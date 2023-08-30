August 22, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperso

August 22, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Deputy Auditor Matthews. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the agenda as amended for the August 22, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the minutes of the August 15, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE NEW HIRES At the request of DOE Weber, motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to approve the hire of Rachel Wrought and Jason Raymond as full-time Assessors at a rate of $19.50 per hour, effective September 1, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE WAGE INCREASE At the request of DOE Weber, motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to approve a wage increase of $.50 per hour for DOE Assessors Jared Olson and Crystal Longhenry, effective September 2, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE UNIFORM PURCHASE At the request of DOE Weber, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the purchase of four 3-1 embroidered jackets for DOE Assessors from Make it Mine Designs at a cost of $528. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TRAINING REQUEST At the request of Sheriff Harr, motion by Kiner, second by Blaalid to approve Tim Reitzel to attend Drug Court Conference in Deadwood, SD from November 7 through November 9, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE OFFICE CLOSURE At the request of VSO Thomas, motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to approve the closure of the Veterans Service Office from September 5 through September 7, 2023, as staff will be out of the office for the annual VSO conference. All members voted aye. Motion carried. AUTHORIZE 2024 LEMP GRANT SUBMISSION At the request of Emergency Management Director Bathke, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to authorize Chairperson Reider to sign the application for the 2024 LEMPG (Local Emergency Management Performance Grant). All members voted aye. Motion carried. SURPLUS PROPERTY At the request of Emergency Management Director Bathke, motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to surplus the following items. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Search & Rescue- 1966 Thiokol Snowcat 10132334 268; 1985 18’ Decontamination Trailer 11128246 1U9DU2G25GL003054; 14’ Boat with MinKota Trolling Motor; EMG2-1 Generator EB5000X Engine S#GC05-3035635; EMG2-2 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3035630; EMG2-3 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3036811; EMG2-4 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3035631; EMG2-5 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3035634; EMG2-6 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3036809; EMG2-7 Generator EB5000X Engine S# GC05-3036806; Metal cabinet with glass front; Tough Book #1 5FTYA48220; Tough Book #2 6BTYA83040; Tough Book #3 6BTYA82460; Tough Book #4 5FTYA48241; Laptop Mount #1; Laptop Mount #2; Laptop Mount #3; Jump Starter and air Compressor; XTS 2500 Portable Digital Radio H46KDF9PW6BN 407CLZ3551; Kenwood Radio TH-F6A B0400226; Kenwood Radio TH-F6A B0400354; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 29U050191; UHF FM Transceiver HX240 84U750245; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 29U050193; UHF FM Transceiver HX240U 84U750243; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 3XU150011; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 3XU150014; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 3XU150015; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 29U050195; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 3XU150012; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 29U050194; UHF FM Transceiver HX241U 46U210051; Motorola Radius GP300 P94YPC20D2AA 174TSY5370; Motorola Radius GP300 P94YPC20D2AA 174TSY5364; Motorola Visar Radio H05RDD9AA4AN 720TYJ1488; Motorola Visar Radio H05RDD9AA4AN 720AVY6526; Motorola Visar Radio H05RDD9AA4AN 720AVY6547; Motorola Visar Radio H05RDD9AA4AN 720AVY6537; Motorola Visar Radio H05RDD9AA4AN 720AUA4064; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A 12653; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A 12774; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A352A 12872; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A372A 12997; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A 12642; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A 12603; EF Johnson Radio 515L242-5212-610-GA4 5210F4805T-78135; EF Johnson Radio 515L 242-5212-610-GA4 5210F4805T-78149; EF Johnson Radio 515L 242-5212-610-GA4 5210F0306T-85241; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A352A-12908; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A-12628; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A342A-12830; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A352A-12877; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-610-GA 51120B094A-30803; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A382A-13166; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-610-GA 51120B094A-30784; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A332A-12486; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A352A-12874; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-610-GA 5110F3305T-62984; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-610-GA 5110F3305T-62993; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-610-GA 5210F4805T-78158; EF Johnson Radio 242-5112-210-GA 51120A372A-12994; Motorola XTS 1500 H66KDD9PW5BN 687CMM1387; Motorola XTS 1500 H66KDD9PW5BN 687CMM1388; Motorola XTS 1500 H66KDD9PW5BN 687CMM3982; Motorola XTS 2500 H46KDF9PW6BN 407CNB0361; Motorola XTS 2500 H46KDF9PW6BN 407CNX1156; Motorola XTS 2500 H46KDF9PW6BN 407CNB0362; Motorola XTS 2500 H46KDF9PW6BN 407CNX1157; Motorola XTS 2500 H46KDF9PW6BN 407CNX1158; TV N/A N/A. Emergency Management- Brother Printer (works) MFC-9460CDN U62511B2J278370; Midland Radio 70-254B 1586; Midland Radio Battery Charger 70-C11 87M100051; Midland Radio 70-254B 1592; Midland Radio Battery Charger 70-C11 87M100050; Motorola HT1250 Radio AAH25RDF9AA5AN 749TZYC891; Motorola XTL 2500 Radio M21KSM9PW1AN 518CLZ1583; XTS 2500 Portable Digital Radio H46KDF9PW6BN 407CLZ3549; XTS 2500 Portable Digital Radio H46KDF9PW6BN 407CLZ3550; Wall Mounted AED Machines 43326260; Wall Mounted AED Machines 43330371; Wall Mounted AED Machines 42957761; Wall Mounted AED Machines 42957762; Wall Mounted AED Machines 42224356; Projector 3M MP8620. Drainage- PVC Pipe Courthouse- Toshiba TV 30HF83 18603566; 50 plus phone systems Planning & Zoning- 2011 Polaris Rhino Side by Side 5Y4AM21Y5BA006261 Treasurer- 2015 Dell All in one Printer (does not work) Dell B2375dfw CN-01JH8P-7221-573-00561 Sheriff- Hunting Clothing; DSR Pro Series Battery Jump Box; Smoking Tabacco Can Veterans Office- Canon Printer Super G3 (does not work) UBA84253 DOE- Shelf 28”H, 36”W, 16”D; Desk; Metal Cabinet 78” H, 19” D, 36” W Maintenance- Floor Scrubber Kent; Edger MTD; 7 Lights 29H, 8W, 2D; 3 Dehumidifiers 427300; Sanitary Napkin Cabinets (5); HP Printer (does not work) SNPRC-1402-01 TH5BD810PH; 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 1B7HC16X6TS611602; 1953 International Harvester Tractor FC 21245. Various Unknown- 2015 Xerox Printer WorkCentre 6605 WorkCentre 6605 XL3581568; Epson Printer WF-3733 C581L X5CM036525; 2010 HP Color LaserJet Printer CP2025X CNGS339350; 2012 Brother MFC Print-Copy-Scan MFC-9460 CDN U62511B2J2 78370; 2007 HP LaserJet M5035 MFP B015B-0502-01 CNBXB09879; Brother Printer FAX-2840 U63274M2J323810; Toshiba e-Studio356 Printer DP-3590 SMPKZ61058; Toshiba e-Studio356 Printer DP-3590 SC2AC16690; HP Printer/Scanner HP PSC 1315 CN489B22DP; Dell Computer Tower (Optiplex 960); Brother Fax Machine Brother Intelli Fax 2820 U61325J1N129379; HP OfficeJet 6962 TH8911N0D9; HP Printer/Scanner C4600 Series CN9A5N405T; Printer/Scanner C3100; Epson Color 1520 Printer P892A 3KDX016686; LexMark Printer X835; Epson Printer WF-3733 PB33A X4RD01364; 2 - 5 Drawer Filing Cabinets 5 Drawer; 21 - 4 Drawer Filing Cabinets;4 - 3 Drawer Filing Cabinets; 6 - 2 Drawer Filing Cabinets; Toshiba Toner T-4590U; Random Office Supplies; Desk 30H, 34D, 60W; 2 - Desk 30H, 24D, 48W; Coach Bag; Shelf 26 H, 16 D, 21 W; Table 26” H, 36” D, 23” W; Metal Shelving 36 1/2 H, 16 D, 30 W; Mop Bucket; Type Writer; Type Writer Swintec 2600; Garbage Cans (6); Round Table 15” H, 42” D; Metal Rolling Cart; Metal Cabinet w/ drawers; 6 picture frames of varies sizes; Adding machine Sharp EL-2196BL; Metal Cabinet 30H, 22D, 42W; Rolling Cart 24H, 15D, 28W; Cork boards (2) 24” x 36” & 23” X 35”; Cork board 45H, 1D, 51W; Countertop 98W, 29D; Countertop 80W, 24D; Desk 29H, 30D, 60W; Desk 29H, 36D, 70W; Desk 30H, 24D, 47W; Desk 29H, 23D, 48W; Keyboard mounts (2); Cubical Wall System; 38”-66” Easel; Wheel Barrel; 3 Vacuums; Podium; Dressers (2) 31H, 18D, 30W; Door 32” x 80” with frame (unassembled); Floor Protector Mat 60” x 48”; Table 27H, 24D, 32W. Highway- 8 HP Gas Hydraulic Pump (does not work) Briggs & Straton; 5 HP Water Pump (does not work) Honda; 150 Gallon Pickup Water Tank; Furnaces (4) (work);1996 Pickup Topper;3 Point Post Hole Driller (works) Danhauser; 14,000lb lift axles (2), (work); 4-Way Flashing Red Lights (work); Mobile Generator with Trailer (works) 18706; 36” hand squeeze roll applicator (works) HWY Handyman; Motorola 2-Way Radios (7-do not work) Motorola 903-911; Coats Tire Machine (works) HIT5000 395130014; 1982 Truck Tractor (works) IH COF9670 1HTL25276CGA12301; #46: 1990 Blue Chevrolet 1GBHC34K6LE201579; #53: 2002 Chevrolet Silverado ¾ ton Model: 2500 1GCGK29UX2Z182881; #70: 1982 International Truck Tractor Model: COF9670 1HTL25276CGA12301. POST SURPLUS PROPERTY ON PURPLE WAVE Motion by Claggett, second by Kiner to post items from the aforementioned property on the auction site Purple Wave. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE HIGHWAY BUILDING WIRING At the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve a quote from Hohbach Electric for $5,903.07 for a wiring project to be done at the Davison County Highway Shop which will include the installation of a 240v 3ph to 480v 3ph step up transformer and install new plugs in the welding room. All members voted aye. Motion carried. EMPLOYEE STATUS CHANGE Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve the reclassification of Jessica King from full-time Corrections Officer to Correction Sergeant at a rate of $23.25 effective August 23, 2023. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to accept the involuntary termination of employee #4400, and to advertise to replace. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: JUD: Prof Fees/Carol Johnson-310.75, Law Library/West Payment Center-119.37; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/First Nat’l Bank of Omaha Legal Dept-18.00, Med Prof Fees/Avera Queen of Peace Hosp Health Serv-1,781.00, SD Public Health Laboratory-630.00; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-23.30, Runnings Supply-127.97, Supplies/Jones Supplies-119.00, Menards-46.53, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-2,026.05, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-80.00, Buildings/Menards-379.70; CRTHOUSE: Supplies/Jones Supplies-117.00, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-2,798.38, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00; DOE: Trvl & Conf/Rachel Weber-39.76, Dues/Steinley Real Estate Appraisals-100.00; N. OFC: Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-1,281.90, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-75.25, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00; VET: Trvl & Conf/Safety Benefits-75.00, SDVSOA-100.00, Assoc Dues/SDVSOA-100.00, Recognition & Events/County Fair Food Store-299.70; HR: Trvl & Conf/Safety Benefits-75.00; SHERIFF: Repairs Patrol Car/A Plus Towing & Repair-89.45, Ofc Supplies/A & B Business Solutions-63.90; JAIL: Medicine/Mitchell Clinic-285.11, Ofc Supplies/Innovative Office-128.48, Trvl/Safety Benefits-75.00, Contracts/Office Advantage-43.36, Mitchell Clinic-10,875.00, Minor Equip/Axon Enterprises-6,579.00, Vehicle Maint/Iverson Chrysler Center-333.73, Inmate Services/Swanson Services-1.48; JUV DET: Medicine/Minnehaha Co Regional-268.47, Detention/Minnehaha Co Regional-278.07; WELFARE: Funerals/Fredericksen Enterprise Bittner Funeral-2,500.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-214.00, Hearings/Avera Med Group Psychiatry SF-534.47, Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-468.38, Avera Med Group Internal Med-184.32, Mark Katterhagen-45.00, Koletzky Law Ofc-164.50, Val Larson-45.00, Lucy M Lewno-499.80; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Santel Comm-35.00, Supplies/Jones Supplies-155.44, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00; WEED: Utilities/Verizon Wireless-41.81; HIWAY: Prof Fees/Avera Occupational-69.00, Repairs & Maint/Koletzky Implement-508.40, Utilities/Northwestern Energy-605.37, Verizon Wireless-83.89; EMG MGMT: Repairs & Maint/TMA-288.51, Utilities/CenturyLink-13.54, Emg Accuml/Verizon Wireless-147.88, Minor Equip/Baker Bros Electric-4,131.31; M&P: M&P Due to SDACO/SDACO M&P-534.00; 911: Communications/City of Mitchell Police Dept-16,866.64. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE AUDITOR’S ACCOUNT WITH TREASURER Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the July 2023 Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer in the amount of $9,554,946.68. All members voted aye. Motion carried. AUTOMATIC SUPPLEMENT Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to supplement the Sheriff’s budget overtime line (4111/211) in the amount of 1,594.53, social security line (4120/211) in the amount of $121.98, and state retirement line (4130/211) in the amount of $127.56 received from the State of South Dakota for the 2023 Highway Safety Grant and to supplement the Emergency Management vehicle purchase line (4392/226) in the amount of $55,211.25 received from the State of South Dakota for the 2022 Homeland Security Grant. All members voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:33 a.m., as per the request of Commissioner Blaalid, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:50 a.m., motion by Blaalid, second Claggett to move out of executive session. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 10:50 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST ________________________ James Matthews, Deputy Auditor _________________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $394.83 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30, 2023) 253648