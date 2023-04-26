BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT March 21, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the meeting of the Davison County Board of Adjustment to order at 9:15 A.M. Members of the board present were Claggett, Kiner, Nebelsick, Reider. Absent Blaalid. Also present were Planning and Zoning Administrator Bathke, Assistant Administrator Wegleitner and Auditor Kiepke. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to approve the amended agenda for the March 21, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner, to approve the minutes of the January 17, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Chairperson Reider called for public input. He reminded the public that this was for items not on the agenda. Hearing none, the meeting continued. CONDITIONAL USE The Planning Commission recommended granting 7-0. Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick, after consideration of Section 1206 A Conditional Uses, to grant a Conditional Use Permit to allow a rental property of nine (9) units in the Ag District, as requested by Hardel & Rebecca Thuringer. This request is pursuant to Section 304(27), 1106(A) & 1206(A) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as the E 5/8 of the S 1/2 of the SE 1/4 except Lot 15, Section 15, T 101 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Application received January 11, 2023 Daily Republic March 11, 2023 Posted March 3, 2023 Notified Applicant February 28, 2032 Notified Abutting Property Owners February 28, 2032 Consideration of 1206 A. Conditional Uses Roll call vote: Claggett – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Kiner – aye, Reider – aye, Blaalid – absent. Motion carried. VARIANCE The Planning Commission recommended granting 6-0-1. Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick, after consideration of Section 1206 B Variances, to grant a variance in minimum lot size of +/- 20 acres to create a lot size of +/- 5 acres, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Ag Residential District, as requested by Bruce Albrecht. This request is pursuant to Section 407(4), 1106(b) & 1206(b) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 & S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 18, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Application received February 17, 2023 Daily Republic March 11, 2032 Posted March 3, 2023 Notified Applicant February 28, 2032 Notified Abutting Property Owners February 28, 2023 Consideration of 1206 B Variances Roll call vote: Nebelsick – aye, Kiner – aye, Claggett – aye, Reider – aye, Blaalid – absent. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 9:21 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to adjourn Board of Adjustment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $33.11 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 26, 2023) 216651