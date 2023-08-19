August 15, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperso

August 15, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Nebelsick, Blaalid, Reider. Absent Kiner. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the agenda for the August 15, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the August 8, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. TOUR STORAGE SPACE AT NORTH OFFICES The commissioners toured the storage space at the North Offices. TOUR SEARCH & RESCUE/EM STORAGE SPACE AND HIGHWAY STORAGE SPACE The commissioners continued the meeting by heading to the Search & Recue/Emergency Management storage space and the Highway storage space to take a look at where Emergency Management Director Bathke would like to build a 60’ addition. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:22 a.m., as per the request of DOE Weber, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to move into executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 11:01 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second Blaalid to move out of executive session. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. PROCEED WITH SEWER PROJECT Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to authorize Physical Plant Director Rang to proceed with the sewer project at the Courthouse. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE NEW HIRE Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve Perry Titze as a Highway Department Blade Operator at a rate of $20.00, contingent upon meeting pre-employment specifications, effective approximately September 5, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE FMLA LEAVE REQUEST Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve FMLA leave request for employee #4725. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. COMPROMISE LIENS DUE TO DEATH OR BANKRUPTCY Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to compromise the following liens, as they are uncollectible, due to death or bankruptcy. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Due to Bankruptcy: #22284-$1,001.55; #22284-$407.65; #7854-$1,078.94; #31161-$4,075.75; #74483-$2.41; #74570-$29.91; #74921-$71.57; #34698-$2,678.99; #46998-$186.24; JD-$56.80; JD-$192.72; JD-$15.00; JD-$88.03; JD-$120.00. Due to Death: #5686-$715.00; #5739-$188.14; #5972-$899.68; #64995-$311.68; #74528-$1,953.71; #6327-$20.00; #9320-$351.80; #9459-$266.00; #11725-$70.89; #11992-$10.97; #9804-$927.40; #1976-$225.00; #2284-$233.26; #2782-$54.50; #740-$40.00; #4685-$63.36; #5058-$32.36; #10238-$1,962.15; #10239-$1,574.19; #10257-$5,279.21; #14961-$475.14; #15090-$6.18; #11447-$873.80; #1159-$20.00; #11650-$395.36; #11729-$307.94; #17322-$89.53; #17322-$26.11; #17697-$221.49; #32235-$35.00; #16160-$598.80; #48430-$11.39; #17879-$1,691.00; #19572-$732.50; #58995-$5,381.72; #1610-$8.00; #6616-$55.15; #7078-$15.00; #8580-$49.89; #9267-$41.72; #10534-$16.55; #10743-$57.47; #11739-$83.67; #12005-$11.88; #12879-$81.16; #1796-$33.19; #2329-$56.81; #3468-$64.14; #4499-$1,703.03; #15160-$225.00; #20208-$1,111.00; #42913-$84.00; #2354-$190.00; #51391-$7.00; #51855-$7.00; #52201-$19.01; #18934-$2,068.00; #53545-$14.49; #2409-$200.00; #20247-$373.70; #59780-$2,500.00; #59780-$2,500.00; #2855-$32.90; #8403-$43.76; #15223-$174.80; #17044-$810.38; #54711-$100.66; #54898-$266.12; #2538-$980.10; #243-$670.00; #9679-$506.93; #2027-$16.50; #729-$140.00; #11707-$305.42; #5876-$143.46; #17222-$179.98; #58788-$2,500.00; #59290-$1,381.20; #15963-$736.93; #15964-$159.89; #2139-$30.00; #46915-$2,075.53; #51855-$391.68; #52189-$87.00; #52197-$445.96; #18627-$485.00; #52421-$602.68; #53177-$663.95; #53545-$628.44; #53569-$590.25; #53757-$762.71; #58271-$696.06; #58665-$10.59; #58814-$787.69; #20105-$737.30; #20106-$151.50; #20107-$101.00; #31143-$137.96; #2579-$24.75; #2787-$154.75; #4303-$263.91; #4582-$257.60; #4816-$495.00; #73491-$300.00; #76323-$196.44; #3442-$343.50; #2324-$15.00; #2979-$20.00; #13436-$7,554.92; #13436-$2,666.94; #5589-$233.85; #6116-$336.65; #13525-$1,415.00; #37715-$9,305.91; #37715-$11,329.77; #37715-$7,699.24; #37715-$3,073.82; #37715-$9,625.01; #37715-$1,742.87; #38521-$11.98; #50931-$17,174.07; #61059-$45.00; #61283-$2,500.00; #8371-$340.83; #8943-$782.01; #10444-$15.00; #19886-$272.70; #13850-$582.62; #15609-$567.26; #16063-$182.09; #2965-$155.00; #2042-$220.00; #2215-$285.00; #20059-$600.45; #20415-$182.90; #20755-$386.63; #21013-$543.60; #21012-$1,657.92; #21171-$396.85; #21971-$46.50; #22273-$45.50; #1779-$20.00; #35112-$1,931.22; #22846-$758.10; #22848-$476.77; #22847-$260.49. ADOPT RESOLUTION FOR CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to adopt the following resolution for contingency transfers for the 2023 budget year. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Nebelsick – aye, Blaalid – aye, Claggett – aye, Reider – aye, Kiner – absent. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Resolution #081523-01 Contingency Transfers Whereas, SDCL 7-21-32.2 states that no expenditures shall be charged to the line item authorized for by SDCL 7-21-6.0, but such appropriated amount may be transferred, by resolution of the board, to any other appropriation in which insufficient amounts were provided or for items for which no appropriation was provided. When transfers are made from the contingency budget to other appropriations, whose revenue is provided by other than general fund revenues, a transfer of fund balances may be made from the county general fund to such other fund in the amount of the budget transfer. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the following contingency transfers be made for the 2023 budget year: Transfer from the General Fund Contingency Budget 112 in the amount of $143,075 to the following budgets, various line items: 120 Elections $550 164 North County Building $30,000 165 Veteran’s Service Office $21,850 2120/248 24/7 Program $30,675 215 Juvenile Detention $60,000 Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 15th day of August, 2023. __________________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson ATTEST: ____________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor APPROVE BILLS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Travel & Conf/SDACC-1,000.00; INS: Gen Liability/SD Public Assurance-211.17; JUD: Interpreter Fees/Certified Languages Intl-56.10; AUD: Travel & Conf/Susan Kiepke-76.50, SDACC-200.00; TREAS: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-15.79, First Dakota Nat’l Bank-6.00, State MV Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-15.80, Travel & Conf/SDACC-200.00, Mainframe Support/Bruce Mastel-35.00; CRT APPTED ATTY: Public Def Exp/Computer Forensic Resources-1,500.00; PUB SFTY BLDG: Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-268.13; CRTHOUSE: Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-244.53; DOE: Gas/CHS Farmers Alliance-312.59; VET: Travel & Conf/CHS Farmers Alliance-130.30; CO COORD: Copy Machine Maint/Century Business Products-222.31; HR: Travel & Conf/SDACC-200.00; SHERIFF: Prof Services/The UPS Store-17.36, Oil Changes/Lube Rangers-109.06, Car Wash/Mega Wash-105.00, Ofc Supplies/Dakota Data Shred-293.37, Gas Patrol Car/CHS Farmers Alliance-3,745.24; JAIL: Medicine/Engage Services-1,146.16, Ofc Supplies/Innovative Office-22.66, Jail Supplies/Bob Barker Co Inc-179.10, Innovative Office-157.52, Jones Supplies-422.96, Laundry Supplies/Jones Supplies-147.52, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-453.36, Water Softener/Darrington Water-49.00, Contracts/Office Advantage-239.70, Vehicle Maint/CHS Farmers Alliance-1,049.94, Inmate Services/Swanson Services-474.00; WELFARE: Hospital Misc/Avera McKennan Hosp-19,195.16; MENTAL HAND: Handicap/SD Dept of Revenue-1,125.42; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-321.00, Hearings/Lewis & Clark BHS-426.00, Yankton Co Treasurer-270.00, Yankton Sheriff’s Ofc-50.00; FAIR: Water & Sewer/Davison Rural Water-166.95; WEED: Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-148.09; HIWAY: Repairs & Maint/Dakota Fluid Power-116.81, Mitchell Iron & Supply-338.60, Supplies & Materials/A-OX Welding Supply-81.25, Access Systems-53.61, Aramark-775.40, Mitchell Iron & Supply-911.94, Rockmount Research & Alloys-522.25, Gas & Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-25,236.36, Utilities/City of Mt Vernon-100.00, Projects/Civil Design Inc-12,097.50, Prahm Construction-197,225.50; EMG MGMT: Fuel/CHS Farmers Alliance-371.75, Utilities/Northwestern Energy-54.38. 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued the 2024 budget review. ADJOURN At 11:51 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for August 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST ___________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor _______________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $95.76 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250979