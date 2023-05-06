BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT April 18, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the meeting of the Davison County Board of Adjustment to order at 9:15 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Nebelsick, Blaalid, Reider. Absent Kiner. Also present were Planning & Zoning Administrator Bathke, Assistant Administrator Wegleitner and Auditor Kiepke. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the amended agenda for the April 18, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick, to approve the minutes of the March 21, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Chairperson Reider called for public input. He reminded the public that this was for items not on the agenda. Hearing none, the meeting continued. VARIANCE The Planning Commission recommended granting 7-0. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid, after consideration of Section 1206 B Variances, to grant a variance in minimum lot size of +/- 21.992 acres to create a lot size of +/- 3.008 acres, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Ag District, to grant a variance in front yard setback of +/- 48’, creating a front yard setback of +/- 27’ from the garage on the north property line and a variance for front yard setback of +/- 20’, creating a front yard setback of 55’ from the residence on the west property line, where the minimum front yard setback is 75’ in the Ag District, as requested by Stephanie Tyler. This request is pursuant to Section 307(4), 308(1)(a), 1106(b) & 1206(b) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as the NW ¼ of Section 25, T 102 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, except Lot A of J.D. Tyler First Addition in the NE ¼ of the NW ¼. Application received March 13, 2023 Daily Republic April 8, 2023 Posted March 24, 2023 Notified Applicant March 23, 2023 Notified Abutting Property Owners March 23, 2023 Consideration of 1206 B. Variances Roll call vote: Claggett – aye, Blaalid – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Reider – aye, Kiner – absent. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 9:17 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to adjourn Board of Adjustment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $25.44 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221030