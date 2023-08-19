BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT August 8, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the meeting of the Davison County Board of Adjustment to order at 9:15 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present were Planning & Zoning Administrator Bathke, Assistant Administrator Wegleitner and Auditor Kiepke. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the agenda for the August 8, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid, to approve the minutes of the July 18, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick, to approve the minutes of the August 1, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Chairperson Reider called for public input. He reminded the public that this was for items not on the agenda. Administrator Bathke reported that he had received complaints that Greg Patton was moving unlicensed trailers to Petrik Sanitation, which would be in violation of the Planning & Zoning Ordinance Section 2:14(9) concerning the conditional use permit for Petrik Sanitation. Commissioner Nebelsick cautioned that he believed the trailers in question were licensed. Robert Ball began to speak about unlicensed trailers, but Chair Reider said the matter would be investigated. CONDITIONAL USE The Planning Commission recommended granting 6-0-1. Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner, after consideration of Section 1206 A Conditional Uses, to grant a Conditional Use Permit to allow construction of an inground pool in the Ag District, as requested by Robert and Jane Ball. This request is pursuant to Section 304(39), 1106(A) & 1206(A) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as Lots A & B in Kotrba Subdivision in the SE ¼ of Section 15, T 103 N, R 61 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Application received July 13, 2023 Daily Republic July 29, 2023 Posted July 21, 2023 Notified Applicant July 21, 2023 Notified Abutting Property Owners July 21, 2023 Consideration of 1206 A. Conditional Uses Roll call vote: Claggett - aye, Blaalid – aye, Kiner – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. VARIANCES The Planning Commission recommended granting 6-0-1. Motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick, after consideration of Section 1206 B Variances, to grant a variance in minimum side yard setback of +/- 29’, creating a setback of +/- 21’ from the garage on the south property line, where the minimum side yard setback is 50’ in the Ag District, as requested by Jennifer Booth. This request is pursuant to Section 308(1)(c), 1106(b) & 1206(b) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as Lot 2 of Kroupa’s 1st Addition in the SW ¼ of Section 22, T 103 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Application received July 13, 2023 Daily Republic July 29, 2023 Posted July 21, 2023 Notified Applicant July 21, 2023 Notified Abutting Property Owners July 21, 2023 Consideration of 1206 B. Variances Roll call vote: Blaalid – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Kiner – aye, Claggett – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. The Planning Commission recommended granting 6-0-1. Motion by Kiner, second by Nebelsick, after consideration of Section 1206 B Variances, to grant a variance in minimum lot size of +/- 15 acres to create a lot size of +/- 10 acres, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Ag District, as requested by Mark Klumb. This request is pursuant to Section 307, 1106(b) & 1206(b) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as the SE ¼ of Section 5, T 101 N, R 61 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. Application received July 17, 2023 Daily Republic July 29, 2023 Posted July 21, 2023 Notified Applicant July 21, 2023 Notified Abutting Property Owners July 21, 2023 Consideration of 1206 B. Variances Roll call vote: Kiner – aye, Blaalid – aye, Claggett – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Reider – aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 9:27 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to adjourn Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $45.69 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250429