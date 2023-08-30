BAKER TOWNSHIP NOTICE Notice is hereby g

BAKER TOWNSHIP NOTICE Notice is hereby given to all landowners and tenants in Baker township that all road ditches be mowed and all bales, brush, tress, shrubs and weeds in ditches be removed from the entire right of way. If mowing and removal are not completed by October 1, 2023 the work will be completed and a charge will be assessed to the land owner. Barclay Kreth Clerk Published three times at the total approximate cost of $15.81 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30; Sept. 6 & 13, 2023) 254359