503,383 1,139,115 1,877,740 - - - - - - Total Local Sources - - - - - - 8,165,909 4,992,942 2,646,439 33,000 726,500 503,383 10,522,851 1,000,000 28,591,024 =========== ======== ========= =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== ========= OTHER REVENUE SOURCES County Sources 235,000 235,000 State Sources 12,553,498 1,990,483 5,000 13,371,549 27,920,530 Federal Sources 1,775,427 4,000 850,921 1,325,000 563,556 4,124,974 8,643,878 Transfers from Other Funds Other Financing sources 300,000 300,000 Financial Aid 6,000,000 6,000,000 Cash as a Means of Finance 848,125 775,187 3,707 238,498 5,395,386 24,875,026 32,135,929 - - - - - - Total Other Revenue Sources - - 15,412,050 4,000 3,616,591 3,707 1,568,498 0 25,630,491 29,000,000 75,235,337 =========== ======== ========= =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== ========= TOTAL MEANS OF FINANCE 23,577,959 4,996,942 6,263,030 36,707 2,294,998 503,383 36,153,342 30,000,000 103,826,361 = = = = = = =========