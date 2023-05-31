Board of Minerals and Environment Notice of Public Hearing to Amend Rules A public hearing will be held in the Floyd Matthew Environmental Education and Training Center, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, on July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, to consider the adoption and amendment of proposed rules, numbered: §§74:28:21:01; 74:28:21:01.01;74:28:21:02; 74:28:22:01;74:28:23:01; 74:28:24:01;74:28:25:01; 74:28:25:03;74:28:25:04; 74:28:25:05;74:28:26:01; 74:28:27:01;74:28:28:01; 74:28:28:03;74:28:28:04; 74:28:28:05;75:28:30:01; 74:28:33:01 The effect of the rules will be to update the state’s existing hazardous waste rules by incorporating updated codified federal regulations by reference. The state’s proposed rules reflect changes made to the federal hazardous waste regulations from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022. Once these updates are made, the state’s rules will then be substantially the same as the federal hazardous waste regulations. Changes to the rules include the addition of waste aerosol cans to the universal waste regulations; updates to the flash point test method, cross reference corrections, and removal of obsolete information in the ignitability regulation; and conforming reference updates that pertain to imports and exports of waste to and from Canada. The reason for updating the state’s hazardous waste rules is to continue to ensure that companies generating, transporting, treating, storing, or disposing of hazardous waste in South Dakota manage those wastes in a way that is protective of human health and the environment. These proposed rules offer clarified requirements for the state’s hazardous waste generators by ensuring a clear, protective system for managing discarded aerosol cans, eases regulatory burdens regarding the management of those materials; updates test methodologies and information regarding the ignitability characteristic; and updates references to certain Canada-specific operational codes and descriptions on import-export documents. Persons interested in presenting data, opinions, and arguments for or against the proposed rules may do so by appearing in person at the hearing or by sending them to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3182. A copy of the draft rules and access to online commenting are also available at: https://danr.sd.gov/public. Electronic comments and those sent by mail must reach the Department by July 17, 2023, to be considered. At the hearing, the board will consider all written and oral comments it receives on the proposed rules. The board may modify or amend a proposed rule at that time to include or exclude matters that are described in this notice. Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, should contact the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources at 605-773-3153 at least 48 hours before the public hearing to make any necessary arrangements. Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained without charge by calling Carrie Jacobson at 605-773-3153 or from the following website: https://danr.sd.gov/Environment/WasteManagement/HazardousWaste/default.aspx Hunter Roberts Secretary Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $38.91 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31, 2023) 226810