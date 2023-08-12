August 8, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AMENDED AGENDA Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve the agenda for the August 8, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the August 1, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE RAFFLE REQUEST Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve a raffle request from the Davison County Republicans to be held on September 7, 2023, as a 50/50 drawing. All members voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:15 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 9:27 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE PLAT Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve Plat of Tract 1 of Knights on the Prairie Addition in the SE ¼ of Section 5, T 101 N, R 61 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:30 a.m., as per the request of Commissioner Blaalid, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:57 a.m., motion by Blaalid, second Nebelsick to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 9:58 a.m., as per the request of States Attorney Miskimins, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid, to move into executive session to discuss legal matters pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:18 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE COOPERATION WITH PENNINGTON COUNTY As per the request of States Attorney Miskimins, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve a cooperative working agreement between Pennington County and Davison County concerning Davison County residents. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:22 a.m., as per the request of Sheriff Harr, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move into executive session to discuss personnel as per SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:35 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE TERMINATION AND ADVERTISE Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to acknowledge termination of employee #4110, effective August 1st, 2023, and advertise for position. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE RESIGNATION Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to acknowledge resignation of full-time Corrections Officer Shawn Jerke, effective August 3, 2023, and to advertise for position. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE INTRODUCTORY WAGE INCREASE Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve a wage increase of $3,250 per year for Corrections Administrator Lanning, effective August 5, 2023, as he has successfully completed a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BODY CAMERA PURCHASE As per the request of Sheriff Harr, motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the purchase of nine body cameras for jail staff at a cost of $731 per camera, for a total of $6,579. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:45 a.m., as per the request of Auditor Kiepke, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to discuss protection of private property pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:55 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TRAVEL REQUEST As per the request of Human Resource Director Meaney, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve travel to the Sheriff’s conference in Aberdeen September 27 and 28, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-685.55, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.36, Santel Comm-106.35; JUD: Prof Fees/Terri Lembcke Schildhauer-484.00, Interpreter Fees/Devy Alvizures-300.00, Jury Fees/Jurors-468.36; AUD: ACH Pmt/Cortrust Bank-15.00, Rentals/Microfilm Imaging-147.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-23.35, Santel Comm-49.65, Mainframe Prog/Software Services-1,078.00; TREAS: Supplies/First Dakota Nat’l Bank-26.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-52.89, Santel Comm-71.13, Minor Equip/McLeod’s Printing-629.70, Tech Solutions-177.00, Mainframe Support/Software Services-132.00; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/James D Taylor P.C.-4,646.99, Repairs & Maint/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-66.16, Santel Comm-97.21; PUB SFTY BLDG: Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-215.00; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/CK Bicycles & Locks-98.00, Santel Comm-90.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-101.00, Minor Equip/AVI Systems Inc-10,922.91; DOE: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-87.78, Trvl & Conf/Ramkota Hotel-308.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.25, Santel Comm-89.47, Software Services/Software Services-22.00, Vehicle Repair/Carquest of Mitchell-247.98; ROD: Rentals/Microfilm Imaging-470.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.41, Santel Comm-72.84; N. OFC: Repairs/Advance Auto Parts-71.69, Menards-62.91, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Phones/Mitchell Telecom-42.66, Santel Comm-28.05; VET: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-42.66, Santel Comm-63.65, Recognition & Events/Courtney Ditter-96.00; CO COORD: IT Contract/Tech Solutions-12,241.25, Postage/Qualified Presort-1,462.25, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-276.62, Supplies/Santel Comm-10.00, Minor Equip/Tech Solutions-199.00; HR: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-21.25, Santel Comm-37.19; SHERIFF: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-516.09, Santel Comm-576.61, Cellular Service/AT&T Mobility-581.03, Assoc Dues/Nat’l Sheriff’s Assoc-142.00, Minor Equip/Tech Solutions-65.00; JAIL: Medicine/Dailey Dental-68.68, Ofc Supplies/Innovative Office-195.98, Jail Supplies/Jones Supplies-578.34, Kitchen Supplies/First Bankcard-125.26, Jones Supplies-146.42, Cable TV/Mitchell Telecom-106.83, Buildings/Pieper Electric-3,172.00, Contracts/FNIC-80.00, Vehicle Maint/Lube Rangers-84.68; WELFARE: Transients/Kwik Phil-45.00, Ofc Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-33.98, Santel Comm-23.33; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Patrick Kiner-107.00, Douglas Papendick-214.00, Hearings/Mark Katterhagen-12.00, Val Larson-12.00, Lucy M Lewno-156.60; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/CK Bicycles & Locks-35.75, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-121.00, Minor Equip/Menards-443.94; CO EXTENSION: Trvl & Conf/SDSU Extension-57.64, Utilities/SD Bureau of Administration-6.00, Mitchell Telecom-107.43, Santel Comm-86.02; WEED: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.30, Santel Comm-25.53; P&Z: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-128.58; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Butler Machinery-1,464.60, Carquest of Mitchell-2,040.89, Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware-40.02, Runnings Supply-143.82, Scott Supply Co-262.22, Transource-357.20, Thune’s True Value-172.48, Supplies & Materials/Bailey Metal-79.88, Carquest of Mitchell-121.13, SD Dept. of Revenue-572.70, Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware-57.56, Mueller Lumber Co-15.48, Runnings Supply-138.02, Thune’s True Value-12.49, Utilities/Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Mitchell Telecom-166.13, Santel Comm-68.16, Mat Overlay/Commercial Asphalt- APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued the 2024 budget review. ADJOURN At 11:47 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $87.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 12, 2023) 249060