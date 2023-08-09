August 1, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. All members of the Board were present. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Kiner, second by Claggett to approve the agenda for the August 1, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the minutes of the July 25, 2023, meeting. All members voted aye. Motion carried. PUBLIC INPUT Robert Ball inquired as to if Commissioner Nebelsick rented or farmed any land for Commissioner Blaalid. Commissioner Nebelsick does not. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:15 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Kiner to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 9:45 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE RIGHT OF WAY APPLICATION Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to approve the right-of-way application for High Plains Processing facility for the Wastewater Force Main on Prosper Twp Road 411th Avenue from 256th St. to 257th St. All members voted aye. Motion carried. SIGN CORELOGIC RECORDS REQUEST AGREEMENT As per the request of Planning & Zoning Administrator Bathke, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to sign a records request for GIS data with Corelogic for $2,500. All members voted aye. Motion carried. 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued the 2024 budget review. VEHICLE TRANSFER At the request of Corrections Administrator Lanning, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to transfer a 2012 Dodge Caravan from the Jail inventory to DOE as it is no longer needed for the Jail. All members voted aye. Motion carried. 2024 BUDGET REVIEW Commissioners continued the 2024 budget review. APPROVE INTRODUCTORY WAGE INCREASE Motion by Blaalid, second by Kiner to approve a $.50 per hour wage increase for George Stahl, effective August 5, 2023, as he has successfully completed a six-month introductory period. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE AUDITOR’S ACCOUNT WITH TREASURER Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the June 2023 Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer in the amount of $13,137,209.85. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE VOLUNTEERS Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to acknowledge volunteers for the month of August 2023, with the full list on file in the Davison County Auditor’s office. All members voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the following bills for payment. All members voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Prof Fees/Tristar Benefit Admin-528.00, Trvl & Conf/John Claggett-421.77, Utilities/John Claggett-50.00, Chris Nebelsick-50.00, Randy Reider-50.00; JUD: Prof Fees/Carol Johnson-783.60, Terri Lembcke Schildhauer-537.00; AUD: Supplies/Fischer Rounds & Assoc-80.00, McLeod’s Printing-34.99, SDACO-100.00, Utilities/Susan Kiepke-50.00; TREAS: Repairs & Maint/Patzer Woodworking-9,347.41, Passport Postage/First Bankcard-153.00, Supplies/Access Systems-53.61, First Dakota Nat’l Bank-25.00, McLeod’s Printing-70.68, State MV Supplies/Access Systems-53.62, McLeod’s Printing-70.68, Utilities/David Beintema-50.00, Tonya Ford-50.00; STATES ATTY: Div Serv & Fees/Catherine Buschbach-50.00, Repairs & Maint/A & B Business-68.40; CRT APPTED ATTY: Pub Def Exp/Computer Forensic Resources-669.55; PUB SFTY BLDG: Supplies/Runnings Supply-22.46, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-4,946.61, Phone/Robert Faas-50.00, Jason Kulm-50.00, George Stahl-50.00, Minor Equip/Runnings Supply-254.99; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Thune’s True Value-12.45, Water & Sewer/City of Mitchell-1,024.75, Phone/Warren Clark-50.00, Joel Rang-50.00; DOE: Utilities/Crystal Longhenry-50.00, Jared Olsen-50.00, Rachel Weber-50.00, Carla Wittstruck-50.00, Books/First Bankcard-250.00; ROD: Supplies/First Bankcard-11.68, Microfilm Supplies/First Bankcard-12.35; N. OFC: Repairs/First Bankcard-18.98, Runnings Supply-28.02, Thune’s True Value-15.57, Gas & Fuel/First Bankcard-60.85; VET: Utilities/Courtney Ditter-50.00, Stephen Laughlin-50.00, TJ Thomas-50.00; CO COORD: Copy Mach Maint/A & B Business-34.33; HR: Rentals/GFC Leasing WI-50.75, Supplies/First Bankcard-357.99, Utilities/Tonya Meaney-50.00, Dues/First Bankcard-244.00; SHERIFF: Ofc Supplies/First Bankcard-17.32, Gas Patrol Car/First Bankcard-58.63, Field Supplies/First Bankcard-99.98, Wholesale Electronics-74.45, Cellular Service/Dawn Grissom-50.00, Grace Murphy-50.00; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Queen of Peace Hosp-1,162.38, Mitchell Regional Ambulance-2,813.00, Bldg Maint/Building Sprinkler-2,115.84, Ofc Supplies/Ginger Faas-50.00, McLeod’s Printing-99.90, Kitchen Supplies/Cook’s Direct Inc-71.15, Jones Supplies-289.47, Uniforms/Jack’s Uniforms & Equip-479.59, Contracts/Office Advantage-42.88; WELFARE: Ofc Utilities/Christine Norwick-50.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-214.00, Hearings/Lincoln Co Treasurer-2,674.45; FAIR: Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-1,705.93, Buildings/Menards-99.99; CO EXTENSION: Utilities/Northwestern Energy-227.53; WEED: Utilities/City of Mitchell-388.40; DRAIN: Repairs & Maint/Merl Bechen-1,090.31; P&Z: Supplies/First Bankcard-55.50; HIWAY: Utilities/City of Mitchell-52.15, Northwestern Energy-57.00, Jack Sorenson-50.00, Clayton Wells-50.00; EMG MGMT: Repairs & Maint/Advance Auto Parts-206.02, Supplies/Menards-103.68, Trvl & Conf/SDEMA-200.00, Utilities/Jeff Bathke-50.00, Karen Wegleitner-50.00, Minor Equip/Baker Bros Electric-4,330.59; ROD M&P: M&P Service & Fees/First Bankcard-60.00; 911: Communications/City of Mitchell Police Dept-16,789.15. ADJOURN At 11:28 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST Susan Kiepke, Auditor Randy Reider, Chairperson Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $64.30 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 9, 2023) 247381